Magnachip Reports Results for Second Quarter 2021

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) ("Magnachip" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the second quarter 2021.

"Despite sustained demand across our product portfolio, our Display business revenue was negatively impacted by severe supply constraints that continued to deepen in the second quarter. Global shortages in manufacturing capacities, as well as changes in our foundry partners' wafer allocation plans, limit our ability to meet customers' needs. This revenue decline, however, was partially offset by the strong performance in our Power business that achieved record-setting quarterly revenue for the second consecutive quarter. Gross profit margin expanded to 29.8% due to the high utilization rate at our Fab 3, coupled with an improved product mix under a favorable pricing environment. We continue to work closely with our strategic customers and foundry partners to secure long-term supply capacity for OLED DDICs, being mindful of the fact that global supply constraints are having a significant impact on our OLED business." said YJ Kim, Magnachip's chief executive officer.

Due to the pending merger with an investment vehicle formed by an affiliate of Wise Road Capital LTD pursuant to a definitive agreement executed on March 25, 2021, Magnachip is not hosting a quarterly earnings conference call and has suspended the practice of providing forward-looking guidance. Please review the 'Investors' section of the Company's website for the quarterly financial results and SEC filings for the latest updates on the pending transaction.

Q2 2021 Financial Highlights













In thousands of US dollars, except share data













GAAP













Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q/Q change Q2 2020 Y/Y change

Revenues



























Standard Products Business



























Display Solutions 46,601

58,895

down 20.9% 69,176 down 32.6% Power Solutions 56,667

54,011

up 4.9% 39,779 up 42.5% Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services(1) 10,608

10,113

up 4.9% 9,873 up 7.4% Gross Profit Margin 29.8%

27.9%

up

1.9%pts 27.0% up

2.8%pts Operating Income (Loss) (2) 1,627

(2,091)

up 177.8% 8,622 down 81.1% Net Income (Loss) (198)

(7,473)

up 97.4% 29,171 down 100.7% Basic Earnings (Loss) per Common Share (0.00)

(0.19)

up 100.0% 0.84 down 100.0% Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share (0.00)

(0.19)

up 100.0% 0.65 down 100.0%











































In thousands of US dollars, except share data











Non-GAAP(3)













Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q/Q change

Q2 2020 Y/Y change

Adjusted Operating Income 9,052

9,971

down 9.2% 10,125 down 10.6% Adjusted EBITDA 12,692

13,504

down 6.0% 12,711 down 0.1% Adjusted Net Income 7,034

9,346

down 24.7% 4,753 up 48.0% Adjusted Earnings per Common Share—Diluted 0.15

0.22

down

31.8% 0.13 up 15.4%

(1) Following the consummation of the sale of the Foundry Services Group business and Fab 4 in Q3 2020, and for a period of up to three years, the Company will provide transitional foundry services to the buyer for foundry products manufactured in the Company's fabrication facility located in Gumi ("Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services"). Management believes that disclosing revenue of Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services separately from the standard products business allows investors to better understand the results of our core standard products display solutions and power solutions businesses.



(2) In Q2 and Q1 2021, respectively, operating income (loss) included non-recurring professional fees and certain transaction related expenses of $2.5 million and $9.8 million in connection with a definitive agreement (the "Merger Agreement") that the Company entered into with South Dearborn Limited, an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability ("Parent"), formed by an affiliate of Wise Road Capital LTD, and Michigan Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Parent ("Merger Sub"). The Merger Agreement provides that, among other things, Merger Sub will be merged with and into the Company (the "Merger"), with the Company continuing its corporate existence as the surviving corporation in the Merger and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent.



