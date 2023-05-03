Magnachip Reports Results for First Quarter 2023

Revenue of $57.0 million was within our guidance range. YoY, our revenue decreased 45.2% primarily due to continued effects of last year's 28nm wafer supply shortage that impacted second half 2022 design-wins and the ongoing inventory correction driven by weak consumer demand.

Gross profit margin was 21.2%, at the low end of our guidance range. The sequential decrease was primarily due to lower utilization rate of our internal fabrication facility in response to the industry-wide slowdown and higher fab costs.

GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.49 .

Non-GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.24 .

SEOUL, South Korea, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) ("Magnachip" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the first quarter 2023.

YJ Kim, Magnachip's chief executive officer commented, "Our Q1 results continued to be affected by last year's OLED wafer shortages that impacted second half design-wins and the ongoing smartphone inventory correction in our Display business and weak consumer demand in our Power business. Despite the challenging environment, we remained focused on execution during the quarter. In our Display business, we successfully delivered our second OLED DDIC project sample ahead of schedule to a large non-Korean panel customer and remain on track for second half smartphone launches. We also completed the tape-out for a high-end smartphone project with a large Korean panel customer, with mass production on schedule near the end of this year. In our Power business, we continued our record pace of design-in and -win activities, driven by momentum in industrial, automotive and computing applications. Looking ahead, the macro environment remains uncertain. However, we believe we are bumping along the bottom for the Display business and we have hit the bottom in Q1 for our Power business."

YJ Kim continued, "Overall, we expect our financial results to remain soft in the near term, but we believe both Display and Power are poised for a recovery in the second half of this year based on our current customer feedback."

Q1 2023 Financial Highlights





In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data





GAAP







Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q/Q change

Q1 2022

Y/Y change Revenues

















































Standard Products Business















































Display Solutions

10,841





7,556





up





43.5 %



29,185





down 62.9 % Power Solutions

40,673





46,271





down





12.1 %



64,825





down 37.3 % Transitional Fab 3 foundry services(1)

5,491





7,163





down





23.3 %



10,083





down 45.5 % Gross Profit Margin

21.2 %



26.4 %



down





5.2 %pts



37.5 %



down 16.3 %pts Operating Income (Loss)

(21,818





(10,117)





down





n/a





12,879





down n/a

Net Income (Loss)

(21,470





2,971





down





n/a





9,528





down n/a

Basic Earnings (Loss) per Common Share

(0.49





0.07





down





n/a





0.21





down n/a

Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share

(0.49





0.07





down





n/a





0.20





down n/a











In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data



Non-GAAP(2)







Q1 2023



Q4 2022

Q/Q change

Q1 2022

Y/Y change

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

(12,249







(8,567)





down





n/a





14,517





down

n/a

Adjusted EBITDA

(7,873







(4,768)





down





n/a





18,755





down n/a

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

(10,367







(15,848)





up





n/a





12,936





down n/a

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share—Diluted

(0.24







(0.36)





up





n/a





0.28





down n/a



__________________ (1) Following the consummation of the sale of the Foundry Services Group business and Fab 4 in Q3 2020, and for a period of up to three years, we will provide transitional

foundry services to the buyer for foundry products manufactured in our fabrication facility located in Gumi ("Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services"). Management believes

that disclosing revenue of Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services separately from the standard products business allows investors to better understand the results of our core

standard products display solutions and power solutions businesses. (2) Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results, can provide a meaningful understanding of the factors and trends

affecting our business and operations and assist in evaluating our core operating performance. However, such non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not

be considered as a substitute for net income (loss) or as a better indicator of our operating performance than measures that are presented in accordance with GAAP. A

reconciliation of GAAP results to non-GAAP results is included in this press release.

Financial Guidance

While actual results may vary, Magnachip currently expects the following for Q2 2023:

Revenue to be in the range of $58 million to $63 million , including about $8 millions of Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services.

to , including about of Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services. Gross profit margin to be in the range of 21% to 23%.

Based on our current projections, and assuming a steady state global economy, we are cautiously optimistic that our key financial metrics have the potential to show sequential improvement in both the third and fourth quarters of 2023.

Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Magnachip will host a corresponding conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 3, 2023, to discuss its financial results. In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive access details for this event including the dial-in numbers, a PIN number, and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call. A live and archived webcast of the conference call and a copy of earnings release will be accessible from the 'Investors' section of the Company's website at www.magnachip.com.

