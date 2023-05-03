Magnachip Reports Results for First Quarter 2023

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation

May 03, 2023, 16:05 ET

  • Revenue of $57.0 million was within our guidance range. YoY, our revenue decreased 45.2% primarily due to continued effects of last year's 28nm wafer supply shortage that impacted second half 2022 design-wins and the ongoing inventory correction driven by weak consumer demand.
  • Gross profit margin was 21.2%, at the low end of our guidance range. The sequential decrease was primarily due to lower utilization rate of our internal fabrication facility in response to the industry-wide slowdown and higher fab costs.
  • GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.49.
  • Non-GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.24.

SEOUL, South Korea, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) ("Magnachip" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the first quarter 2023.

YJ Kim, Magnachip's chief executive officer commented, "Our Q1 results continued to be affected by last year's OLED wafer shortages that impacted second half design-wins and the ongoing smartphone inventory correction in our Display business and weak consumer demand in our Power business. Despite the challenging environment, we remained focused on execution during the quarter. In our Display business, we successfully delivered our second OLED DDIC project sample ahead of schedule to a large non-Korean panel customer and remain on track for second half smartphone launches. We also completed the tape-out for a high-end smartphone project with a large Korean panel customer, with mass production on schedule near the end of this year. In our Power business, we continued our record pace of design-in and -win activities, driven by momentum in industrial, automotive and computing applications. Looking ahead, the macro environment remains uncertain. However, we believe we are bumping along the bottom for the Display business and we have hit the bottom in Q1 for our Power business."

YJ Kim continued, "Overall, we expect our financial results to remain soft in the near term, but we believe both Display and Power are poised for a recovery in the second half of this year based on our current customer feedback."

Q1 2023 Financial Highlights



In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data


GAAP



Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q/Q change

Q1 2022

Y/Y change

Revenues
























Standard Products Business























Display Solutions

10,841


7,556


up


43.5

%

29,185


down

62.9

%

Power Solutions

40,673


46,271


down




12.1

%

64,825


down

37.3

%

Transitional Fab 3 foundry services(1)

5,491


7,163


down




23.3

%

10,083


down

45.5

%

Gross Profit Margin

21.2

%

26.4

%

down




5.2

%pts 

37.5

%

down

16.3

%pts 

Operating Income (Loss)

(21,818


(10,117)


down




n/a


12,879


down

n/a

Net Income (Loss)

(21,470


2,971


down




n/a


9,528


down

n/a

Basic Earnings (Loss) per Common Share

(0.49


0.07


down




n/a


0.21


down

n/a

Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share

(0.49


0.07


down




n/a


0.20


down

n/a





In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data


Non-GAAP(2)



Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q/Q change

Q1 2022

Y/Y change

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

(12,249



(8,567)


down


n/a


14,517


down

n/a

Adjusted EBITDA

(7,873



(4,768)


down


n/a


18,755


down

n/a

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

(10,367



(15,848)


up


n/a


12,936


down

n/a

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share—Diluted

(0.24



(0.36)


up


n/a


0.28


down

n/a

__________________

(1)

Following the consummation of the sale of the Foundry Services Group business and Fab 4 in Q3 2020, and for a period of up to three years, we will provide transitional
foundry services to the buyer for foundry products manufactured in our fabrication facility located in Gumi ("Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services"). Management believes
that disclosing revenue of Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services separately from the standard products business allows investors to better understand the results of our core
standard products display solutions and power solutions businesses.

(2)

Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results, can provide a meaningful understanding of the factors and trends
affecting our business and operations and assist in evaluating our core operating performance. However, such non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not
be considered as a substitute for net income (loss) or as a better indicator of our operating performance than measures that are presented in accordance with GAAP. A
reconciliation of GAAP results to non-GAAP results is included in this press release.

Financial Guidance

While actual results may vary, Magnachip currently expects the following for Q2 2023:

  • Revenue to be in the range of $58 million to $63 million, including about $8 millions of Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services.
  • Gross profit margin to be in the range of 21% to 23%.

Based on our current projections, and assuming a steady state global economy, we are cautiously optimistic that our key financial metrics have the potential to show sequential improvement in both the third and fourth quarters of 2023.

Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Magnachip will host a corresponding conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 3, 2023, to discuss its financial results. In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive access details for this event including the dial-in numbers, a PIN number, and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call. A live and archived webcast of the conference call and a copy of earnings release will be accessible from the 'Investors' section of the Company's website at www.magnachip.com.

