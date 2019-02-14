MagnaChip Offers 0.13 micron 18V High Voltage GEN2 Technology for OLED Source Driver IC

SEOUL, South Korea and SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation ("MagnaChip" or the "Company") (NYSE: MX), a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products, announced today it now offers foundry customers its second generation 0.13 micron 18V high voltage process technology. The technology, which is dedicated for designing source drivers for LCD and OLED televisions, offers fewer steps, allows suitable high voltage device design rules to shrink chip size and adds a new device for DAC block design compared to the first generation process.

The source driver IC is the main driver IC in a television that controls signals and converts data from the timing controller into proper analog signals, and then transfers them to LCD or OLED panels. To support high definition for LCD and OLED panels, low power consumption and super slim designs for those panels, source driver ICs increasingly requires additional channels and rapid transmission speeds. To address these new market demands, MagnaChip's Foundry Services Group has developed its second generation 18V high voltage process technology to improve and enhance source driver ICs in speed and integration.

This second generation process has improved 1.8V device current performance for high speed. Furthermore, it added LHL (Logic High-Voltage Logic), Vgs=18V, Vds=1.8V, device suitable for DAC (Digital to Analog Converter) block designs to the prior device list (1.8V, 9V and 18V). It enables highly integrated designs by applying the same design rules for both top and internal metals. MagnaChip has also advanced high voltage device design rules to achieve approximately a seven-percent reduction in chip size. Additionally, MagnaChip is simplifying all its platform technologies to enhance its process competitiveness. The second generation process eliminated two process steps to achieve competitive number of process steps in the industry. Moreover, it offers various option modules including MIMs, resistors, BJTs and capacitors, and designers will be able to conveniently choose from these options that suit their design needs and specifications.

MagnaChip also offers diverse high voltage from 9V to 45V processes required to produce LDDIs (Large Display Driver ICs) and MDDIs (Mobile Display Driver ICs). With expertise from more than 17 years of experience in mass production of driver ICs for laptops, tablets, monitors, TVs, smart phones and other various applications, MagnaChip continues to develop high performance and cost effective processes to strengthen its high voltage process portfolio.

"The second generation 0.13 micron 18V high voltage process technology is dedicated for high performance source driver IC for LCD and OLED TVs," said MagnaChip CEO YJ Kim. "We will continue to improve the performance of our high voltage technology to lead the high voltage sector and help our customers stay competitive in the market."

About MagnaChip Semiconductor

MagnaChip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company's Standard Products Group and Foundry Services Group provide a broad range of standard products and manufacturing services to customers worldwide. MagnaChip, with over 30 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of more than 3,000 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com.

