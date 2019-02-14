MagnaChip Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results And Announces Strategic Review Process of its Foundry Operations

SEOUL, South Korea and SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018. Revenue in the fourth quarter was $179.4 million and gross profit margin was 24.5%. For the year 2018, revenue was $750.9 million and gross margin was 26.4%.

MagnaChip also announced today that it has undertaken a strategic evaluation of the Company's Foundry business and Fab 4, the larger of the Company's two 8" manufacturing facilities. Fab 4 is an analog and mixed signal fab that produces approximately 73% of the Company's total capacity, and is used primarily to meet wafer demand from Foundry customers that rely on outside suppliers. The strategic evaluation is expected to include a range of possible options, including, but not limited to, joint ventures, strategic partnerships as well as M&A possibilities. The Company has retained financial and legal advisors to assist in the evaluation.

Nader Tavakoli, Chairman of the Board of MagnaChip, said, "The Board is committed to improving MagnaChip's profitability and unlocking shareholder value. As we undertake this strategic evaluation of the Foundry business, we will be mindful of the best interests of all of our stakeholders including shareholders, customers and employees."

In commenting on the Company's financial performance in Q4, YJ Kim, CEO of MagnaChip, said, "We are pleased to have met our revenue guidance in the seasonally soft fourth quarter despite a challenging macroeconomic backdrop, a slowdown in China, and an inventory correction by customers."

In commenting on the 2018 financial results, Mr. Kim said, "Our OLED and Power businesses both had record annual revenue in 2018 and are positioned for success in 2019 due to a strong product lineup, robust product roadmap and well-established customer traction. Higher-margin Premium Power products represented over 45% of total Power revenue in Q4, due mainly to growth in the industrial, television, and lighting markets. In the OLED business, MagnaChip secured new design wins for display driver ICs from China smartphone makers and three design wins from a major smartphone maker in Korea for a line of mid-range smartphones. Our latest and lowest-power 28 nanometer OLED display driver IC will sample at the end of this month, and we anticipate volume production in the second half of this year." Mr. Kim added, "Our foundry business under-performed in Q4 2018 on an "as adjusted" basis, due in part to an inventory correction by customers that caused a drop in utilization in Fab 4. We expect utilization in Fab 4 will decline significantly further in the first half of 2019, due in part to a continuing inventory correction and our decision to be more selective about business as we undergo our strategic evaluation process."

Q4 2018 Summary

Revenue of $179.4 million within guidance range of $174 - $184 million ; revenue up 2.8% Year-over-Year (YoY)

within guidance range of - ; revenue up 2.8% Year-over-Year (YoY) Standard Products Group revenue of $96.3 million up 2.5% YoY on an "as reported" basis; up 14.3% on an "as adjusted" basis

up 2.5% YoY on an "as reported" basis; up 14.3% on an "as adjusted" basis Foundry Services Group revenue of $83.1 million up 3.1% YoY on an "as reported" basis; down 8.0% on an "as adjusted" basis

up 3.1% YoY on an "as reported" basis; down 8.0% on an "as adjusted" basis Record Power standard products revenue of $46.1 million ; up 14.6% YoY

; up 14.6% YoY Total gross profit margin of 24.5% was below the guidance range of 25-27%; gross margin down 3.8 percentage points YoY primarily due to lower Foundry-related fab utilization and increased costs for wafers

Operating income of $7.9 million , or 4.4% of revenue, up 2.9% YoY and Net Loss, on a GAAP basis, of $2.4 million , down 105.5% YoY

, or 4.4% of revenue, up 2.9% YoY and Net Loss, on a GAAP basis, of , down 105.5% YoY Adjusted EBITDA of $17.4 million , or 9.7% of revenue, down 15.4% YoY

Full Year 2018 Summary

Revenue of $750.9 million , up 10.5% YoY

, up 10.5% YoY Record OLED revenue of $188.0 million , up 3-fold YoY

, up 3-fold YoY Record Power revenue of $169.3 million , up 13.0% YoY

, up 13.0% YoY Foundry revenue of $325.3 million , up 1.6% YoY on an "as reported" basis; down 7.2% on an "as adjusted" basis