Online registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI51f45e599c544fe9bad00a197e100fca 

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this release regarding Magnachip's forecasts, business outlook, expectations and beliefs are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include expectations about estimated historical or future operating results and financial performance, outlook and business plans, including second quarter 2023, third quarter 2023 and full year 2023 revenue and gross profit margin expectations, and the impact of market conditions associated with inflation and higher interest rates, remaining effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical conflict between Russia and Ukraine, escalated trade tensions between the U.S. and China and continuing supply constraints on Magnachip's second quarter 2023 and future operating results. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Magnachip as of the date of this release, which may change, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, among others: the impact of changes in macroeconomic conditions, including those caused by or related to inflation, potential recessions or other deteriorations, economic instability or civil unrest; remaining effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, the geopolitical conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and escalated trade tensions between the U.S. and China; manufacturing capacity constraints or supply chain disruptions that may impact our ability to deliver our products or affect the price of components, which may lead to an increase in our costs and impact demand for our products from customers who are similarly affected by such capacity constraints or disruptions; the impact of competitive products and pricing; timely -acceptance of our designs by customers; timely introduction of new products and technologies; our ability to ramp new products into volume production; industry-wide shifts in supply and demand for semiconductor products; overcapacity within the industry or at Magnachip; effective and cost-efficient utilization of manufacturing capacity; financial stability in foreign markets and the impact of foreign exchange rates; unanticipated costs and expenses or the inability to identify expenses that can be eliminated; compliance with U.S. and international trade and export laws and regulations by us, our customers and our distributors; change to or ratification of local or international laws and regulations, including those related to environment, health and safety; public health issues, including the remaining effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, Magnachip's products; and other risks detailed from time to time in Magnachip's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our Form 10-K filed on February 22, 2023, and subsequent registration statements, amendments or other reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC and/or make available on our website. Magnachip assumes no obligation and does not intend to update the forward-looking statements provided, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, computing, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,100 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design, and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

CONTACT:
Yujia Zhai
The Blueshirt Group
Tel. (860) 214-0809
[email protected]

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

     March 31,

      December 31,

      March 31,


2023

2022

2022

Revenues:











Net sales – standard products business

$

51,514

$

53,827

$

94,010

Net sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services

5,491


7,163


10,083

Total revenues

57,005


60,990


104,093

Cost of sales:











Cost of sales – standard products business

37,312


37,150


56,080

Cost of sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services

7,599


7,742


9,017

Total cost of sales

44,911


44,892


65,097

Gross profit

12,094


16,098


38,996

Gross profit as a percentage of standard products business net sales

27.6

%

31.0

%

40.3

%

Gross profit as a percentage of total revenues

21.2

%

26.4

%

37.5

%

Operating expenses:











Selling, general and administrative expenses

12,165


12,562


14,163

Research and development expenses

13,298


13,653


11,954

Early termination charges

8,449






Total operating expenses

33,912


26,215


26,117

Operating income (loss)

(21,818)


(10,117)


12,879

Interest income

2,842)


2,420


715)

Interest expense

(256)


(269)


(111)

Foreign currency gain (loss), net

(3,430)


17,492


(690)

Other income (expense), net

(35)


(42)


218

Income (loss) before income tax expense

(22,697)


9,484


13,011

Income tax expense (benefit)

(1,227)


6,513


3,483

Net income (loss)

$

(21,470)

$

2,971

$

9,528

Basic earnings (loss) per common share—

$

(0.49)

$

0.07

$

0.21

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share—

$

(0.49)

$

0.07

$

0.20

Weighted average number of shares—











Basic

43,390,832


44,054,275


45,603,208

Diluted

43,390,832


44,731,683


46,693,294














MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)


      March 31,

      2023

    December 31,

      2022

Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents

$     212,085

$     225,477

Accounts receivable, net

32,143

35,380

Inventories, net

36,360

39,883

Other receivables

5,342

7,847

Prepaid expenses

11,238

10,560

Hedge collateral

2,820

2,940

Other current assets

14,927

15,766

Total current assets

314,915

337,853

Property, plant and equipment, net

104,568

110,747

Operating lease right-of-use assets

5,413

5,265

Intangible assets, net

1,784

1,930

Long-term prepaid expenses

9,101

10,939

Deferred income taxes

37,380

38,324

Other non-current assets

14,683

11,587

Total assets

$     487,844

$      516,645

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable

$       19,921

$       17,998

Other accounts payable

9,216

9,702

Accrued expenses

17,125

9,688

Accrued income taxes

146

3,154

Operating lease liabilities

1,622

1,397

Other current liabilities

5,261

5,306

Total current liabilities

53,291

47,245

Accrued severance benefits, net

23,608

23,121

Non-current operating lease liabilities

3,996

4,091

Other non-current liabilities

13,596

14,035

Total liabilities

94,491

88,492

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Common stock, $0.01 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 56,437,182 shares issued and 42,589,315
outstanding at March 31, 2023 and 56,432,449 shares issued and 43,824,575 outstanding at December 31, 2022

564

564

Additional paid-in capital

267,187

266,058

Retained earnings

314,036

335,506

Treasury stock, 13,847,867 shares at March 31, 2023 and 12,607,874 shares at December 31, 2022, respectively

(173,441)

