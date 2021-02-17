Magnachip Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Year 2020

- Fourth quarter revenue of $142.9 million was up 14.5% sequentially and up 15.9% year-over-year (YoY). It surpassed the midpoint of October guidance by $10.9 million; Full-year revenue of $507.1 million decreased 2.6% YoY due mainly to the exit from the non-automotive LCD business.

- Fourth quarter OLED DDIC revenue of $80.4 million set a new quarterly record, representing a 19.0% sequential increase and a 19.4% increase YoY; Full-year OLED revenue of $284.6 million increased 6.5% YoY.

- Gross profit margin for the fourth quarter was 26.9%, up 400 bps sequentially and up 220 bps YoY; Full-year gross profit margin of 25.3% was an increase of 290 bps YoY due mainly to product mix improvement.

- GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the fourth quarter was $1.45; Full-year GAAP EPS was $7.54.

- Non-GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations was 40 cents; Full-year non-GAAP EPS from continuing operations was 73 cents.

- Cash use of $227.4 million to fully redeem the 6.625% Senior Notes due 2021; Stockholder's equity turned positive to reach $345.6 million at the end of 2020 versus negative $15 million in 2019.

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) ("Magnachip" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020.

Commenting on the results for the fourth quarter of 2020, YJ Kim, Magnachip's chief executive officer stated, "Magnachip's Q4 results exceeded our expectations, capping off one of the most challenging years for any of us. Our Q4 results demonstrated counter-seasonal strength with a 14.5% sequential revenue growth and GAAP operating income margin of 6.4%, and Non-GAAP adjusted operating income margin of 10.7% driven by a strong ramp-up in 5G as well as effective cost management."

Commenting on the full-year, YJ stated, "2020 was an exceptional year for Magnachip, despite the challenges presented by the pandemic. We entered MX 3.0, the exciting new chapter of growth, with a sharpened focus as a pure-play standard products company, renewed energy, and a clear mission of empowering our customers. Under MX 3.0, we set long-term financial targets that we would like to achieve by 2023. While we recognize the path will not always be a straight line, the exciting opportunities ahead of us only reinforce our confidence in our growth outlook. I am proud of and thankful for our amazing group of dedicated employees who continued to deliver extraordinary results in 2020."

Q4 and 2020 Financial Highlights

 

In thousands of US dollars, except share data


GAAP


Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q/Q change

Q4 2019

Y/Y change

Revenues









Standard Products Business









Display Solutions

82,705

69,583

up

18.9%

75,490

up

9.6%

Power Solutions

46,861

46,679

up

0.4%

37,814

up

23.9%

Transitional Fab 3 foundry services(1)

13,379

8,551

up

56.5%

10,048

up

33.2%

Gross Profit Margin

26.9%

22.9%

up

4.0% pts

24.7%

up

2.2% pts

Operating Income

9,206

3,223

up

185.6%

5,691

up

61.8%

Net Income (2)

66,581

272,962

down

75.6%

23,426

up

184.2%

Basic Earnings per Common Share

1.87

7.74

down

75.8%

0.68

up

175.0%

Diluted Earnings per Common Share

1.45

5.89

down

75.4%

0.54

up

168.5%






















In thousands of US dollars, except share data


Non-GAAP(3)


Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q/Q change

Q4 2019

Y/Y change

Adjusted Operating Income

15,355

8,823

up

74.0%

10,136

up

51.5%

Adjusted EBITDA

18,582

11,731

up

58.4%

12,794

up

45.2%

Adjusted Net Income

17,268

5,147

up

235.5%

6,620

up

160.8%

Adjusted Earnings per Common Share—Diluted

0.40

0.14

up

185.7%

0.17

up

135.3%











 

In thousands of US dollars, except share data


GAAP


2020

2019

Y/Y Change

Revenues





Standard Products Business





Display Solutions

299,057

308,531

down

3.1%

Power Solutions

166,462

176,316

down

5.6%

Transitional Fab 3 foundry services(1)

41,540

35,824

up

16.0%

Gross Profit Margin

25.3%

22.4%

up

2.9% pts

Operating Income

27,016

23,725

up

13.9%

Net Income (Loss) (2)

344,965

(21,826)

up

1680.5%

Basic Earnings (Loss) per Common Share

9.80

(0.64)

up

1631.3%

Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share

7.54

(0.64)

up

1278.1%














In thousands of US dollars, except share data


Non-GAAP(3)


2020

2019

Y/Y Change

Adjusted Operating Income

41,584

30,416

up

36.7%

Adjusted EBITDA

52,919

40,923

up

29.3%

Adjusted Net Income

28,260

8,954

up

215.6%

Adjusted Earnings per Common Share—Diluted

0.73

0.25

up

192.0%







(1) Following the consummation of the sale of the Foundry Services Group business and Fab 4 in Q3 2020, and for a period of up to three years, the Company will provide transitional foundry services to the buyer for foundry products manufactured in the Company's fabrication facility located in Gumi ("Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services"). Management believes that disclosing revenue of Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services separately from the standard products business allows investors to better understand the results of our core standard products display solutions and power solutions businesses.