, up 1.6% YoY on an "as reported" basis; down 7.2% on an "as adjusted" basis Gross margin of 26.4% declined by 1.2 percentage points YoY primarily due to lower Foundry-related fab utilization

First Quarter 2019 Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2019, MagnaChip anticipates:

Revenue in this seasonally soft quarter to be in the range of $150 million to $155 million , down sequentially about 15.0% at the mid-point of the projected range. The guidance for the first quarter of 2019 compares with revenue of $179.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, and $165.8 million in the first quarter of 2018.

to , down sequentially about 15.0% at the mid-point of the projected range. The guidance for the first quarter of 2019 compares with revenue of in the fourth quarter of 2018, and in the first quarter of 2018. Gross profit margin to be in the range of 14% to 16%. This compares to 24.5% in the fourth quarter of 2018, and 26.9% in the first quarter of 2018.

Both revenue and gross profit margin guidance reflect a downturn in the Foundry business due in part to a continuing inventory correction and the Company's decision to be more selective about business as it undergoes a strategic evaluation process.

Fourth Quarter Financial Review

Total Revenue

Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $179.4 million, up 2.8% as compared to reported revenue of $174.6 million from the fourth quarter of 2017, and down 12.9% from $206.0 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Segment Revenue and Segment Adjustments

In January 2018, as part of our ongoing portfolio optimization effort to realign business processes and streamline our organizational structure, we transferred a portion of our non-OLED display solutions business ("Transferred Business"), which represented $13.4 million of net sales for Q4 2018 and $33.0 million of net sales for the 2018 year, from our Standards Products Group to our Foundry Services Group. The corresponding non-OLED display business represented $30.3 million of net sales for the year ended December 31, 2017. As a result, the historical financial results in the tables below are discussed both on an "as reported" basis, which presents the Transferred Business in the Standards Products Group results, and "as adjusted" basis, which presents the Transferred Business in the Foundry Services Group results, for comparative purposes.

Foundry Services Group revenue in the fourth quarter was $83.1 million, up 3.1%, on an "as reported" basis from the fourth quarter of 2017, and down 0.9% from $83.9 million in the third quarter of 2018; and on an "as adjusted" basis, down 8.0% from $90.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Following the strategic realignment and portfolio optimization discussed above, Standard Products Group revenue in the fourth quarter was $96.3 million, up 2.5% year-over-year on an "as reported" basis, and down 21.1% sequentially; and on an "as adjusted" basis, up 14.3% year-over-year.

The improved results in the Standard Products Group year-over-year were primarily attributable to a sharp increase in revenue from mobile OLED display driver ICs in connection with the introduction of new OLED smartphones from China manufacturers, which was offset in part by a strategic reduction of low-margin LCD business. In addition, the increase was also attributable to a higher demand for premium Power products such as high-end MOSFETs and IGBTs, primarily for TV and industrial applications.

Total Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin

Total gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $43.9 million or 24.5% as a percentage of sales as compared with gross profit of $49.4 million or 28.3% in the fourth quarter of 2017, and $55.7 million or 27.1% in the third quarter of 2018.

Segment Gross Profit Margin

Foundry Services Group gross profit margin was 23.2% in the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared with, on an "as reported" basis, 31.7% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 24.4% in the third quarter of 2018. The Foundry Services Group gross profit margin was, on an "as adjusted" basis, 30.4% in the fourth quarter of 2017. The Standard Products Group gross profit margin was 25.6% in the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared with, on an "as reported" basis, 25.3% in the fourth quarter of 2017, and 28.8% in the third quarter of 2018. The Standard Products Group gross profit margin was, on an "as adjusted" basis, 25.9% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Operating Income, Net Income, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA

Operating income, on a GAAP basis, for the fourth quarter was $7.9 million as compared with $7.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and $18.3 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Net loss, on a GAAP basis, for the fourth quarter was $2.4 million or $0.07 cents per basic and diluted share as compared with net income of $43.7 million or $1.28 per basic share and $0.99 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2017, and net income of $17.2 million or $0.50 per basic share and $0.41 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2018.

Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the fourth quarter of 2018 totaled $3.5 million or $0.10 per basic share and $0.10 per diluted share, as compared with Adjusted Net Income of $9.1 million or $0.27 per basic share and $0.23 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2017, and compared with Adjusted Net Income of $13.3 million or $0.38 per basic share and $0.32 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, in the fourth quarter was $17.4 million or 9.7% of revenue as compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $20.5 million or 11.8% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017, and compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $27.9 million or 13.5% of revenue in the third quarter of 2018.

Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results, can provide a meaningful understanding of the factors and trends affecting MagnaChip's business and operations and assist in evaluating our core operating performance. However, such non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered as a substitute for net income or as a better indicator of our operating performance than measures that are presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP results to non-GAAP results is included in this press release.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $132.4 million at the end of the fourth quarter, slightly down from $133.5 million at the end of the third quarter of 2018.

Note: The following table sets forth information relating to our operating segments (in thousands). The historical amounts below are presented both on an "as reported" and "as adjusted" basis to show the impact of the strategic realignment and transfer of a portion of the non-OLED Display business from the Standard Products Group to the Foundry Services Group beginning in the first quarter of 2018:





Three Months Ended





December 31, 2018



December 31, 2017 As Reported



December 31, 2017 As Adjusted

Net Sales























Foundry Services Group

$ 83,114



$ 80,629



$ 90,300

Standard Products Group























Display Solutions



50,127





53,671





44,000

Power Solutions



46,131





40,241





40,241

Total Standard Products Group

$ 96,258



$ 93,912



$ 84,241

All other



22





39





39

Total net sales

$ 179,394



$ 174,580



$ 174,580









Year Ended





December 31, 2018



December 31, 2017 As Reported



December 31, 2017 As Adjusted

Net Sales























Foundry Services Group

$ 325,312



$ 320,089



$ 350,395

Standard Products Group























Display Solutions



256,113





209,539





179,233

Power Solutions



169,284





149,836





149,836

Total Standard Products Group

$ 425,397



$ 359,375



$ 329,069

All other



189





208





208

Total net sales

$ 750,898



$ 679,672



$ 679,672

























































Three Months Ended





December 31, 2018



December 31, 2017 As Reported



December 31, 2017 As Adjusted





Amount



% of Net Sales



Amount



% of Net Sales



Amount



% of Net Sales

Gross Profit















































Foundry Services Group

$ 19,286





23.2%



$ 25,564





31.7%



$ 27,454





30.4%

Standard Products Group



24,604





25.6





23,748





25.3





21,858





25.9

All other



22





100.0





39





100.0





39





100.0

Total gross profit

$ 43,912





24.5%



$ 49,351





28.3%



$ 49,351





28.3%









Year Ended





December 31, 2018



December 31, 2017 As Reported



December 31, 2017 As Adjusted





Amount



% of Net Sales



Amount



% of Net Sales



Amount



% of Net Sales

Gross Profit















































Foundry Services Group

$ 82,578





25.4%



$ 95,458





29.8%



$ 101,780





29.0%

Standard Products Group



115,478





27.1





92,227





25.7





85,905





26.1

All other



40





21.2





208





100.0





208





100.0

Total gross profit

$ 198,096





26.4%



$ 187,893





27.6%



$ 187,893





27.6%



Fourth Quarter 2018 and Recent Company Highlights

MagnaChip announced:



The introduction of a new High-Voltage Super Junction MOSFET with a 900V breakdown voltage and low total gate charge (Qg). The device with two package types, I-PAK and D-PAK, will be manufactured in high volume in the first quarter of 2019. http://www.magnachip.com/aboutus/aboutus_sub12_view.html?tname=ez_Press_Room_e&seq=223&page=1

Volume production of a new Display Driver IC (DDIC) for automotive panel displays has commenced. MagnaChip is planning to expand its business to various automotive display applications, starting with the design-win of a new product at a leading Japanese panel maker of automotive CSD (Center Stack Display) panels. The application of this LCD-based display driver product will be further extended to a wide range of automotive applications such as instrument cluster, GPS navigation and car entertainment displays in the future. Over time, it is widely anticipated that OLED display drivers also will be adopted for use in automotive applications. http://www.magnachip.com/aboutus/aboutus_sub12_view.html?tname=ez_Press_Room_e&seq=224&page=1

