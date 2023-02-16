Magnachip Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022

Fourth quarter revenue of $61.0 million was near the high-end of our guidance range. YoY, our revenue decreased 44.7% primarily due to severe 28nm wafer shortages required for our Display business.

Full-year revenue of $337.7 million decreased 28.8% YoY due to significantly lower Display revenue as a result of severe 28nm 12-inch OLED wafer shortages that impacted 2 nd half design-in projects from our large panel customers in Korea and weak demand for Android smartphones that led to an inventory correction by smartphone OEMs.

Gross profit margin for the fourth quarter was 26.4%, within our guidance range .

Full-year gross profit margin of 30.0% was down 240 bps YoY due mainly to certain inventory reserves and scrap cost related to 12-inch OLED products as a result of lower demand for China smartphones.

GAAP diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter was $0.07 ; Full-year GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.18 .

Non-GAAP diluted loss per share for the fourth quarter was $0.36 ; Full-year non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.19 .

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) ("Magnachip" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022.

YJ Kim, Magnachip's chief executive officer commented, "We closed the fourth quarter with $61.0 million revenue, near the high-end of our guidance range. Q4 results continued to reflect the impact of severe wafer shortages and inventory correction in our Display business and deteriorating consumer demand in our Power Solutions business. Despite the challenges of this past year, we stayed focused and achieved milestones that set the foundation for recovery in 2023. In Display, we expanded our OLED business into international markets by winning a new tier one panel customer outside of Korea and strengthened our global supply chain by qualifying two additional foundries. Further, in Q4, we successfully qualified two OLED projects with our two leading panel customers and expect to begin shipping at the end of this quarter. In Power Solutions, we achieved a record year with 2022 revenue up 1.2% despite the slowdown in the 2nd half due to macro weakness. Further, our Power Solutions business won a record 209 design-in/wins, more than double compared to previous years."

YJ continued, "Looking ahead, we continue to expect the first half of 2023 to be impacted by inventory corrections and broader macro weakness, but we believe the reopening of China should eventually lead to an improvement in their economy and consumer demand, which will help both our businesses. We expect a recovery in Display revenue in the second half of 2023 as we ramp shipments of our four design-in projects with our two leading panel customers. For Power, we anticipate on maintaining our momentum of design wins and premium tier product mix. As channel inventories are consumed and the broader economy recovers, we expect to see a rebound in Power revenue."

Q4 and 2022 Financial Highlights











In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data





GAAP





Q4 2022

Q3 2022

Q/Q change

Q4 2021

Y/Y change

Revenues































Standard Products Business































Display Solutions



7,556

6,355

up

18.9 %

41,298

down

81.7 %

Power Solutions



46,271

56,416

down

18.0 %

58,212

down

20.5 %

Transitional Fab 3 foundry services(1)



7,163

8,428

down

15.0 %

10,825

down

33.8 %

Gross Profit Margin



26.4 %

24.2

up

2.2% pts

35.0 %

down

8.6%pts

Operating Income (Loss)



(10,117)

(10,008)

down

n/a

63,870

down

n/a

Net Income (Loss)



2,971

(17,195)

up

n/a

53,611

down

94.5 %

Basic Earnings (Loss) per Common Share



0.07

(0.38)

up

n/a

1.16

down

94.0 %

Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share



0.07

(0.38)

up

n/a

1.12

down

93.8 %











In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data





Non-GAAP(3)





Q4 2022

Q3 2022

Q/Q change

Q4 2021

Y/Y change

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)



(8,567)

(6,646)

down

n/a

14,421

down

n/a

Adjusted EBITDA



(4,768)

(2,995)

down

n/a

18,144

down

n/a

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)



(15,848)

1,097

down

n/a

13,699

down

n/a

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share—Diluted



(0.36)

0.02

down

n/a

0.29

down

n/a















In thousands of U.S dollars, except share data











GAAP











2022



2021

Y/Y Change Revenues



































Standard Products Business



































Display Solutions







71,432

205,322

down 65.2 % Power Solutions







230,464 227,777

up 1.2 % Transitional Fab 3 foundry services(1)







35,762



41,131

down 13.1 % Gross Profit Margin











30.0 %

32.4 %

down 2.4% pts Operating Income (Loss)(2)







(5,244)



83,407

down n/a Net Income (Loss)