Online registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI51f45e599c544fe9bad00a197e100fca

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this release regarding Magnachip's forecasts, business outlook, expectations and beliefs are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include expectations about estimated historical or future operating results and financial performance, outlook and business plans, including second quarter 2023, third quarter 2023 and full year 2023 revenue and gross profit margin expectations, and the impact of market conditions associated with inflation and higher interest rates, remaining effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical conflict between Russia and Ukraine, escalated trade tensions between the U.S. and China and continuing supply constraints on Magnachip's second quarter 2023 and future operating results. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Magnachip as of the date of this release, which may change, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, among others: the impact of changes in macroeconomic conditions, including those caused by or related to inflation, potential recessions or other deteriorations, economic instability or civil unrest; remaining effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, the geopolitical conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and escalated trade tensions between the U.S. and China; manufacturing capacity constraints or supply chain disruptions that may impact our ability to deliver our products or affect the price of components, which may lead to an increase in our costs and impact demand for our products from customers who are similarly affected by such capacity constraints or disruptions; the impact of competitive products and pricing; timely -acceptance of our designs by customers; timely introduction of new products and technologies; our ability to ramp new products into volume production; industry-wide shifts in supply and demand for semiconductor products; overcapacity within the industry or at Magnachip; effective and cost-efficient utilization of manufacturing capacity; financial stability in foreign markets and the impact of foreign exchange rates; unanticipated costs and expenses or the inability to identify expenses that can be eliminated; compliance with U.S. and international trade and export laws and regulations by us, our customers and our distributors; change to or ratification of local or international laws and regulations, including those related to environment, health and safety; public health issues, including the remaining effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, Magnachip's products; and other risks detailed from time to time in Magnachip's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our Form 10-K filed on February 22, 2023, and subsequent registration statements, amendments or other reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC and/or make available on our website. Magnachip assumes no obligation and does not intend to update the forward-looking statements provided, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, computing, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,100 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design, and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

CONTACT:

Yujia Zhai

The Blueshirt Group

Tel. (860) 214-0809

[email protected]

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, December 31, March 31,



2023

2022

2022 Revenues:























Net sales – standard products business

$ 51,514



$ 53,827



$ 94,010

Net sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services



5,491





7,163





10,083

Total revenues



57,005





60,990





104,093

Cost of sales:























Cost of sales – standard products business



37,312





37,150





56,080

Cost of sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services



7,599





7,742





9,017

Total cost of sales



44,911





44,892





65,097

Gross profit



12,094





16,098





38,996

Gross profit as a percentage of standard products business net sales



27.6 %



31.0 %



40.3 % Gross profit as a percentage of total revenues



21.2 %



26.4 %



37.5 % Operating expenses:























Selling, general and administrative expenses



12,165





12,562





14,163

Research and development expenses



13,298





13,653





11,954

Early termination charges



8,449





—





—

Total operating expenses



33,912





26,215





26,117

Operating income (loss)



(21,818)





(10,117)





12,879

Interest income



2,842)





2,420





715)

Interest expense



(256)





(269)





(111)

Foreign currency gain (loss), net



(3,430)





17,492





(690)

Other income (expense), net



(35)





(42)





218

Income (loss) before income tax expense



(22,697)





9,484





13,011

Income tax expense (benefit)



(1,227)





6,513





3,483

Net income (loss)

$ (21,470)



$ 2,971



$ 9,528

Basic earnings (loss) per common share—

$ (0.49)



$ 0.07



$ 0.21

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share—

$ (0.49)



$ 0.07



$ 0.20

Weighted average number of shares—























Basic



43,390,832





44,054,275





45,603,208

Diluted



43,390,832





44,731,683





46,693,294































MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) (Unaudited)



March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 212,085



$ 225,477

Accounts receivable, net

32,143



35,380

Inventories, net

36,360



39,883

Other receivables

5,342



7,847

Prepaid expenses

11,238



10,560

Hedge collateral

2,820



2,940

Other current assets

14,927



15,766

Total current assets

314,915



337,853

Property, plant and equipment, net

104,568



110,747

Operating lease right-of-use assets

5,413



5,265

Intangible assets, net

1,784



1,930

Long-term prepaid expenses

9,101



10,939

Deferred income taxes

37,380



38,324

Other non-current assets

14,683



11,587

Total assets

$ 487,844



$ 516,645

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 19,921



$ 17,998

Other accounts payable

9,216



9,702

Accrued expenses

17,125



9,688

Accrued income taxes

146



3,154

Operating lease liabilities

1,622



1,397

Other current liabilities

5,261



5,306

Total current liabilities

53,291



47,245

Accrued severance benefits, net

23,608



23,121

Non-current operating lease liabilities

3,996



4,091

Other non-current liabilities

13,596



14,035

Total liabilities

94,491



88,492

Commitments and contingencies











Stockholders' equity











Common stock, $0.01 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 56,437,182 shares issued and 42,589,315

outstanding at March 31, 2023 and 56,432,449 shares issued and 43,824,575 outstanding at December 31, 2022