Appointment of Jeong Ki Min to the newly created position of Chief of Strategic Planning. Mr. Min, a seasoned semiconductor executive with 33 years of global business experience, previously held senior positions at Samsung Semiconductor, Samsung Electronics, Samsung Display, and SK Telecom. During his more than three decades in the high-tech industry, Mr. Min has initiated and negotiated high-profile joint venture agreements, strategic alliances and acquisitions. Among his other accomplishments, Mr. Min also has led new business planning teams, managed R&D operations, led Foundry marketing teams, and helped develop semiconductor growth strategies. http://www.magnachip.com/aboutus/aboutus_sub12_view.html?tname=ez_Press_Room_e&seq=226&page=1

to the newly created position of Chief of Strategic Planning. Mr. Min, a seasoned semiconductor executive with 33 years of global business experience, previously held senior positions at Samsung Semiconductor, Samsung Electronics, Samsung Display, and SK Telecom. During his more than three decades in the high-tech industry, Mr. Min has initiated and negotiated high-profile joint venture agreements, strategic alliances and acquisitions. Among his other accomplishments, Mr. Min also has led new business planning teams, managed R&D operations, led Foundry marketing teams, and helped develop semiconductor growth strategies. It now offers Foundry customers a 0.18 micron BCD (Bipolar-CMOS-DMOS) 200V high-voltage process. This new BCD process uses SOI (Silicon On Insulator) substrates with solid high-voltage isolation and extends MagnaChip's existing BCD processes from 100V to 200V. Having 200V devices in a BCD process is valuable because it enables a Power IC to be designed for high voltage applications, including automobiles, electrical vehicles, industrial motor drivers, ultrasonic medical imaging systems and solar panels. http://www.magnachip.com/aboutus/aboutus_sub12_view.html?tname=ez_Press_Room_e&seq=227&page=1

Volume production has commenced for an IGBT product for power module targeted to high-voltage industrial applications. IGBT is one of a MagnaChip family of Power standard products called Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors.The new IGBT P-series ("MBW100T120PHF") allows designers to operate devices at an improved switching frequency, which enables reducing the size and cost of capacitors and inductive devices in circuits. http://www.magnachip.com/aboutus/aboutus_sub12_view.html?tname=ez_Press_Room_e&seq=228&page=1

The appointment of Nader Tavakoli as its new non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective November 26, 2018 . Mr. Tavakoli replaces Gary Tanner as the Company's Chairman. Mr. Tanner will remain a Director on the Board and will continue to serve as a member of the Audit, Compensation and Risk Committees of the Board. Mr. Tanner joined MagnaChip's Board in August 2015 , and has served as its non-executive Chairman since October 2016 . Mr. Tavakoli has served on MagnaChip's Board of Directors since 2009. He has served on, and chaired, various committees of the Board, and is currently a member of the Audit, Compensation and Risk Committees. Mr. Tavakoli is the Chief Executive Officer of Cobalt International Energy and serves as a Plan Administrator of MF Global Inc. http://www.magnachip.com/aboutus/aboutus_sub12_view.html?tname=ez_Press_Room_e&seq=229&page=1

as its new non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective . Mr. Tavakoli replaces as the Company's Chairman. Mr. Tanner will remain a Director on the Board and will continue to serve as a member of the Audit, Compensation and Risk Committees of the Board. Mr. Tanner joined MagnaChip's Board in , and has served as its non-executive Chairman since . Mr. Tavakoli has served on MagnaChip's Board of Directors since 2009. He has served on, and chaired, various committees of the Board, and is currently a member of the Audit, Compensation and Risk Committees. Mr. Tavakoli is the Chief Executive Officer of Cobalt International Energy and serves as a Plan Administrator of MF Global Inc. The release of a low noise, low power consumption, fast transient LDO (Low Dropout) regulator that also can be designed into BGA (Ball Grid Array) SSD (Solid State Drive) components commonly used in mobile devices. An LDO regulator is a power standard product whose function can be designed into various components. http://www.magnachip.com/aboutus/aboutus_sub12_view.html?tname=ez_Press_Room_e&seq=230&page=1