(8,036)



56,708

down n/a Basic Earnings (Loss) per Common Share







(0.18)



1.26

down n/a Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share







(0.18)



1.21

down n/a





In thousands of U.S dollars, except share data









Non-GAAP(3)













2022

2021

Y/Y Change Adjusted Operating Income

4,091

56,135

down 92.7 % Adjusted EBITDA 19,517

70,701

down 72.4 % Adjusted Net Income 8,752

50,152

down 82.5 % Adjusted Earnings per Common Share—Diluted



0.19

1.07

down 82.2 %











(1) Following the consummation of the sale of the Foundry Services Group business and Fab 4 in Q3 2020, and for a period of up to three years, we will provide transitional foundry services to the buyer for foundry products manufactured in our fabrication facility located in Gumi ("Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services"). Management believes that disclosing revenue of Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services separately from the standard products business allows investors to better understand the results of our core standard products display solutions and power solutions business lines. (2) For the year ended December 31, 2021, operating income of $83.4 million included net gain of $35.5 million that represented $70.2 million income from the recognition of a reverse termination fee, net of professional service fees and expenses of $34.7 million incurred in connection with the contemplated merger transaction. (3) Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results, can provide a meaningful understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business and operations and assist in evaluating our core operating performance. However, such non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss) or as a better indicator of our operating performance than measures that are presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP results to non-GAAP results is included in this press release.

Financial Guidance

The Company's near-term outlook is being challenged by previous OLED wafer allocation constraints that impacted 2nd half 2022 design-in projects and ongoing inventory correction in smartphones and other consumer end markets driven by weakening consumer demand. Q1 is also typically the Company's seasonally slowest quarter following holiday shipments and is impacted by slower activity around the Chinese New Year.

In response to the industry-wide slowdown and inventory correction, the Company has reduced production at its Fab 3. As a result, the Company expects Q1'23 gross profit margin will be further impacted by lower utilization as well as higher manufacturing input costs such as electricity and wages. The Company currently expects gross profit margin to recover as volume and utilization improves in the 2nd half of 2023.

While actual results may vary, Magnachip currently expects the following for Q1'23:

Revenue to be in the range of $55 million to $59 million , including about $5 million of Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services.

to , including about of Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services. Gross profit margin to be in the range of 21% to 23%.

Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Magnachip will host a corresponding conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023, to discuss its financial results. In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive access details for this event including the dial-in numbers, a PIN number, and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call. A live and archived webcast of the conference call and a copy of earnings release will be accessible from the 'Investors' section of the Company's website at www.magnachip.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this release regarding Magnachip's forecasts, business outlook, expectations and beliefs are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include expectations about estimated historical or future operating results and financial performance, outlook and business plans, including first quarter 2023 revenue and gross profit margin expectations, and the impact of market conditions associated with inflation and rising interest rates, the COVID-19 pandemic or the emergence of various variants of the virus, geopolitical conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and escalated trade tensions and supply constraints on Magnachip's first quarter 2023 and future operating results. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Magnachip as of the date of this release, which may change, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, among others: the impact of changes in macroeconomic and/or general economic conditions, including those caused by or related to inflation, potential recessions or other deteriorations, economic instability or civil unrest; the COVID-19 pandemic or the emergence of various variants of the virus or other outbreaks of disease, and governmental lock-downs or other measures implemented in response thereto, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict; manufacturing capacity constraints or supply chain disruptions that may impact our ability to deliver our products or affect the price of components, which may lead to an increase in our costs, as well as impacting demand for our products from customers who are similarly affected by such capacity constraints or disruptions; the impact of competitive products and pricing; timely design acceptance by our customers; timely introduction of new products and technologies; ability to ramp new products into volume production; industry wide shifts in supply and demand for semiconductor products; industry and/or company overcapacity; effective and cost efficient utilization of manufacturing capacity; financial stability in foreign markets and the impact of foreign exchange rates; unanticipated costs and expenses or the inability to identify expenses which can be eliminated; compliance with U.S. and international trade and export laws and regulations by us, our customers and our distributors, including those related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict; change or ratification of local or international laws and regulations, including those related to environment, health and safety; public health issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic or the emergence of various variants of the virus; other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, Magnachip's products, including uncertainties regarding the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic or the emergence of various variants of the virus that may result in factory closures, reduced workforces, scarcity of raw materials and goods produced in infected areas, as well as reduced consumer and business spending affecting demand for Magnachip's products due to government and private sector mandatory business closures, travel restrictions or the like to prevent the spread of disease; and other risks detailed from time to time in Magnachip's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our Form 10-K filed on February 23, 2022 and subsequent registration statements, amendments or other reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC and/or make available on our website. Magnachip assumes no obligation and does not intend to update the forward-looking statements provided, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, computing, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,100 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 Revenues:

