564



564

Additional paid-in capital

267,187



266,058

Retained earnings

314,036



335,506

Treasury stock, 13,847,867 shares at March 31, 2023 and 12,607,874 shares at December 31, 2022, respectively

(173,441)



(161,422)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(14,993)



(12,553)

Total stockholders' equity

393,353



428,153

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 487,844



$ 516,645



MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

March 31,

2022 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss) $ (21,470)

$ 9,528 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 4,357

3,891 Provision for severance benefits 2,330

1,670 Loss on foreign currency, net 9,082

6,380 Provision for inventory reserves 1,138

145 Stock-based compensation 1,120

1,638 Other, net 237

161 Changes in operating assets and liabilities





Accounts receivable, net 2,973

(1,213 ) Inventories 1,062

1,456 Other receivables 2,376

667 Other current assets 1,456

(6,829 ) Accounts payable 1,904

538 Other accounts payable (1,424 )

(702 ) Accrued expenses 7,600

187 Accrued income taxes (2,923 )

(2,346 ) Other current liabilities (596 )

(711 ) Other non-current liabilities (169 )

(73 ) Payment of severance benefits (871 )

(1,389 ) Other, net (306 )

(178)







Net cash provided by operating activities 7,876

12,820 Cash flows from investing activities





Proceeds from settlement of hedge collateral 1,155

1,829 Payment of hedge collateral (1,093 )

(2,891 ) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (135 )

(944 ) Payment for intellectual property registration (74 )

(59 ) Payment of guarantee deposits (3,482 )

(79 ) Other, net 19

2







Net cash used in investing activities (3,610 )

(2,142 ) Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from exercise of stock options 9

1,781 Acquisition of treasury stock (12,264 )

(830 ) Repayment of financing related to water treatment facility arrangement (126 )

(134 ) Repayment of principal portion of finance lease liabilities (24 )

(16 )







Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (12,405 )

801 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (5,253 )

(6,105 )







Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (13,392 )

5,374 Cash and cash equivalents





Beginning of the period 225,477

279,547







End of the period $ 212,085

$ 284,921









MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2023

2022

2022

Operating income (loss)

$ (21,818)



$ (10,117)



$ 12,879

Adjustments:























Equity-based compensation expense



1,120





1,550





1,638

Early termination charges



8,449





—





—

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$ (12,249)



$ (8,567)



$ 14,517



We present Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) as a supplemental measure of our performance. We define Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) for the periods indicated as operating income (loss) adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense and (ii) Early termination charges.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, we recorded in our consolidated statement of operations $8,449 thousand of termination related charges in connection with the voluntary resignation program that we offered to certain employees during the first quarter of 2023.

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2023

2022

2022

Net income (loss)

$ (21,470)



$ 2,971



$ 9,528

Adjustments:























Interest income



(2,842)





(2,420)





(715)

Interest expense



256





269





111

Income tax expense (benefit)



(1,227)





6,513





3,483

Depreciation and amortization



4,357





3,775





3,891

EBITDA



(20,926)





11,108





16,298

Equity-based compensation expense



1,120





1,550





1,638

Foreign currency loss (gain), net



3,430





(17,492)





690

Derivative valuation loss, net



54





66





129

Early termination charges



8,449





—





—

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (7,873)



$ (4,768)



$ 18,755



























Net income (loss)

$ (21,470)



$ 2,971



$ 9,528

Adjustments:























Equity-based compensation expense



1,120





1,550





1,638

Foreign currency loss (gain), net



3,430





(17,492)





690

Derivative valuation loss, net



54





66





129

Early termination charges



8,449





—





—

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments



(1,950)





(2,943)





951

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

$ (10,367)



$ (15,848)



$ 12,936

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per common share—























- Basic

$ (0.24)



$ (0.36)



$ 0.28

- Diluted

$ (0.24)



$ (0.36)



$ 0.28

Weighted average number of shares – basic



43,390,832





44,054,275





45,603,208

Weighted average number of shares – diluted



43,390,832





44,054,275





46,693,294



We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as supplemental measures of our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated as EBITDA (as defined below), adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (iii) Derivative valuation loss, net and (iv) Early termination charges. EBITDA for the periods indicated is defined as net income (loss) before interest income, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization.

We prepare Adjusted Net Income (Loss) by adjusting net income (loss) to eliminate the impact of a number of non-cash expenses and other items that may be either one time or recurring that we do not consider to be indicative of our core ongoing operating performance. We believe that Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is particularly useful because it reflects the impact of our asset base and capital structure on our operating performance. We define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) for the periods as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (iii) Derivative valuation loss, net, (iv) Early termination charges and (v) Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, we recorded in our consolidated statement of operations $8,449 thousand of termination related charges in connection with the voluntary resignation program that we offered to certain employees during the first quarter of 2023.

SOURCE Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation