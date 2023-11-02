Magnachip Reports Results for Third Quarter 2023

News provided by

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation

02 Nov, 2023, 16:05 ET

  • Revenue of $61.2 million was in-line with guidance.
  • Gross profit margin of 23.6% increased 140 basis points from Q2, mainly driven by higher fab utilization.
  • GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.13.
  • Non-GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.04.
  • Completed $5.4 million of stock buybacks during Q3.
  • Ended Q3 with a solid balance sheet with $166.6 million cash and no debt.
  • The internal separation of our Display and Power businesses is expected to be completed and be effective on January 1st, 2024.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) ("Magnachip" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the third quarter 2023.

YJ Kim, Magnachip's Chief Executive Officer commented, "Our Q3 results were in-line with our guidance. In our Display business, we have completed the qualification of two DDI chips at our new tier 1 panel maker and are going through the qualification process with two smartphone makers. We are now working on additional Driver ICs that cover broader segments of the smartphone market to include mass market smartphones in addition to the premium models. Despite near-term market challenges, our outlook for long-term growth remains positive. Our confidence is driven by our strong belief that our display products offer distinct competitive advantages that position us well for success in the rapidly growing OLED market in Asia."

YJ continued, "In our Power business, our product portfolio is getting stronger as we continue to focus on rolling out next-generation power products to maintain our momentum of design-in/wins. Looking ahead, amid heightened global geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty, we expect demand to remain soft, driven by normal Q4 seasonality and inventory correction in industrial end markets."

Q3 2023 Financial Highlights































In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data


GAAP


Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q/Q change

Q3 2022

Y/Y change

Revenues



























Standard Products Business



























   Display Solutions

6,404


9,657


down


33.7

%

6,355


up


0.8

%

   Power Solutions

45,215


41,718


up


8.4

%

56,416


down


19.9

%

Transitional Fab 3 foundry services(1)

9,626


9,604


up


0.2

%

8,428


up


14.2

%

Gross Profit Margin

23.6

%

22.2

%

up


1.4

%pts

24.2

%

down


0.6

%pts

Operating Loss

(9,235)


(10,656)


up


n/a


(10,008)


up


n/a

Net Loss

(5,165)


(3,947)


down


n/a


(17,195)


up


n/a

Basic Loss per Common Share

(0.13)


(0.09)


down


n/a


(0.38)


up


n/a

Diluted Loss per Common Share

(0.13)


(0.09)


down


n/a


(0.38)


up


n/a




In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data


Non-GAAP(2)


Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q/Q change

Q3 2022

Y/Y change

Adjusted Operating Loss

(7,064)


(7,762)


up


n/a


(6,646)


down


n/a

Adjusted EBITDA

(2,735)


(3,594)


up


n/a


(2,995)


up


n/a

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

(1,591)


(2,472)


up


n/a


1,097


down


n/a

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share—Diluted

(0.04)


(0.06)


up


n/a


0.02


down


n/a

___________

(1)

Following the consummation of the sale of the Foundry Services Group business and Fab 4 in Q3 2020, we provided transitional foundry services to the buyer for foundry products manufactured in our fabrication facility located in Gumi, Korea, known as "Fab 3" ("Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services"). The contractual obligation to provide the Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services ended August 31, 2023, and we are planning to wind down these foundry services and convert portions of the idle capacity to Power Solutions standard products beginning around the second half of 2024. Because these foundry services during the wind-down period are still provided to the same buyer by us using our Fab 3 based on mutually agreed terms and conditions, we will continue to report our revenue from providing these foundry services and related cost of sales within the Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services line in our consolidated statement of operations until such wind down is completed. Management believes that disclosing revenue of Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services separately from the standard products business allows investors to better understand the results of our core standard products display solutions and power solutions businesses.

(2)

Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results, can provide a meaningful understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business and operations and assist in evaluating our core operating performance. However, such non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss) or as a better indicator of our operating performance than measures that are presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP results to non-GAAP results is included in this press release.

Q4 2023 Financial Guidance
Amid heightened global geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty, we expect Power demand to soften driven by normal Q4 seasonality and inventory correction in industrial end markets.

While actual results may vary, Magnachip currently expects the following for Q4 2023:

  • Revenue to be in the range of $50 million to $55 million, including approximately $8 million of Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services.
  • Gross profit margin to be in the range of 22.5% to 24.5%.

Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call
Magnachip will host a corresponding conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023, to discuss its financial results. In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive access details for this event including the dial-in numbers, a PIN number, and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call. A live and archived webcast of the conference call and a copy of earnings release will be accessible from the 'Investors' section of the Company's website at www.magnachip.com.

Online registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9578e24ef24a498a8d8ee6536b08edc6

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
Information in this release regarding Magnachip's forecasts, business outlook, expectations and beliefs are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include expectations about estimated historical or future operating results and financial performance, outlook and business plans, including fourth quarter 2023 revenue and gross profit margin expectations, and the impact of market conditions associated with inflation and higher interest rates, remaining effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical conflicts between Russia- Ukraine and between Israel-Hamas, escalated trade tensions between the U.S. and China and continuing supply constraints on Magnachip's fourth quarter 2023 and future operating results. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Magnachip as of the date of this release, which may change, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, among others: the impact of changes in macroeconomic conditions, including those caused by or related to inflation, potential recessions or other deteriorations, economic instability or civil unrest; remaining effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, the geopolitical conflicts between Russia-Ukraine and between Israel-Hamas, and escalated trade tensions between the U.S. and China; manufacturing capacity constraints or supply chain disruptions that may impact our ability to deliver our products or affect the price of components, which may lead to an increase in our costs and impact demand for our products from customers who are similarly affected by such capacity constraints or disruptions; the impact of competitive products and pricing; timely acceptance of our designs by customers; timely introduction of new products and technologies; our ability to ramp new products into volume production; industry-wide shifts in supply and demand for semiconductor products; overcapacity within the industry or at Magnachip; effective and cost-efficient utilization of manufacturing capacity; financial stability in foreign markets and the impact of foreign exchange rates; unanticipated costs and expenses or the inability to identify expenses that can be eliminated; compliance with U.S. and international trade and export laws and regulations by us, our customers and our distributors; change to or ratification of local or international laws and regulations, including those related to environment, health and safety; public health issues, including the remaining effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, Magnachip's products; and other risks detailed from time to time in Magnachip's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our Form 10-K filed on February 22, 2023, and subsequent registration statements, amendments or other reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC and/or make available on our website. Magnachip assumes no obligation and does not intend to update the forward-looking statements provided, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Magnachip Semiconductor
Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, computing, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,100 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design, and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

CONTACT:
Yujia Zhai
The Blueshirt Group
Tel. (860) 214-0809
[email protected]

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended 

Nine Months Ended 

September 30,
2023

June 30,
2023

September 30,
2022

September 30,
2023

September 30,
2022

Revenues:                               










Net sales – standard products business               

$         51,619

$         51,375

$         62,771

$       154,508

$       248,069

Net sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services  

9,626

9,604

8,428

24,721

28,599










Total revenues   

61,245

60,979

71,199

179,229

276,668

Cost of sales:          










Cost of sales – standard products business 

36,829

37,867

45,497

112,008

165,197

Cost of sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services

9,935

9,574

8,477

27,108

26,305










Total cost of sales             

46,764

47,441

53,974

139,116

191,502










Gross profit            

14,481

13,538

17,225

40,113

85,166

Gross profit as a percentage of standard products business net sales               

28.7 %

26.3 %

27.5 %

27.5 %

33.4 %

Gross profit as a percentage of total revenues          

23.6 %

22.2 %

24.2 %

22.4 %

30.8 %

Operating expenses:








Selling, general and administrative expenses 

12,089

12,137

11,411

36,391

38,310

Research and development expenses               

11,627

11,255

13,321

36,180

38,685

Early termination and other charges, net               


802

2,501

9,251

3,298










Total operating expenses   

23,716

24,194

27,233

81,822

80,293










Operating income (loss)         

(9,235)

(10,656)

(10,008)

(41,709)

4,873

           Interest income

2,382

2,692

1,784

7,916

3,560

Interest expense           

(189)

(200)

(278)

(645)

(888)

Foreign currency gain (loss), net 

(2,583)

1,237

(12,809)

(4,776)

(20,511)

Other income, net        

87

3

174

55

603










Loss before income tax expense

(9,538)

(6,924)

(21,137)

(39,159)

(12,363)

Income tax benefit

(4,373)

(2,977)

(3,942)

(8,577)

(1,356)










Net loss  

$           (5,165)

$           (3,947)

$         (17,195)

$       (30,582)

$         (11,007)










Basic loss per common share—

$            (0.13)

$            (0.09)

$             (0.38)

$           (0.73)

$             (0.24)

Diluted loss per common share—

$            (0.13)

$            (0.09)

$             (0.38)

$           (0.73)

$             (0.24)

Weighted average number of shares—








Basic            

40,145,290

41,741,310

44,865,266

41,747,255

45,119,214

Diluted         

40,145,290

41,741,310

44,865,266

41,747,255

45,119,214

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)








 September 30,

      2023

    December 31,

      2022

Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents

$     166,644

$     225,477

Accounts receivable, net

41,119

35,380

Inventories, net

30,836

39,883

Other receivables

2,799

7,847

Prepaid expenses

9,095

10,560

Hedge collateral

2,680

2,940

Other current assets

24,572

15,766

Total current assets

277,745

337,853

Property, plant and equipment, net

96,141

110,747

Operating lease right-of-use assets

4,725

5,265

Intangible assets, net

1,583

1,930

Long-term prepaid expenses

6,124

10,939

Deferred income taxes

36,358

38,324

Other non-current assets

11,622

11,587

Total assets

$     434,298

$      516,645

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable

$       23,446

$       17,998

Other accounts payable

8,025

9,702

Accrued expenses

9,668

9,688

Accrued income taxes

48

3,154

Operating lease liabilities

1,735

1,397

Other current liabilities

4,495

5,306

Total current liabilities

47,417

47,245

Accrued severance benefits, net

20,160

23,121

Non-current operating lease liabilities

3,167

4,091

Other non-current liabilities

9,862

14,035

Total liabilities

80,606

88,492

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Common stock, $0.01 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 56,655,377 shares issued and 39,667,995
     outstanding at September 30, 2023 and 56,432,449 shares issued and 43,824,575 outstanding at
     December 31, 2022

566

564

Additional paid-in capital

271,419

266,058

Retained earnings

304,924

335,506

Treasury stock, 16,987,382 shares at September 30, 2023 and 12,607,874 shares at December 31, 2022,
     respectively

(204,645)

(161,422)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(18,572)

(12,553)

Total stockholders' equity

353,692

428,153

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$     434,298

$     516,645

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)


Three Months

Ended 

Nine Months
Ended

September 30,
2023

September 30,
2023

September 30,
2022

Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss  

$      (5,165)

$   (30,582)

$     (11,007)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities





Depreciation and amortization     

4,081

12,583

11,225

Provision for severance benefits  

1,267

5,358

5,163

Loss on foreign currency, net      

5,415

14,532

66,335

Provision for inventory reserves 

1,914

3,035

7,730

Stock-based compensation          

2,171

5,383

4,487

Other, net     

230

680

631

Changes in operating assets and liabilities





Accounts receivable, net              

(6,067)

(6,409)

7,805

Inventories   

(1,276)

3,635

(13,208)

Other receivables         

586

4,993

17,115

Other current assets     

(2,686)

(2,291)

(14,117)

Accounts payable        

3,186

6,066

(14,792)

Other accounts payable

(250)

(6,738)

(6,215)

Accrued expenses        

(485)

619

5,866

Accrued income taxes  

(42)

(3,014)

(11,483)

Other current liabilities

(270)

(741)

(1,583)

Other non-current liabilities         

(65)

(279)

523

Payment of severance benefits     

(455)

(6,183)

(4,181)

Other, net     

(354)

(841)

(50)







Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

1,735

(194)

50,244

Cash flows from investing activities





Proceeds from settlement of hedge collateral               


3,335

2,805

Payment of hedge collateral         

(568)

(3,154)

(15,282)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment  

(762)

(2,280)

(11,812)

Payment for intellectual property registration              

(67)

(230)

(301)

Collection of guarantee deposits  

3,539

4,984

242

Payment of guarantee deposits    

(369)

(7,276)

(2,075)

Other



550







Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

1,773

(4,621)

(25,873)

Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from exercise of stock options     


27

1,786

Acquisition of treasury stock       

(6,247)

(43,087)

(5,065)

Repayment of financing related to water treatment facility arrangement      

(123)

(371)

(381)

Repayment of principal portion of finance lease liabilities           

(23)

(69)

(50)







Net cash used in financing activities       

(6,393)

(43,500)

(3,710)

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents           

(3,425)

(10,518)

(49,377)







Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents              

(6,310 )

(58,833)

(28,716)

Cash and cash equivalents





Beginning of the period          

172,954

225,477

279,547







End of the period    

$   166,644

$   166,644

$     250,831






















MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30,
2023

June 30,
2023

September 30,
2022

September 30,
2023

September 30,
2022

Operating income (loss)

$

(9,235)

$

(10,656)

$

(10,008)

$

(41,709)

$

4,873

Adjustments:



















Equity-based compensation expense

2,171


2,092


861


5,383


4,487

Early termination and other charges, net




802


2,501


9,251


3,298





















Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$

(7,064)

$

(7,762)

$

(6,646)

$

(27,075)

$

12,658





















































We present Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) as a supplemental measure of our performance. We define Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) for the periods indicated as operating income (loss) adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense and (ii) Early termination and other charges, net.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, we recorded in our consolidated statement of operations $8,449 thousand of termination related charges in connection with the voluntary resignation program that we offered to certain employees during the first quarter of 2023. For the three months ended June 30, 2023 and nine months ended September 30, 2023, we recorded $802 thousand of one-time employee incentives, in each period.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, Early termination and other charges, net includes $2,821 thousand of one-time employee incentives, in each period, and professional service fees and expenses of $217 thousand and $1,014 thousand, respectively, incurred in connection with certain strategic evaluations, both of which were offset in part by a $537 thousand gain on sale of certain legacy equipment of the closed back-end line in our fabrication facility in Gumi.