Availability of its third generation 0.18 micron Bipolar-CMOS-DMOS (BCD) process technology for Foundry customers. The technology is highly suitable for PMIC, DC-DC converters, battery charger ICs, protection ICs, motor driver ICs, LED driver ICs and audio amplifiers. http://www.magnachip.com/aboutus/aboutus_sub12_view.html?tname=ez_Press_Room_e&seq=231&page=1.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Conference Call

The conference call will be webcast live today (February 14, 2019) at 5:00 p.m. EST and also is available by dialing toll-free at 1-844 536 5472. International call-in participants can dial 1-614-999-9318. The conference ID number is 9483865. Participants are encouraged to initiate their calls at least 10 minutes in advance of the 5:00 p.m. EST start time to ensure a timely connection. The webcast and earnings release will be accessible at www.magnachip.com. A replay of the conference call will be available the same day and will run for 72 hours. The replay dial-in numbers are 1-404-537-3406 or toll-free at 1-855-859-2056. The access code is 9483865.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of US dollars, except share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31, 2018



September 30, 2018



December 31, 2017



December 31, 2018



December 31, 2017

Net sales

$ 179,394



$ 206,000



$ 174,580



$ 750,898



$ 679,672

Cost of sales



135,482





150,251





125,229





552,802





491,779

Gross profit



43,912





55,749





49,351





198,096





187,893

Gross profit %



24.5%





27.1%





28.3%





26.4%





27.6%

Operating expenses







































Selling, general and administrative expenses



17,516





18,566





23,631





72,639





81,775

Research and development expenses



18,536





18,918





18,083





78,039





70,523

Restructuring and other gain



—





—





—





—





(17,010)

Early termination charges



—





—





—





—





13,369

Total operating expenses



36,052





37,484





41,714





150,678





148,657

Operating income



7,860





18,265





7,637





47,418





39,236

Interest expense



(5,743)





(5,587)





(5,460)





(22,282)





(21,559)

Foreign currency gain (loss), net



(4,316)





6,002





39,297





(24,445)





65,516

Loss on early extinguishment of long-term borrowings, net



(206)





—





—





(206)





—

Other income, net



555





150





1,006





264





2,898

Income (loss) before income tax expenses



(1,850)





18,830





42,480





749





86,091

Income tax expenses (benefits)



530





1,608





(1,173)





4,649





1,155

Net income (loss)

$ (2,380)



$ 17,222



$ 43,653



$ (3,900)



$ 84,936

Earnings (loss) per common share :







































- Basic

$ (0.07)



$ 0.50



$ 1.28



$ (0.11)



$ 2.50

- Diluted

$ (0.07)



$ 0.41



$ 0.99



$ (0.11)



$ 2.02

Weighted average number of shares—Basic



34,627,292





34,573,377





34,176,812





34,469,921





33,943,264

Weighted average number of shares—Diluted



34,627,292





46,021,610





45,573,889





34,469,921





44,755,137





















































MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (In thousands of US dollars, except share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31, 2018



September 30, 2018



December 31, 2017



December 31, 2018



December 31, 2017

Net income (loss)

$ (2,380)



$ 17,222



$ 43,653



$ (3,900)



$ 84,936

Adjustments:







































Interest expense, net



5,180





5,055





5,149





20,417





20,505

Income tax expenses (benefits)



530





1,608





(1,173)





4,649





1,155

Depreciation and amortization



8,165





7,913





7,457





32,048





28,146

EBITDA



11,495





31,798





55,086





53,214





134,742

Restructuring and other gain



—





—





—





—





(17,010)

Early termination charges



—





—





—





—





13,369

Equity-based compensation expense



1,320





1,083





722





4,409





2,336

Foreign currency loss (gain), net



4,315





(6,001)





(39,297)





24,445





(65,516)

Derivative valuation loss (gain), net



144





518





(436)





2,369





(236)

Restatement related expenses



—





—





4,319





(765)





10,306

Secondary offering expenses



—





—





154





—





669

Loss on early extinguishment of long-term borrowings, net



206





—





—





206





—

Other indemnification costs and reimbursement



(89)