(2) In Q4 2020, total net income of $66.6 million included one-time recognition of deferred tax benefits of $43.9 million. In Q3 2020, total net income of $273.0 million included income from discontinued operations, net of tax, of $264.5 million, primarily attributable to the recognition of $287.1 million as gain on sale of the Foundry Services Group business and Fab 4.


(3) Non-GAAP financial measures are calculated based on the results from continuing operations. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results, can provide a meaningful understanding of the factors and trends affecting Magnachip's business and operations and assist in evaluating our core operating performance. However, such non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered as a substitute for net income from continuing operations or as a better indicator of our operating performance than measures that are presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP results to non-GAAP results is included in this press release.

Q1 2021 Financial Guidance
The COVID-19 global pandemic is not behind us and continues to reduce our forward visibility. Q1 is our seasonally low quarter, but the demand in most of our end markets remains very healthy. Currently, the industry is going through severe supply constraints. While we are leaving some demand unmet in Q1 due to supply constraints, we are working closely with our strategic customer and our foundry partners to address supply constraints, and we expect the supply situation to improve later in the quarter. While actual results may vary, Magnachip currently anticipates for Q1 2021:

  • Revenue to be in the range of $119 million to $124 million, including about $10 million of the Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services.
  • Gross profit margin to be in the range of 25% to 27%.

Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call
Magnachip will host a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on February 17, 2021. The conference call will be webcast live and also is available by dialing toll-free at 1-844-536-5472. International call-in participants can dial 1-614-999-9318. The conference ID number is 6298187.  Participants are encouraged to initiate their calls at least 10 minutes in advance of the 5 p.m. Eastern Time start time to ensure a timely connection. The webcast and earnings release will be accessible at www.magnachip.com. A replay of the conference call will be available the same day and will run for 72 hours. The replay dial-in numbers are 1-404-537-3406 or toll-free at 1-855-859-2056.  The access code is 6298187.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
Information in this release regarding Magnachip's forecasts, business outlook, expectations and beliefs are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include statements about Magnachip's future operating and financial performance, outlook and business plans, including first quarter 2021 revenue and gross profit margin expectations, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, escalated trade tensions and supply constraints on Magnachip's first quarter 2021 and future operating results. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Magnachip as of the date of this release, which may change, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the impact of changes in macroeconomic and/or general economic conditions, including those caused by or related to the COVID-19 outbreak, recessions, economic instability and the outbreak of disease; the impact of competitive products and pricing; timely design acceptance by our customers; timely introduction of new products and technologies; ability to ramp new products into volume production; industry wide shifts in supply and demand for semiconductor products; industry and/or company overcapacity; effective and cost efficient utilization of manufacturing capacity; financial stability in foreign markets and the impact of foreign exchange rates; unanticipated costs and expenses or the inability to identify expenses which can be eliminated; compliance with U.S. and international trade and export laws and regulations by us and our distributors; change or ratification of local or international laws and regulations, including those related to environment, health and safety; public health issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic; other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, Magnachip's products, including uncertainties regarding the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic that may result in factory closures, reduced workforces, scarcity of raw materials and goods produced in infected areas, as well as reduced consumer and business spending affecting demand for Magnachip's products due to government and private sector mandatory business closures, travel restrictions or the like to prevent the spread of disease; and other risks detailed from time to time in Magnachip's filings with the SEC, including our Form 10-K filed on February 21, 2020, our Form 10-Qs filed on May 11, 2020, August 7, 2020 and November 6, 2020 (including that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, trade tensions and supply constraints may also exacerbate the risks discussed therein) and subsequent registration statements, amendments or other reports that we may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and/or make available on our website. Magnachip assumes no obligation and does not intend to update the forward-looking statements provided, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Magnachip Semiconductor 

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,200 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

CONTACTS:

In the United States:

So-Yeon Jeong

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +1-408-712-6151

[email protected]

In Korea:

Chankeun Park

Director of Public Relations

Tel. +82-2-6903-5223

[email protected]

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended

December 31,

 

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,


2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenues:















Net sales – standard products business

$

129,566

$

116,262

$

113,304

$

465,519

$

484,847

Net sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services

13,379

8,551

10,048

41,540

35,824

Total revenues

142,945

124,813

123,352

507,059

520,671

Cost of sales:















Cost of sales – standard products business

92,503

87,494

82,807

338,420

368,450

Cost of sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services

11,981

8,731

10,048

40,322

35,824

Total cost of sales

104,484

96,225

92,855

378,742

404,274

Gross profit

38,461

28,588

30,497

128,317

116,397

Gross profit as a percentage of standard products















business net sales

28.6%

24.7%

26.9%

27.3%

24.0%

Gross profit as a percentage of total revenues

26.9%

22.9%

24.7%

25.3%

22.4%

Operating expenses:















Selling, general and administrative expenses

12,576

12,888

13,778

49,974

47,595

Research and development expenses

11,604

12,477

10,975

45,698

45,024

Early termination and other charges

5,075


53

5,629

53

Total operating expenses

29,255

25,365

24,806

101,301

92,672

Operating income:

9,206

3,223

5,691

27,016

23,725

Interest expense

(1,625)

(5,485)

(5,542)

(18,147)

(22,157)

Foreign currency gain (loss), net

13,256

8,864

21,850

(382)

(22,316)

Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net

(766)



(766)

(42)

Other income, net

767

714

761

3,110

2,577

Income (loss) from continuing operations before















income tax expense

20,838

7,316

22,760

10,831

(18,213)

Income tax expense (benefit)

(47,064)

(1,145)

(1,116)

(46,228)

2,200

Income (loss) from continuing operations

67,902

8,461

23,876

57,059

(20,413)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

(1,321)

264,501

(450)

287,906

(1,413)

Net income (loss)

$

66,581

$

272,962

$

23,426

$

344,965

$

(21,826)

Basic earnings (loss) per common share—















Continuing operations

$

1.91

$

0.24

$

0.69

$

1.62

$

(0.59)

Discontinued operations

(0.04)

7.50

(0.01)

8.18

(0.05)

Total

$

1.87

$

7.74

$

0.68

$

9.80

$

(0.64)

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share—















Continuing operations

$

1.47

$

0.21

$

0.55

$

1.35

$

(0.59)

Discontinued operations

(0.02)

5.68

(0.01)

6.19

(0.05)

Total

$

1.45

$

5.89

$

0.54

$

7.54

$

(0.64)

Weighted average number of shares—















Basic

35,582,966

35,280,864

34,542,415

35,213,525

34,321,888

Diluted

47,062,903

46,581,788

46,078,768

46,503,586

34,321,888

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)



December 31,
2020


December 31,
2019

Assets


Current assets


Cash and cash equivalents              

$    279,940

$   151,657

Accounts receivable, net   

64,390

47,447

Inventories, net   

39,039

41,404

Other receivables               

4,338

10,200

Prepaid expenses              

7,332

9,003

Hedge collateral 

5,250

9,820

Other current assets           

9,321

10,013

Current assets held for sale             


99,821




Total current assets            

409,610

379,365




Property, plant and equipment, net

96,383

73,068

Operating lease right-of-use assets

4,632

1,876

Intangible assets, net         

2,727

2,769

Long-term prepaid expenses          

4,058

5,757

Deferred income taxes     

44,541

155

Other non-current assets  

9,739

8,904

Non-current assets held for sale     


123,434




Total assets         

$    571,690

$   595,328




Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


Current liabilities


Accounts payable               

$       52,164

$      40,376

Other accounts payable    

2,531

6,410

Accrued expenses             

16,241

44,799

Accrued income taxes       

12,398

1,569

Operating lease liabilities 

2,210

1,625

Current portion of long-term borrowings, net

83,479

Other current liabilities      

4,595

2,014

Current liabilities held for sale         


37,040




Total current liabilities       

173,618

133,833




Long-term borrowings, net               


304,743

Accrued severance benefits, net     

40,462

51,181

Non-current operating lease liabilities           

2,422

251

Other non-current liabilities              

9,588

9,420

Non-current liabilities held for sale 


110,881




Total liabilities     

226,090

610,309




Commitments and contingencies


Stockholders' equity


Common stock, $0.01 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 44,943,854 shares issued and 35,783,347 outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 43,851,991 shares issued and 34,800,312 outstanding at December 31, 2019

450

439

Additional paid-in capital  

163,010

152,404

Retained earnings (deficit)               

286,834

(58,131 )

Treasury stock, 9,160,507 shares at December 31, 2020 and 9,051,679 shares at December 31, 2019, respectively         

(108,397 )

(107,033 )

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)      

3,703

(2,660 )




Total stockholders' equity (deficit)  

345,600

(14,981 )




Total liabilities and stockholders' equity        

$    571,690

$   595,328




MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2020

2020


2019

Cash flows from operating activities










Net income (loss)

$

66,581

$

344,965

$

(21,826)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided (used in)

   by operating activities










Depreciation and amortization

3,148

16,481

32,729

Provision for severance benefits

2,593

16,743

17,139

Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount

396

2,220

2,299

Loss (gain) on foreign currency, net

(29,842)

(23,233)

24,692

Restructuring and other charges

3,502

3,502

3,598

Provision for inventory reserves

(384)

3,695

10,468

Stock-based compensation

1,945

6,699

6,952

Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net

766

766

42

Gain on sale of discontinued operations


(287,117)

Others, net

132

217

247

Changes in operating assets and liabilities










Accounts receivable, net

(2,685)

(19,268)

(19,824)

Unbilled accounts receivable, net


14,260

19,274

Inventories

(2,206)

(816)

(14,678)

Other receivables

843

6,954

(6,200)

Deferred income tax assets

(44,440)

(44,441)

35

Other current assets

4,418

13,561

11,984

Accounts payable

8,626

3,960

7,375

Other accounts payable

(3,966)

(12,000)

(8,518)

Accrued expenses

(30,747)

(28,756)

5,279

Accrued income taxes

(1,721)

10,825

267

Deferred revenue

(478)

2,174

(4,768)

Other current liabilities

688

279

(4,727)

Other non-current liabilities

653

3,521

(306)

Contributions to severance insurance deposit accounts

(11,885)

(11,921)

(2,262)

Payment of severance benefits

(6,188)

(12,076)

(9,288)

Others, net

(3,820)

(3,724)

514

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(44,071)

7,470

50,497

Cash flows from investing activities










Proceeds from settlement of hedge collateral

5,733

13,762

13,583

Payment of hedge collateral

(998)

(8,839)

(17,833)

Proceeds from disposal of plant, property and equipment

59

65

202

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(19,747)

(36,100)

(22,955)

Payment for intellectual property registration

(77)

(741)

(1,103)

Collection of guarantee deposits

133

1,024

549

Payment of guarantee deposits

(625)

(1,236)

(1,349)

Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations


350,553

Other, net

(26)

(6)

9

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(15,548)

318,482

(28,897)

Cash flows from financing activities










Repurchase of long-term borrowings

(224,250)

(224,250)

(1,175)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

1,228

3,918

2,860

Acquisition of treasury stock

(104)

(1,125)

(2,702)

Repayment of financing related to water treatment facility arrangement

(144)

(546)

(552)

Others

(113)

(278)

(233)

Net cash used in financing activities

(223,383)

(222,281)

(1,802)

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

20,831

24,612

(579)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(262,171)

128,283

19,219

Cash and cash equivalents










Beginning of the period

542,111

151,657

132,438

End of the period

$

279,940

$

279,940

$

151,657

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended




Year Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,


2020


2020


2019

2020


2019

Operating income

$

9,206

$

3,223

$

5,691

$

27,016

$

23,725

Adjustments:

















Equity-based compensation expense

1,945

2,101

4,392

6,311

6,053

Early termination and other charges

5,075



53

5,629

53

Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions

(871)

2,331


1,460

Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage



1,168


1,168

Others








585

Adjusted operating income

$

15,355

$

8,823

$

10,136

$

41,584

$

30,416

We present Adjusted Operating Income as supplemental measures of our performance. We define Adjusted Operating Income for the periods indicated as operating income adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Early termination and other charges, (iii) Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions, (iv) Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage and (v) Others. For the year ended December 31, 2020, Early termination and other charges eliminate $5,629 thousand, of which $4,422 thousand related to the reduction of workforce under a voluntary resignation program and non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with certain treasury and finance initiatives. During the same period, inventory reserve related to Huawei eliminates a net charge of $1,460 thousand that we recorded in relation to the U.S. Government's export restrictions on Huawei, and expenses related to Fab 3 power outage eliminate $1,168 thousand related to the write-off of the damaged work in process wafers and charges for facility recovery. For the year ended December 31, 2019, others eliminates a $585 thousand legal settlement charge related to dispute with a prior customer and a legal expense related to the indemnification of a former employee, which was borne by us under a negotiated separation agreement during the three months ended March 31, 2019.