Net sales – standard products business $ 53,827

$ 62,771

$ 99,510

$ 301,896

$ 433,099 Net sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services 7,163

8,428

10,825

35,762

41,131



















Total revenues 60,990

71,199

110,335

337,658

474,230 Cost of sales:

















Cost of sales – standard products business 37,150

45,497

62,206

202,347

283,503 Cost of sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services 7,742

8,477

9,525

34,047

37,184



















Total cost of sales 44,892

53,974

71,731

236,394

320,687



















Gross profit 16,098

17,225

38,604

101,264

153,543 Gross profit as a percentage of standard products business net sales 31.0 %

27.5 %

37.5 %

33.0 %

34.5 % Gross profit as a percentage of total revenues 26.4 %

24.2 %

35.0 %

30.0 %

32.4 % Operating expenses:

















Selling, general and administrative expenses 12,562

11,411

13,255

50,872

52,440 Research and development expenses 13,653

13,321

12,197

52,338

51,212 Merger-related income, net —

—

(49,369 )

—

(35,527 ) Other charges, net —

2,501

(1,349 )

3,298

2,011



















Total operating expenses (income) 26,215

27,233

(25,266 )

106,508

70,136



















Operating income (loss) (10,117)

(10,008)

63,870

(5,244)

83,407 Interest income 2,420

1,784

858

5,980

2,609 Interest expense (269)

(278)

(132 )

(1,157)

(1,371 ) Foreign currency gain (loss), net 17,492

(12,809)

147

(3,019)

(11,853 ) Other income, net (42)

174

89

561

1,177



















Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 9,484

(21,137)

64,832

(2,879)

73,969 Income tax expense (benefit) 6,513

(3,942)

11,221

5,157

17,261



















Net income (loss) $ 2,971

$ (17,195)

$ 53,611

$ (8,036)

$ 56,708



















Basic earnings (loss) per common share— $ 0.07

$ (0.38)

$ 1.16

$ (0.18)

$ 1.26 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share— $ 0.07

$ (0.38)

$ 1.12

$ (0.18)

$ 1.21 Weighted average number of shares—

















Basic 44,054,275

44,865,266

46,369,520

44,850,791

44,879,412 Diluted 44,731,683

44,865,266

47,691,816

44,850,791

47,709,373

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)









December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 225,477

$ 279,547 Accounts receivable, net 35,380

50,954 Inventories, net 39,883

39,370 Other receivables 7,847

25,895 Prepaid expenses 10,560

7,675 Hedge collateral 2,940

3,060 Other current assets 15,766

2,619







Total current assets 337,853

409,120 Property, plant and equipment, net 110,747

107,882 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,265

4,275 Intangible assets, net 1,930

2,377 Long-term prepaid expenses 10,939

8,243 Deferred income taxes 38,324

41,095 Other non-current assets 11,587

10,662







Total assets $ 516,645

$ 583,654







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 17,998

$ 37,593 Other accounts payable 9,702

6,289 Accrued expenses 9,688

20,071 Accrued income taxes 3,154

11,823 Operating lease liabilities 1,397

2,323 Other current liabilities 5,306

7,382







Total current liabilities 47,245

85,481 Accrued severance benefits, net 23,121

33,064 Non-current operating lease liabilities 4,091

1,952 Other non-current liabilities 14,035

10,395







Total liabilities 88,492

130,892







Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Common stock, $0.01 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 56,432,449 shares issued and 43,824,575 outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 55,905,320 shares issued and 45,659,304 outstanding at December 31, 2021 564

559 Additional paid-in capital 266,058

241,197 Retained earnings 335,506

343,542 Treasury stock, 12,607,874 shares at December 31, 2022 and 10,246,016 shares at December 31, 2021, respectively (161,422)

(130,306 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,553)

(2,230 )







Total stockholders' equity 428,153

452,762







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 516,645

$ 583,654









MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Year Ended





December 31,

2022

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

Cash flows from operating activities











Net income (loss) $ 2,971

$ (8,036)

$ 56,708

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities











Depreciation and amortization 3,775

15,000

14,239

Provision for severance benefits 1,126

6,289

8,282

Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount —

—

261

Loss (gain) on foreign currency, net (46,606)

19,729

32,432

Provision for inventory reserves 1,844

9,574

2,244

Stock-based compensation 1,550

6,037

7,704

Deferred income tax assets 56

278

918

Other, net 255

664

(613)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities











Accounts receivable, net 2,471

10,276

7,505

Inventories 582

(12,626)

(5,939)

Other receivables 1,031

18,146

(21,538)

Other current assets 9,967

(4,150)

12,397

Accounts payable (1,533)

(16,325)

(11,437)

Other accounts payable (3,195)

(9,410)

(7,798 )

Accrued expenses (13,094)

(7,228)

4,637

Accrued income taxes 3,083

(8,400)

(1)

Deferred revenue (47)

(1,261)

(131)

Other current liabilities (276)

(645)

1,445

Other non-current liabilities 226

749

(1,398 )

Contributions to severance insurance deposit accounts (7,662)

(7,899)

(5,688)

Payment of severance benefits (1,831)

(6,012)

(6,679)

Other, net 228

415

193















Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (45,079)

5,165

87,743

Cash flows from investing activities











Proceeds from settlement of hedge collateral 12,427

15,232

5,214

Payment of hedge collateral —

(15,282)

(3,349 )

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment —

550

1,446

Purchase of property, plant and equipment (11,582)

(23,394)

(32,212 )

Payment for intellectual property registration (89)

(390)

(614 )

Collection of guarantee deposits —

—

3,192

Payment of guarantee deposits (306)

(2,381)

(5,001 )

Other, net 495

737

(114 )















Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 945

(24,928)

(31,438 )

Cash flows from financing activities











Proceeds from exercise of stock options —

1,786

4,279

Acquisition of treasury stock (8,895)

(13,960)

(1,653 )

Acquisition of stock under accelerated stock repurchase agreement —

—

(20,073)

Payment under accelerated stock repurchase agreement —

—

(17,427)

Repayment of financing related to water treatment facility arrangement (119)

(500)

(563 )

Others (20)

(70)

(107)















Net cash used in financing activities (9,034)

(12,744)

(35,544 )

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 27,814

(21,563)

(21,154 )















Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (25,354)

(54,070)

(393 )

Cash and cash equivalents











Beginning of the period 250,831

279,547

279,940















End of the period $ 225,477

$ 225,477

$ 279,547













































MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,

2022



September 30,

2022



December 31,

2021



December 31,

2022



December 31,

2021

Operating income (loss)

$ (10,117)



$ (10,008)



$ 63,870



$ (5,244)



$ 83,407

Adjustments:







































Equity-based compensation expense



1,550





861





1,648





6,037





7,704

Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions



—





—





(379)





—





(1,460)

Merger-related income, net



—





—





(49,369)





—





(35,527)

Other charges, net



—





2,501





(1,349)





3,298





2,011











































Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$ (8,567)



$ (6,646)



$ 14,421



$ 4,091



$ 56,135





























































































We present Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) as a supplemental measure of our performance. We define Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) for the periods indicated as operating income (loss) adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense (ii) Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions (iii) Merger-related income, net and (iv) Other charges, net.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, Other charges, net includes $2.8 million of one-time employee incentives and professional service fees and expenses of $1.0 million, incurred in connection with certain strategic evaluations, both of which were offset in part by a $0.5 million gain on sale of certain legacy equipment of the closed back-end line in our fabrication facility in Gumi. For the year ended December 31, 2021, Other charges, net includes $3.4 million of non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with the regulatory requests, partially offset by $1.4 million gain on sale of certain legacy equipment of the closed back-end line in our fabrication facility in Gumi (which was closed during the year ended December 31, 2018).

For the year ended December 31, 2021, we recorded in our consolidated statement of operations net gain of $35.5 million that represented income of $70.2 million from the recognition of a reverse termination fee, net of professional service fees and expenses of $34.7 million incurred in connection with the contemplated merger transaction of the Company that was terminated in December 2021.