(161,422)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(14,993)

(12,553)

Total stockholders' equity

393,353

428,153

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$   487,844

$     516,645

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended 

March 31,
2023


March 31,
2022

Cash flows from operating activities


Net income (loss)   

$        (21,470)

$          9,528

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities


Depreciation and amortization     

4,357

3,891

Provision for severance benefits  

2,330

1,670

Loss on foreign currency, net      

9,082

6,380

Provision for inventory reserves 

1,138

145

Stock-based compensation          

1,120

1,638

Other, net     

237

161

Changes in operating assets and liabilities


Accounts receivable, net              

2,973

(1,213 )

Inventories   

1,062

1,456

Other receivables         

2,376

667

Other current assets     

1,456

(6,829 )

Accounts payable        

1,904

538

Other accounts payable

(1,424 )

(702 )

Accrued expenses        

7,600

187

Accrued income taxes  

(2,923 )

(2,346 )

Other current liabilities

(596 )

(711 )

Other non-current liabilities         

(169 )

(73 )

Payment of severance benefits     

(871 )

(1,389 )

Other, net     

(306 )

(178)




Net cash provided by operating activities               

7,876

12,820

Cash flows from investing activities


Proceeds from settlement of hedge collateral               

1,155

1,829

Payment of hedge collateral         

(1,093 )

(2,891 )

Purchase of property, plant and equipment  

(135 )

(944 )

Payment for intellectual property registration              

(74 )

(59 )

Payment of guarantee deposits

(3,482 )

(79 )

Other, net     

19

2




Net cash used in investing activities       

(3,610 )

(2,142 )

Cash flows from financing activities


Proceeds from exercise of stock options     

9

1,781

Acquisition of treasury stock       

(12,264 )

(830 )

Repayment of financing related to water treatment facility arrangement      

(126 )

(134 )

Repayment of principal portion of finance lease liabilities           

(24 )

(16 )




Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(12,405 )

801

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents           

(5,253 )

(6,105 )




Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents             

(13,392 )

5,374

Cash and cash equivalents


Beginning of the period

225,477

279,547




End of the period

$      212,085

$      284,921




MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2023

2022

2022

Operating income (loss)

$

(21,818)

$

(10,117)

$

12,879

Adjustments:











Equity-based compensation expense

1,120


1,550


1,638

Early termination charges

8,449






Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$

(12,249)

$

(8,567)

$

14,517

We present Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) as a supplemental measure of our performance. We define Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) for the periods indicated as operating income (loss) adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense and (ii) Early termination charges.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, we recorded in our consolidated statement of operations $8,449 thousand of termination related charges in connection with the voluntary resignation program that we offered to certain employees during the first quarter of 2023.

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

   March 31,

2023

2022

2022

Net income (loss)

$

(21,470)

$

2,971

$

9,528

Adjustments:











Interest income

(2,842)


(2,420)


(715)

Interest expense

256


269


111

Income tax expense (benefit)

(1,227)


6,513


3,483

Depreciation and amortization

4,357


3,775


3,891

EBITDA

(20,926)


11,108


16,298

Equity-based compensation expense

1,120


1,550


1,638

Foreign currency loss (gain), net

3,430


(17,492)


690

Derivative valuation loss, net

54


66


129

Early termination charges

8,449






Adjusted EBITDA

$

(7,873)

$

(4,768)

$

18,755













Net income (loss)

$

(21,470)

$

2,971

$

9,528

Adjustments:











Equity-based compensation expense

1,120


1,550


1,638

Foreign currency loss (gain), net

3,430


(17,492)


690

Derivative valuation loss, net

54


66


129

Early termination charges

8,449






Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments

(1,950)


(2,943)


951

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

$

(10,367)

$

(15,848)

$

12,936

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per common share—











- Basic

$

(0.24)

$

(0.36)

$

0.28

- Diluted

$

(0.24)

$

(0.36)

$

0.28

Weighted average number of shares – basic

43,390,832


44,054,275


45,603,208

Weighted average number of shares – diluted

43,390,832


44,054,275


46,693,294

We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as supplemental measures of our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated as EBITDA (as defined below), adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (iii) Derivative valuation loss, net and (iv) Early termination charges. EBITDA for the periods indicated is defined as net income (loss) before interest income, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization.

 We prepare Adjusted Net Income (Loss) by adjusting net income (loss) to eliminate the impact of a number of non-cash expenses and other items that may be either one time or recurring that we do not consider to be indicative of our core ongoing operating performance. We believe that Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is particularly useful because it reflects the impact of our asset base and capital structure on our operating performance. We define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) for the periods as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (iii) Derivative valuation loss, net, (iv) Early termination charges and (v) Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, we recorded in our consolidated statement of operations $8,449 thousand of termination related charges in connection with the voluntary resignation program that we offered to certain employees during the first quarter of 2023.

SOURCE Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation