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended

Year Ended


December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31.



2020


2020


2019

2020


2019

Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

67,902

$

8,461

$

23,876

$

57,059

$

(20,413)

Adjustments:


















Interest expense, net

863

4,875

4,675

15,404

19,451

Income tax expense (benefit)

(47,064)

(1,145)

(1,116)

(46,228)

2,200

Depreciation and amortization

3,148

2,854

2,615

11,116

10,318

EBITDA

24,849

15,045

30,050

37,351

11,556

Equity-based compensation expense

1,945

2,101

4,392

6,311

6,053

Early termination and other charges

5,075



53

5,629

53

Foreign currency loss (gain), net

(13,256)

(8,864)

(21,850)

382

22,316

Derivative valuation loss (gain), net

74

(50)

149

(148)

318

Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net

766




766

42

Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions

(871)

2,331


1,460

Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage



1,168


1,168

Others








585

Adjusted EBITDA

18,582

11,731

12,794

52,919

40,923

Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

67,902

$

8,461

$

23,876

$

57,059

$

(20,413)

Adjustments:


















Equity-based compensation expense

1,945

2,101

4,392

6,311

6,053

Early termination and other charges

5,075



53

5,629

53

Foreign currency loss (gain), net

(13,256)

(8,864)

(21,850)

382

22,316

Derivative valuation loss (gain), net

74

(50)

149

(148)

318

Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net

766




766

42

Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions

(871)

2,331


1,460

Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage



1,168


1,168

GAAP and cash tax expense difference

(43,874)




(43,874)

Others








585

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments

(493)




(493)

Adjusted Net Income

$

17,268

$

5,147

$

6,620

$

28,260

$

8,954

Adjusted Net Income per common share—


















- Basic

$

0.49

$

0.15

$

0.19

$

0.80

$

0.26

- Diluted

$

0.40

$

0.14

$

0.17

$

0.73

$

0.25

Weighted average number of shares – basic

35,582,966

35,280,864

34,542,415

35,213,525

34,321,888

Weighted average number of shares – diluted

47,062,903

46,581,788

46,078,768

46,503,586

35,405,077





















We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income as supplemental measures of our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated as EBITDA (as defined below), adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Early termination and other charges, (iii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (iv) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net, (v) Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net, (vi) Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions, (vii) Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage and (viii) Others. For the year ended December 31, 2020, Early termination and other charges eliminate $5,629 thousand, of which $4,422 thousand related to the reduction of workforce under a voluntary resignation program and non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with certain treasury and finance initiatives. During the same period, inventory reserve related to Huawei eliminates a net charge of $1,460 thousand that we recorded in relation to the U.S. Government's export restrictions on Huawei, and expenses related to Fab 3 power outage eliminate $1,168 thousand related to the write-off of the damaged work in process wafers and charges for facility recovery. For the year ended December 31, 2019, others eliminates a $585 thousand legal settlement charge related to dispute with a prior customer and a legal expense related to the indemnification of a former employee, which was borne by us under a negotiated separation agreement during the three months ended March 31, 2019.

EBITDA for the periods indicated is defined as Income (loss) from continuing operations before interest expense, net, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization. We prepare Adjusted Net Income by adjusting income (loss) from continuing operations to eliminate the impact of a number of non-cash expenses and other items that may be either one time or recurring that we do not consider to be indicative of our core ongoing operating performance. We believe that Adjusted Net Income is particularly useful because it reflects the impact of our asset base and capital structure on our operating performance. We define Adjusted Net Income for the periods as income (loss) from continuing operations, adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Early termination and other charges, (iii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (iv) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net, (v) Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net, (vi) Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions, (vii) Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage, (viii) GAAP and cash tax expense difference, (ix) Others and (x) Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments. For the year ended December 31, 2020, Early termination and other charges eliminate $5,629 thousand, of which $4,422 thousand related to the reduction of workforce under a voluntary resignation program and non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with certain treasury and finance initiatives. During the same period, inventory reserve related to Huawei eliminates a net charge of $1,460 thousand that we recorded in relation to the U.S. Government's export restrictions on Huawei, and expenses related to Fab 3 power outage eliminate $1,168 thousand related to the write-off of the damaged work in process wafers and charges for facility recovery. For the year ended December 31, 2019, others eliminates a $585 thousand legal settlement charge related to dispute with a prior customer and a legal expense related to the indemnification of a former employee, which was borne by us under a negotiated separation agreement during the three months ended March 31, 2019.