473





—





384





—

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 17,391



$ 27,871



$ 20,548



$ 84,262



$ 78,660

Net income (loss)

$ (2,380)



$ 17,222



$ 43,653



$ (3,900)



$ 84,936

Adjustments:







































Restructuring and other gain



—





—





—





—





(17,010)

Early termination charges



—





—





—





—





13,369

Equity-based compensation expense



1,320





1,083





722





4,409





2,336

Foreign currency loss (gain), net



4,315





(6,001)





(39,297)





24,445





(65,516)

Derivative valuation loss (gain), net



144





518





(436)





2,369





(236)

Restatement related expenses



—





—





4,319





(765)





10,306

Secondary offering expenses



—





—





154





—





669

Loss on early extinguishment of long-term borrowings, net



206





—





—





206





—

Other indemnification costs and reimbursements



(89)





473





—





384





—

Adjusted Net Income

$ 3,516



$ 13,295



$ 9,115



$ 27,148



$ 28,854

Adjusted Net Income per common share:







































- Basic

$ 0.10



$ 0.38



$ 0.27



$ 0.79



$ 0.85

- Diluted

$ 0.10



$ 0.32



$ 0.23



$ 0.71



$ 0.76

Weighted average number of shares – Basic



34,627,292





34,573,377





34,176,812





34,469,921





33,943,264

Weighted average number of shares – Diluted



35,128,341





46,021,610





45,573,889





45,941,853





44,755,137



We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income as supplemental measures of our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated as EBITDA (as defined below), adjusted to exclude (i) Restructuring and other gain, (ii) Early termination charges, (iii) Equity-based compensation expense, (iv) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (v) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net, (vi) Restatement related expenses, (vii) Secondary offering expenses, (viii) Loss on early extinguishment of long-term borrowings, net and (ix) Other indemnification costs and reimbursements. EBITDA for the periods indicated is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, net, income tax expenses and depreciation and amortization. We prepare Adjusted Net Income by adjusting net income (loss) to eliminate the impact of a number of non-cash expenses and other items that may be either one time or recurring that we do not consider to be indicative of our core ongoing operating performance. We believe that Adjusted Net Income is particularly useful because it reflects the impact of our asset base and capital structure on our operating performance. We define Adjusted Net Income for the periods as net income, adjusted to exclude (i) Restructuring and other gain, (ii) Early termination charges, (iii) Equity-based compensation expense, (iv) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (v) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net, (vi) Restatement related expenses, (vii) Secondary offering expenses, (viii) Loss on early extinguishment of long-term borrowings, net and (ix) Other indemnification costs and reimbursements.

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of US dollars, except share data) (Unaudited)



December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 132,438

$ 128,575 Accounts receivable, net 80,003

92,026 Unbilled accounts receivable 38,181

— Inventories, net 71,611

73,073 Other receivables 3,702

4,292 Prepaid expenses 11,133

9,250 Hedge collateral 5,810

7,600 Other current assets 9,867

15,444 Total current assets 352,745

330,260







Property, plant and equipment, net 202,171

205,903 Intangible assets, net 3,953

4,061 Long-term prepaid expenses 15,598

12,791 Other non-current assets 8,729

5,774 Total assets $ 583,196

$ 558,789







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 55,631

$ 65,940 Other accounts payable 15,168

10,261 Accrued expenses 46,250

51,746 Deferred revenue 6,477

8,335 Other current liabilities 9,133

1,860 Total current liabilities 132,659

138,142 Long-term borrowings, net 303,577

303,416 Accrued severance benefits, net 146,031

148,905 Other non-current liabilities 18,239

7,963 Total liabilities 600,506

598,426 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Common stock, $0.01 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 43,054,458 shares issued and 34,441,232 outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 42,563,808 shares issued and 34,189,599 outstanding at December 31, 2017 431

426 Additional paid-in capital 142,600

136,259 Accumulated deficit (36,305)

(40,889) Treasury stock, 8,613,226 shares at December 31, 2018 and 8,374,209 shares at December 31, 2017, respectively (103,926)

(102,319) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (20,110)

(33,114) Total stockholders' deficit (17,310)

(39,637) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 583,196

$ 558,789