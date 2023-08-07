Magnachip Reports Results for Second Quarter 2023 Announces New $50 Million Stock Buyback Program

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation

07 Aug, 2023, 16:05 ET

  • Revenue of $61.0 million was in-line with guidance (vs $60.5M mid-point) and was down 39.8% YoY and up 7% sequentially.
  • Gross profit margin was 22.2%, up 100 basis points from Q1. The sequential improvement was primarily driven by higher utilization at our Gumi Fab.
  • GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.09; Non-GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.06.
  • Completed $25.5 million of stock buyback during the quarter.
  • Ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet with $173 million cash and no debt.
  • Board of Directors authorized a new $50 million stock buyback program.

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) ("Magnachip" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the second quarter 2023.

YJ Kim, Magnachip's chief executive officer commented, "Our year-over-year results continued to be impacted by macro challenges but I am pleased to see sequential improvement in our Power business driven by Industrial and Automotive applications. We also continued our strong pace of design-in and design win activities during the quarter. Looking forward, we expect to see further sequential growth in our Power business in Q3."

YJ Kim continued, "In our Display business, we continue to collaborate closely with our new global panel customer. We are very optimistic about our long-term growth prospects, as our products offer compelling competitive advantages that will enable us to penetrate the rapidly expanding OLED market in Asia. Additionally, we are pleased to announce our Board of Directors' authorization of a new $50 million stock buyback program as part of our commitment to enhance shareholder value."

Q2 2023 Financial Highlights




















































In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data


GAAP


Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q/Q change

Q2 2022

Y/Y change

Revenues



























Standard Products Business



























Display Solutions

9,657


10,841


down


10.9

%

28,336


down


65.9

%

Power Solutions

41,718


40,673


up


2.6

%

62,952


down


33.7

%

Transitional Fab 3 foundry services(1)

9,604


5,491


up


74.9

%

10,088


down


4.8

%

Gross Profit Margin

22.2

%

21.2

%

up


1.0

%pts

28.6

%

down


6.4

%pts

Operating Income (Loss)

(10,656)


(21,818)


up


n/a


2,002

down


n/a

Net Income (Loss)

(3,947)


(21,470)


up


n/a


(3,340)


down


n/a

Basic Loss per Common Share

(0.09)


(0.49)


up


n/a


(0.07)


down


n/a

Diluted Loss per Common Share

(0.09)


(0.49)


up


n/a


(0.07)


down


n/a




In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data


Non-GAAP(2)


Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q/Q change

Q2 2022

Y/Y change

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

(7,762)


(12,249)


up


n/a


4,787


down


n/a

Adjusted EBITDA

(3,594)


(7,873)


up


n/a


8,525


down


n/a

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

(2,472)


(10,367)


up


n/a


10,567


down


n/a

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share—Diluted

(0.06)


(0.24)


up


n/a


0.23


down


n/a

___________

(1)

Following the consummation of the sale of the Foundry Services Group business and Fab 4 in Q3 2020, and for a period of up to three years, we will provide transitional foundry services to the buyer for foundry products manufactured in our fabrication facility located in Gumi ("Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services"). Management believes that disclosing revenue of Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services separately from the standard products business allows investors to better understand the results of our core standard products display solutions and power solutions businesses.

(2)

Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results, can provide a meaningful understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business and operations and assist in evaluating our core operating performance. However, such non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss) or as a better indicator of our operating performance than measures that are presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP results to non-GAAP results is included in this press release.

Financial Guidance
While actual results may vary, Magnachip currently expects the following for Q3 2023:

  • Revenue to be in the range of $59 million to $65 million, including about $8 million of Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services.
  • Gross profit margin to be in the range of 22.5% to 24.5%.

Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call
Magnachip will host a corresponding conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday, August 7, 2023, to discuss its financial results. In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive access details for this event including the dial-in numbers, a PIN number, and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call. A live and archived webcast of the conference call and a copy of earnings release will be accessible from the 'Investors' section of the Company's website at www.magnachip.com.

Online registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI115ecf6f0d5b4f12ae6130b5b7b40ff1

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
Information in this release regarding Magnachip's forecasts, business outlook, expectations and beliefs are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include expectations about estimated historical or future operating results and financial performance, outlook and business plans, including third quarter 2023 revenue and gross profit margin expectations, and the impact of market conditions associated with inflation and higher interest rates, remaining effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical conflict between Russia and Ukraine, escalated trade tensions between the U.S. and China and continuing supply constraints on Magnachip's third quarter 2023 and future operating results. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Magnachip as of the date of this release, which may change, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, among others: the impact of changes in macroeconomic conditions, including those caused by or related to inflation, potential recessions or other deteriorations, economic instability or civil unrest; remaining effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, the geopolitical conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and escalated trade tensions between the U.S. and China; manufacturing capacity constraints or supply chain disruptions that may impact our ability to deliver our products or affect the price of components, which may lead to an increase in our costs and impact demand for our products from customers who are similarly affected by such capacity constraints or disruptions; the impact of competitive products and pricing; timely -acceptance of our designs by customers; timely introduction of new products and technologies; our ability to ramp new products into volume production; industry-wide shifts in supply and demand for semiconductor products; overcapacity within the industry or at Magnachip; effective and cost-efficient utilization of manufacturing capacity; financial stability in foreign markets and the impact of foreign exchange rates; unanticipated costs and expenses or the inability to identify expenses that can be eliminated; compliance with U.S. and international trade and export laws and regulations by us, our customers and our distributors; change to or ratification of local or international laws and regulations, including those related to environment, health and safety; public health issues, including the remaining effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, Magnachip's products; and other risks detailed from time to time in Magnachip's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our Form 10-K filed on February 22, 2023, and subsequent registration statements, amendments or other reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC and/or make available on our website. Magnachip assumes no obligation and does not intend to update the forward-looking statements provided, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Magnachip Semiconductor
Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, computing, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,100 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design, and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

CONTACT:
Yujia Zhai
The Blueshirt Group
Tel. (860) 214-0809
[email protected]

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended 

Six Months Ended 

June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2023

June 30,
2022

Revenues:                               










Net sales – standard products business       

$         51,375

$         51,514

$         91,288

$       102,889

$       185,298

Net sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services               

9,604

5,491

10,088

15,095

20,171










Total revenues   

60,979

57,005

101,376

117,984

205,469

Cost of sales:          










Cost of sales – standard products business 

37,867

37,312

63,620

75,179

119,700

Cost of sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services

9,574

7,599

8,811

17,173

17,828

Total cost of sales             

47,441

44,911

72,431

92,352

137,528










Gross profit            

13,538

12,094

28,945

25,632

67,941

Gross profit as a percentage of standard products business net sales              

26.3 %

27.6 %

30.3 %

26.9 %

35.4 %

Gross profit as a percentage of total revenues        

22.2 %

21.2 %

28.6 %

21.7 %

33.1 %

Operating expenses:








Selling, general and administrative expenses               

12,137

12,165

12,736

24,302

26,899

Research and development expenses           

11,255

13,298

13,410

24,553

25,364

Early termination and other charges             

802

8,449

797

9,251

797

Total operating expenses   

24,194

33,912

26,943

58,106

53,060










Operating income (loss)         

(10,656)

(21,818)

2,002

(32,474)

14,881

           Interest income

2,692

2,842

1,061

5,534

1,776

Interest expense           

(200)

(256)

(499)

(456)

(610)

Foreign currency gain (loss), net 

1,237

(3,430)

(7,012)

(2,193)

(7,702)

Other income (loss), net              

3

(35)

211

(32)

429

Income (loss) before income tax expense

(6,924)

(22,697)

(4,237)

(29,621)

8,774

Income tax expense (benefit)

(2,977)

(1,227)

(897)

(4,204)

2,586










Net income (loss)   

$           (3,947)

$        (21,470)

$          (3,340)

$       (25,417)

$           6,188










Basic earnings (loss) per common share—

$            (0.09)

(0.49)

$            (0.07)

$           (0.60)

$             0.14

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share—

$            (0.09)

(0.49)

$            (0.07)