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)













Three Months Ended



Year Ended



December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021



December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

Net income (loss) $ 2,971

$ (17,195)

$ 53,611



$ (8,036)

$ 56,708 Adjustments:



















Interest income (2,420)

(1,784)

(858)



(5,980)

(2,609) Interest expense 269

278

132



1,157

1,371 Income tax expense (benefit) 6,513

(3,942)

11,221



5,157

17,261 Depreciation and amortization 3,775

3,623

3,663



15,000

14,239





















EBITDA 11,108

(19,020)

67,769



7,298

86,970 Equity-based compensation expense 1,550

861

1,648



6,037

7,704 Foreign currency loss (gain), net (17,492)

12,809

(147)



3,019

11,853 Derivative valuation loss (gain), net 66

(146)

(29)



(135)

(123) Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions —

—

(379)



—

(1,460) Merger-related income, net —

—

(49,369)



—

(35,527) Other charges, net —

2,501

(1,349)



3,298

1,284





















Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,768)

$ (2,995)

$ 18,144



$ 19,517

$ 70,701











































Net income (loss) $ 2,971

$ (17,195 )

$ 53,611



$ (8,036)

$ 56,708 Adjustments:



















Equity-based compensation expense 1,550

861

1,648



6,037

7,704 Foreign currency loss (gain), net (17,492)

12,809

(147)



3,019

11,853 Derivative valuation loss (gain), net 66

(146 )

(29)



(135)

(123) Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions —

—

(379)



—

(1,460) Merger-related income, net —

—

(49,369)



—

(35,527) Other charges, net —

2,501

(1,349)



3,298

1,284 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (2,943)

2,267

9,713



4,569

9,713





















Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ (15,848)

$ 1,097

$ 13,699



$ 8,752

$ 50,152





















Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per common share—



















- Basic $ (0.36)

$ 0.02

$ 0.30



$ 0.20

$ 1.12 - Diluted $ (0.36)

$ 0.02

$ 0.29



$ 0.19

$ 1.07 Weighted average number of shares – basic 44,054,275

44,865,266

46,369,520



44,850,791

44,879,412 Weighted average number of shares – diluted 44,054,275

45,747,255

47,691,816



45,795,559

47,709,373

























We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as supplemental measures of our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated as EBITDA (as defined below), adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Foreign loss (gain), net, (iii) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net, (iv) Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions, (v) Merger-related income, net and (vi) Other charges, net. EBITDA for the periods indicated is defined as net income (loss) before interest income, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization.

We prepare Adjusted Net Income (Loss) by adjusting net income (loss) to eliminate the impact of a number of non-cash expenses and other items that may be either one time or recurring that we do not consider to be indicative of our core ongoing operating performance. We believe that Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is particularly useful because it reflects the impact of our asset base and capital structure on our operating performance. We define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) for the periods as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Foreign loss (gain), net, (iii) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net, (iv) Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions, (v) Merger-related income, net, (vi) Other charges, net and (vii) Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, Other charges, net includes $2.8 million of one-time employee incentives and professional service fees and expenses of $1.0 million, incurred in connection with certain strategic evaluations, both of which were offset in part by a $0.5 million gain on sale of certain legacy equipment of the closed back-end line in our fabrication facility in Gumi. For the year ended December 31, 2021, Other charges, net includes $3.4 million of non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with the regulatory requests, partially offset by $1.4 million gain on sale of certain legacy equipment of the closed back-end line in our fabrication facility in Gumi (which was closed during the year ended December 31, 2018) and $0.7 million legal settlement gain related to certain expenses incurred in prior periods in connection with our legacy Fab 4 (which was sold during the year ended December 31, 2020) and awarded in the third quarter of 2021.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, we recorded in our consolidated statement of operations net gain of $35.5 million that represented income of $70.2 million from the recognition of a reverse termination fee, net of professional service fees and expenses of $34.7 million incurred in connection with the contemplated merger transaction of the Company that was terminated in December 2021.

For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, the adjustment for GAAP and cash tax expense difference in connection with the release of valuation allowances will no longer be an adjustment included in the Company's non-GAAP financial measure. As such, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Common Share for Q4 2021 and for the full year 2021 presented here have been recast to reflect the removal of this adjustment in accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission guidance.