(3) Non-GAAP financial measures are calculated based on the results from continuing operations. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results, can provide a meaningful understanding of the factors and trends affecting Magnachip's business and operations and assist in evaluating our core operating performance. However, such non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered as a substitute for net income from continuing operations or as a better indicator of our operating performance than measures that are presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP results to non-GAAP results is included in this press release.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this release regarding Magnachip's forecasts, business outlook, expectations and beliefs are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Magnachip as of the date of this release, which may change, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, among others: the possibility that any or all of the conditions precedent to the consummation of the pending merger may not be satisfied or waived; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the proposed merger; the possibility that the merger may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; the diversion of and attention of Magnachip's management on merger-related issues; legal proceedings, judgments or settlements following the announcement of the proposed merger; disruptions of current plans and operations caused by the announcement and pendency of the proposed merger; potential difficulties in employee retention due to the announcement and pendency of the proposed merger; the response of customers, suppliers, business partners and regulators to the announcement of the proposed merger; the impact of changes in macroeconomic and/or general economic conditions, including those caused by or related to the COVID-19 outbreak, recessions, economic instability and the outbreak of disease; manufacturing capacity constraints or supply chain disruptions that may impact our ability to deliver our products or affect the price of components, which may lead to an increase in our costs, as well as impacting demand for our products from customers who are similarly affected by such capacity constraints or disruptions; the impact of competitive products and pricing; timely design acceptance by our customers; timely introduction of new products and technologies; ability to ramp new products into volume production; industry wide shifts in supply and demand for semiconductor products; industry and/or company overcapacity or supply constraints; effective and cost efficient utilization of manufacturing capacity; financial stability in foreign markets and the impact of foreign exchange rates; unanticipated costs and expenses or the inability to identify expenses which can be eliminated; compliance with U.S. and international trade and export laws and regulations by us and our distributors; change or ratification of local or international laws and regulations, including those related to environment, health and safety; public health issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic; other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, Magnachip's products, including uncertainties regarding the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic that may result in factory closures, reduced workforces, scarcity of raw materials and goods produced in infected areas, as well as reduced consumer and business spending affecting demand for Magnachip's products due to government and private sector mandatory business closures, travel restrictions or the like to prevent the spread of disease; and other risks detailed from time to time in Magnachip's filings with the SEC, including our Form 10-K filed on March 9, 2021 (including that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, trade tensions and supply constraints may also exacerbate the risks discussed therein) and subsequent registration statements, amendments or other reports that we may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and/or make available on our website. Magnachip assumes no obligation and does not intend to update the forward-looking statements provided, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,200 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com . Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020

June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Revenues:



Net sales – standard products business $ 103,268 $ 112,906 $ 108,955

$ 216,174 $ 219,691 Net sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services 10,608 10,113 9,873 20,721 19,610











Total revenues 113,876 123,019 118,828 236,895 239,301 Cost of sales:









Cost of sales – standard products business 70,409 79,247 76,817 149,656 158,423 Cost of sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services 9,497 9,390 9,873 18,887 19,610











Total cost of sales 79,906 88,637 86,690 168,543 178,033











Gross profit 33,970 34,382 32,138

68,352 61,268 Gross profit as a percentage of standard products business net sales 31.8% 29.8% 29.5%

30.8% 27.9% Gross profit as a percentage of total revenues 29.8% 27.9% 27.0%

28.9% 25.6% Operating expenses:









Selling, general and administrative expenses 14,001 12,634 12,408 26,635 24,510 Research and development expenses 13,322 13,423 11,108 26,745 21,617 Other charges 5,020 10,416 — 15,436 554











Total operating expenses 32,343 36,473 23,516 68,816 46,681











Operating income (loss) 1,627 (2,091) 8,622 (464) 14,587 Interest expense (85) (1,041) (5,430) (1,126) (11,037) Foreign currency gain (loss), net 250 (4,671) 8,469 (4,421) (22,502) Other income, net 611 620 791 1,231 1,629











Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax expense 2,403 (7,183) 12,452 (4,780) (17,323) Income tax expense 2,601 290 678 2,891 1,981











Income (loss) from continuing operations (198) (7,473) 11,774 (7,671) (19,304) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax — — 17,397 — 24,726











Net income (loss) $ (198) $ (7,473) $ 29,171 $ (7,671) $ 5,422











Basic earnings (loss) per common share—









Continuing operations $ (0.00) $ (0.19) $ 0.34 $ (0.18) $ (0.55) Discontinued operations — — 0.50 — 0.71











Total $ (0.00) $ (0.19) $ 0.84 $ (0.18) $ 0.16











Diluted earnings (loss) per common share—









Continuing operations $ (0.00) $ (0.19) $ 0.28 $ (0.18) $ (0.55) Discontinued operations — — 0.37 — 0.71











Total $ (0.00) $ (0.19) $ 0.65 $ (0.18) $ 0.16











Weighted average number of shares—









Basic 46,322,027 40,292,838 35,092,312 43,324,088 34,992,734 Diluted 46,322,027 40,292,838 46,474,237 43,324,088 34,992,734

















MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) (Unaudited)









June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 271,880 $ 279,940 Accounts receivable, net 56,730 64,390 Inventories, net 41,369 39,039 Other receivables 9,173 4,338 Prepaid expenses 6,836 7,332 Hedge collateral 4,830 5,250 Other current assets 5,117 9,321





Total current assets 395,935 409,610 Property, plant and equipment, net 94,721 96,383 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,520 4,632 Intangible assets, net 2,541 2,727 Long-term prepaid expenses 5,626 4,058 Deferred income taxes 43,069 44,541 Other non-current assets 11,141 9,739





Total assets $ 557,553 $ 571,690





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



Current liabilities



Accounts payable $ 52,040 $ 52,164 Other accounts payable 9,119 2,531 Accrued expenses 13,020 16,241 Accrued income taxes 1,679 12,398 Operating lease liabilities 2,181 2,210 Current portion of long-term borrowings, net — 83,479 Other current liabilities 5,001 4,595





Total current liabilities 83,040 173,618 Accrued severance benefits, net 39,520 40,462 Non-current operating lease liabilities 2,338 2,422 Other non-current liabilities 10,024 9,588





Total liabilities 134,922 226,090





Commitments and contingencies



Stockholders' equity



Common stock, $0.01 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 55,562,907 shares issued and

46,350,945 outstanding at June 30, 2021 and 44,943,854 shares issued and 35,783,347

outstanding at December 31, 2020 556 450 Additional paid-in capital 253,244 163,010 Retained earnings 279,163 286,834 Treasury stock, 9,211,962 shares at June 30, 2021 and 9,160,507 shares at December 31, 2020,

respectively (109,407) (108,397) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (925) 3,703





Total stockholders' equity 422,631 345,600





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 557,553 $ 571,690







MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)



Three Months

Ended Six Months

Ended



June 30,

2021

June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss) $ (198) $ (7,671) $ 5,422 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 3,550 6,998 10,479 Provision for severance benefits 1,736 3,507 10,179 Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount — 261 1,205 Loss (gain) on foreign currency, net (1,520) 13,353 26,397 Restructuring and other charges 3,295 3,295 141 Provision for inventory reserves 1,842 3,346 2,033 Stock-based compensation 2,405 4,051 2,528 Other, net 112 266 (111) Changes in operating assets and liabilities





Accounts receivable, net (4,696) 5,098 (438) Unbilled accounts receivable, net — — 10,933 Inventories (13,241) (7,170) (14,060) Other receivables (3,403) (4,841) 67 Other current assets 3,196 8,623 4,747 Accounts payable 8,741 1,040 4,947 Other accounts payable (3,857) (2,287) (5,898) Accrued expenses (6,373) (3,980) 161 Accrued income taxes 451 (10,249) 349 Other current liabilities (1,189) (102) 871 Other non-current liabilities (292) (274) 1,238 Payment of severance benefits (1,343) (2,836) (4,272) Other, net (74) (62) 147







Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (10,858) 10,366 57,065 Cash flows from investing activities





Proceeds from settlement of hedge collateral 972 972 5,855 Payment of hedge collateral (585) (585) (7,841) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (3,784) (4,866) (8,842) Payment for intellectual property registration (117) (288) (473) Collection of guarantee deposits 306 307 47 Payment of guarantee deposits (4,884) (4,960) (571) Other, net (94) (130) 21







Net cash used in investing activities (8,186) (9,550) (11,804) Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from exercise of stock options 11 2,549 663 Acquisition of treasury stock (113) (1,653) (1,021) Repayment of financing related to water treatment facility arrangement (144) (288) (267) Repayment of principal portion of finance lease liabilities (17) (33) (119)







Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (263) 575 (744) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 993 (9,451) (3,350)







Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (18,314) (8,060) 41,167 Cash and cash equivalents





Beginning of the period 290,194 279,940 151,657







End of the period $ 271,880 $ 271,880 $ 192,824









MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Operating income (loss) $ 1,627 $ (2,091) $ 8,622 $ (464) $ 14,587 Adjustments:









Equity-based compensation expense 2,405 1,646 1,503 4,051 2,265 Other charges 5,020 10,416 — 15,436 554











Adjusted Operating Income $ 9,052 $ 9,971 $ 10,125 $ 19,023 $ 17,406













We present Adjusted Operating Income as a supplemental measure of our performance. We define Adjusted Operating Income for the periods indicated as operating income (loss) adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense and (ii) Other charges.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, other charges of $5,020 thousand and $15,436 thousand, respectively, related to non-recurring professional service fees and expenses in connection with the Merger and regulatory requests.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, other charges were $554 thousand, which pertained to non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with certain treasury and finance initiatives.



MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (198) $ (7,473) $ 11,774

$ (7,67) $ (19,304) Adjustments:









Interest expense, net (493) 420 4,736

(73) 9,666 Income tax expense 2,601 290 678

2,891 1,981 Depreciation and amortization 3,550 3,448 2,544

6,998 5,114











EBITDA 5,460 (3,315) 19,732 2,145 (2,543) Equity-based compensation expense 2,405 1,646 1,503

4,051 2,265 Other charges 5,020 10,416 —

15,436 554 Foreign currency loss (gain), net (250) 4,671 (8,469) 4,421 22,502 Derivative valuation loss (gain), net 57 86 (55) 143 (172)











Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,692 $ 13,504 $ 12,711

$ 26,196 $ 22,606























Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (198) $ (7,473) $ 11,774

$ (7,671) $ (19,304 ) Adjustments:











Equity-based compensation expense 2,405 1,646 1,503

4,051 2,265 Other charges 5,020 10,416 —

15,436 554 Foreign currency loss (gain), net (250) 4,671 (8,469) 4,421 22,502 Derivative valuation loss (gain), net 57 86 (55) 143 (172)











Adjusted Net Income $ 7,034 $ 9,346 $ 4,753

$ 16,380 $ 5,845











Adjusted Net Income per common share—











- Basic $ 0.15 $ 0.23 $ 0.14

$ 0.38 $ 0.17 - Diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.22 $ 0.13

$ 0.36 $ 0.16 Weighted average number of shares – basic 46,322,027 40,292,838 35,092,312

43,324,088 34,992,734 Weighted average number of shares – diluted 47,846,217 47,470,416 36,330,083

47,685,875 36,248,039

We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income as supplemental measures of our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated as EBITDA (as defined below), adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Other charges, (iii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net and (iv) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net. EBITDA for the periods indicated is defined as Income (loss) from continuing operations before interest expense, net, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization.

We present Adjusted Net Income by adjusting income (loss) from continuing operations to eliminate the impact of a number of non-cash expenses and other items that may be either one time or recurring that we do not consider to be indicative of our core ongoing operating performance. We believe that Adjusted Net Income is particularly useful because it reflects the impact of our asset base and capital structure on our operating performance. We define Adjusted Net Income for the periods as income (loss) from continuing operations, adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Other charges, (iii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net and (iv) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, other charges of $5,020 thousand and $15,436 thousand, respectively, related to non-recurring professional service fees and expenses in connection with the Merger and regulatory requests.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, other charges were $554 thousand, which pertained to non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with certain treasury and finance initiatives.