$           (0.60)

$             0.13

Weighted average number of shares—








Basic            

41,741,310

43,390,832

44,897,278

42,561,514

45,248,293

Diluted         

41,741,310

43,390,832

44,897,278

42,561,514

46,329,559

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)








      June 30,

      2023

    December 31,

      2022

Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents

$     172,954

$     225,477

Accounts receivable, net

35,009

35,380

Inventories, net

32,337

39,883

Other receivables

3,498

7,847

Prepaid expenses

9,553

10,560

Hedge collateral

2,120

2,940

Other current assets

19,070

15,766

Total current assets

274,541

337,853

Property, plant and equipment, net

101,067

110,747

Operating lease right-of-use assets

5,224

5,265

Intangible assets, net

1,706

1,930

Long-term prepaid expenses

7,430

10,939

Deferred income taxes

37,141

38,324

Other non-current assets

16,626

11,587

Total assets

$     443,735

$      516,645

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable

$       20,367

$       17,998

Other accounts payable

8,473

9,702

Accrued expenses

10,456

9,688

Accrued income taxes

91

3,154

Operating lease liabilities

1,745

1,397

Other current liabilities

4,506

5,306

Total current liabilities

45,638

47,245

Accrued severance benefits, net

20,123

23,121

Non-current operating lease liabilities

3,671

4,091

Other non-current liabilities

10,011

14,035

Total liabilities

79,443

88,492

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Common stock, $0.01 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 56,449,782 shares issued and 40,133,898
     outstanding at June 30, 2023 and 56,432,449 shares issued and 43,824,575 outstanding at December 31,
     2022

564

564

Additional paid-in capital

269,297

266,058

Retained earnings

310,089

335,506

Treasury stock, 16,315,884 shares at June 30, 2023 and 12,607,874 shares at December 31, 2022,
     respectively

(199,248)

(161,422)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(16,410)

(12,553)

Total stockholders' equity

364,292

428,153

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$   443,735

$     516,645

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)





Three Months
Ended

Six Months
Ended

June 30,
2023

June 30,
2023

June 30,
2022

Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss)   

$      (3,947)

$   (25,417)

$       6,188

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities





Depreciation and amortization     

4,145

8,502

7,602

Provision for severance benefits  

1,761

4,091

3,240

Loss on foreign currency, net      

35

9,117

29,183

Provision for inventory reserves 

(17)

1,121

5,282

Stock-based compensation          

2,092

3,212

3,626

Other, net     

213

450

712

Changes in operating assets and liabilities





Accounts receivable, net              

(3,315)

(342)

(12,377)

Inventories   

3,849

4,911

(5,486)

Other receivables         

2,031

4,407

11,640

Other current assets     

(1,061)

395

(2,089)

Accounts payable        

976

2,880

2,429

Other accounts payable

(5,064)

(6,488)

(5,861)

Accrued expenses        

(6,496)

1,104

(2,709)

Accrued income taxes  

(49)

(2,972)

(11,513)

Other current liabilities

125

(471)

(2,153)

Other non-current liabilities         

(45)

(214)

570

Payment of severance benefits     

(4,857)

(5,728)

(2,934)

Other, net     

(181)

(487)

(385)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(9,805)

(1,929)

24,965

Cash flows from investing activities





Proceeds from settlement of hedge collateral               

2,180

3,335

2,805

Payment of hedge collateral         

(1,493)

(2,586)

(6,844)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment  

(1,383)

(1,518)

(1,511)

Payment for intellectual property registration              

(89)

(163)

(153)

Payment of guarantee deposits    

(3,425)

(6,907)

(1,049)

Other, net     

1,426

1,445

14

Net cash used in investing activities       

(2,784)

(6,394 )

(6,738 )

Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from exercise of stock options     

18

27

1,786

Acquisition of treasury stock       

(24,576)

(36,840)

(1,826)

Repayment of financing related to water treatment facility arrangement      

(122)

(248)

(261)

Repayment of principal portion of finance lease liabilities           

(22)

(46)

(32)







Net cash used in financing activities       

(24,702)

(37,107)

(333)