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)






Three Months Ended 

Nine Months Ended 

September 30,
2023

June 30,
2023

September 30,
2022

September 30,
2023

September 30,
2022

Net loss  

$           (5,165)

$         (3,947)

$        (17,195)

$       (30,582)

$       (11,007)

Adjustments:









Interest income            

(2,382)

(2,692)

(1,784)

(7,916)

(3,560)

Interest expense           

189

200

278

645

888

Income tax benefit       

(4,373)

(2,977)

(3,942)

(8,577)

(1,356)

Depreciation and amortization     

4,081

4,145

3,623

12,583

11,225











EBITDA

(7,650)

(5,271)

(19,020 )

(33,847)

(3,810)

Equity-based compensation expense           

2,171

2,092

861

5,383

4,487

Foreign currency loss (gain), net 

2,583

(1,237)

12,809

4,776

20,511

Derivative valuation loss (gain), net            

161

20

(146)

235

(201)

Early termination and other charges, net      


802

2,501

9,251

3,298











Adjusted EBITDA

$           (2,735)

$         (3,594)

$         (2,995)

$      (14,202)

$       24,285











Net loss  

$           (5,165)

$        (3,947)

$        (17,195)

$      (30,582)

$     (11,007)

Adjustments:          











Equity-based compensation expense           

2,171

2,092

861

5,383

4,487

Foreign currency loss (gain), net 

2,583

(1,237)

12,809

4,776

20,511

Derivative valuation loss (gain), net            

161

20

(146)

235

(201)

Early termination and other charges, net      


802

2,501

9,251

3,298

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments             

(1,341)

(202)

2,267

(3,493)

7,512











Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

$           (1,591)

$         (2,472)

$           1,097

$      (14,430)

$     24,600











Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per common share—









- Basic         

$             (0.04)

$           (0.06)

$             0.02

$         (0.35)

$           0.55

- Diluted

$             (0.04)

$           (0.06)

$             0.02

$         (0.35)

$           0.53

Weighted average number of shares – basic

40,145,290

41,741,310

44,865,266

41,747,255

45,119,214

Weighted average number of shares – diluted

40,145,290

41,741,310

45,747,255

41,747,255

46,134,231






















We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as supplemental measures of our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated as EBITDA (as defined below), adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (iii) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net and (iv) Early termination and other charges, net. EBITDA for the periods indicated is defined as net loss before interest income, interest expense, income tax benefit and depreciation and amortization.

We prepare Adjusted Net Income (Loss) by adjusting net loss to eliminate the impact of a number of non-cash expenses and other items that may be either one time or recurring that we do not consider to be indicative of our core ongoing operating performance. We believe that Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is particularly useful because it reflects the impact of our asset base and capital structure on our operating performance. We define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) for the periods as net loss, adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (iii) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net, (iv) Early termination and other charges, net and (v) Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, we recorded in our consolidated statement of operations $8,449 thousand of termination related charges in connection with the voluntary resignation program that we offered to certain employees during the first quarter of 2023. For the three months ended June 30, 2023 and nine months ended September 30, 2023, we recorded $802 thousand of one-time employee incentives, in each period.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, Early termination and other charges, net includes $2,821 thousand of one-time employee incentives, in each period, and professional service fees and expenses of $217 thousand and $1,014 thousand, respectively, incurred in connection with certain strategic evaluations, both of which were offset in part by a $537 thousand gain on sale of certain legacy equipment of the closed back-end line in our fabrication facility in Gumi.

SOURCE Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation

Also from this source

Magnachip Commences Mass Production of Two New 650V SJ MOSFETs with a Slim Form Factor

Magnachip Commences Mass Production of Two New 650V SJ MOSFETs with a Slim Form Factor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation ("Magnachip" or "Company") (NYSE: MX) announced today that the Company has begun mass production of two new 650V...
Magnachip Introduces 6th-Generation 600V SJ MOSFET Developed with Cutting-Edge Microfabrication Technology

Magnachip Introduces 6th-Generation 600V SJ MOSFET Developed with Cutting-Edge Microfabrication Technology

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation ("Magnachip" or "Company") (NYSE: MX) announced today that the Company released its 6th-generation 600V Super...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Electronic Components

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Semiconductors

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.