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents           

(1,840)

(7,093)

(23,644)







Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents              

(39,131)

(52,523)

(5,750)

Cash and cash equivalents





Beginning of the period          

212,085

225,477

279,547

End of the period    

$   172,954

$   172,954

$   273,797























MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2023

June 30,
2022

Operating income (loss)

$

(10,656)

$

(21,818)

$

2,002

$

(32,474)

$

14,881

Adjustments:



















Equity-based compensation expense

2,092


1,120


1,988


3,212


3,626

Early termination and other charges

802


8,449


797


9,251


797





















Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$

(7,762)

$

(12,249)

$

4,787

$

(20,011)

$

19,304





















We present Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) as a supplemental measure of our performance. We define Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) for the periods indicated as operating income (loss) adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense and (ii) Early termination and other charges.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, we recorded in our consolidated statement of operations $8,449 thousand of termination related charges in connection with the voluntary resignation program that we offered to certain employees during the first quarter of 2023. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, we recorded $802 thousand of one-time employee incentives.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, we recorded $797 thousand of professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with certain strategic evaluations.

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)















Three Months Ended  

Six Months Ended 

June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2023

June 30,
2022

Net income (loss)  

$           (3,947)

$        (21,470)

$         (3,340)

$       (25,417)

$        6,188

Adjustments:









Interest income             

(2,692)

(2,842)

(1,061)

(5,534)

(1,776 )

Interest expense             

200

256

499

456

610

Income tax expense (benefit) 

(2,977)

(1,227)

(897)

(4,204)

2,586

Depreciation and amortization             

4,145

4,357

3,711

8,502

7,602











EBITDA

(5,271)

(20,926)

(1,088)

(26,197)

15,210

Equity-based compensation expense  

2,092

1,120

1,988

3,212

3,626

Foreign currency loss (gain), net         

(1,237)

3,430

7,012

2,193

7,702

Derivative valuation loss (gain), net             

20

54

(184)

74

(55 )

Early termination and other charges  

802

8,449

797

9,251

797

Adjusted EBITDA

$           (3,594)

$        (7,873)

$          8,525

$      (11,467)

$       27,280











Net income (loss)  

$           (3,947)

$       (21,470)

$         (3,340)

$      (25,417)

$        6,188

Adjustments:        











Equity-based compensation expense  

2,092

1,120

1,988

3,212

3,626

Foreign currency loss (gain), net         

(1,237)

3,430

7,012

2,193

7,702

Derivative valuation loss (gain), net             

20

54

(184)

74

(55 )

Early termination and other charges  

802

8,449

797

9,251

797

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments             

(202)

(1,950)

4,294

(2,152)

5,245

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

$           (2,472)

$      (10,367)

$        10,567

$      (12,839)

$     23,503











Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per common share—









- Basic        

$             (0.06)

$          (0.24)

$            0.24

$        (0.30)

$          0.52

- Diluted

$             (0.06)

$          (0.24)

$            0.23

$        (0.30)

$          0.51

Weighted average number of shares – basic

41,741,310

43,390,832

44,897,278

42,561,514

45,248,293

Weighted average number of shares – diluted

41,741,310

43,390,832

45,937,515

42,561,514

46,329,559

We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as supplemental measures of our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated as EBITDA (as defined below), adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (iii) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net and (iv) Early termination and other charges. EBITDA for the periods indicated is defined as net income (loss) before interest income, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization.

We prepare Adjusted Net Income (Loss) by adjusting net income (loss) to eliminate the impact of a number of non-cash expenses and other items that may be either one time or recurring that we do not consider to be indicative of our core ongoing operating performance. We believe that Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is particularly useful because it reflects the impact of our asset base and capital structure on our operating performance. We define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) for the periods as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (iii) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net, (iv) Early termination and other charges and (v) Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, we recorded in our consolidated statement of operations $8,449 thousand of termination related charges in connection with the voluntary resignation program that we offered to certain employees during the first quarter of 2023. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, we recorded $802 thousand of one-time employee incentives.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, we recorded $797 thousand of professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with certain strategic evaluations.

SOURCE Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation

