Magnachip Reports Results for Third Quarter 2023

Revenue of $61.2 million was in-line with guidance .

Gross profit margin of 23.6% increased 140 basis points from Q2 , mainly driven by higher fab utilization.

GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.13 .

Non-GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.04 .

Completed $5.4 million of stock buybacks during Q3.

Ended Q3 with a solid balance sheet with $166.6 million cash and no debt.

The internal separation of our Display and Power businesses is expected to be completed and be effective on January 1 st, 2024.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 2, 2023

YJ Kim, Magnachip's Chief Executive Officer commented, "Our Q3 results were in-line with our guidance. In our Display business, we have completed the qualification of two DDI chips at our new tier 1 panel maker and are going through the qualification process with two smartphone makers. We are now working on additional Driver ICs that cover broader segments of the smartphone market to include mass market smartphones in addition to the premium models. Despite near-term market challenges, our outlook for long-term growth remains positive. Our confidence is driven by our strong belief that our display products offer distinct competitive advantages that position us well for success in the rapidly growing OLED market in Asia."

YJ continued, "In our Power business, our product portfolio is getting stronger as we continue to focus on rolling out next-generation power products to maintain our momentum of design-in/wins. Looking ahead, amid heightened global geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty, we expect demand to remain soft, driven by normal Q4 seasonality and inventory correction in industrial end markets."

Q3 2023 Financial Highlights





























































In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data





GAAP





Q3 2023



Q2 2023



Q/Q change



Q3 2022



Y/Y change

Revenues























































Standard Products Business























































Display Solutions



6,404





9,657





down





33.7 %



6,355





up





0.8 % Power Solutions



45,215





41,718





up





8.4 %



56,416





down





19.9 % Transitional Fab 3 foundry services(1)



9,626





9,604





up





0.2 %



8,428





up





14.2 % Gross Profit Margin



23.6 %



22.2 %



up





1.4 %pts



24.2 %



down





0.6 %pts Operating Loss



(9,235)





(10,656)





up





n/a





(10,008)





up





n/a

Net Loss



(5,165)





(3,947)





down





n/a





(17,195)





up





n/a

Basic Loss per Common Share



(0.13)





(0.09)





down





n/a





(0.38)





up





n/a

Diluted Loss per Common Share



(0.13)





(0.09)





down





n/a





(0.38)





up





n/a









In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data





Non-GAAP(2)





Q3 2023



Q2 2023



Q/Q change



Q3 2022



Y/Y change

Adjusted Operating Loss



(7,064)





(7,762)





up





n/a





(6,646)





down





n/a

Adjusted EBITDA



(2,735)





(3,594)





up





n/a





(2,995)





up





n/a

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)



(1,591)





(2,472)





up





n/a





1,097





down





n/a

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share—Diluted



(0.04)





(0.06)





up





n/a





0.02





down





n/a



___________ (1) Following the consummation of the sale of the Foundry Services Group business and Fab 4 in Q3 2020, we provided transitional foundry services to the buyer for foundry products manufactured in our fabrication facility located in Gumi, Korea, known as "Fab 3" ("Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services"). The contractual obligation to provide the Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services ended August 31, 2023, and we are planning to wind down these foundry services and convert portions of the idle capacity to Power Solutions standard products beginning around the second half of 2024. Because these foundry services during the wind-down period are still provided to the same buyer by us using our Fab 3 based on mutually agreed terms and conditions, we will continue to report our revenue from providing these foundry services and related cost of sales within the Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services line in our consolidated statement of operations until such wind down is completed. Management believes that disclosing revenue of Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services separately from the standard products business allows investors to better understand the results of our core standard products display solutions and power solutions businesses. (2) Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results, can provide a meaningful understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business and operations and assist in evaluating our core operating performance. However, such non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss) or as a better indicator of our operating performance than measures that are presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP results to non-GAAP results is included in this press release.

Q4 2023 Financial Guidance

Amid heightened global geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty, we expect Power demand to soften driven by normal Q4 seasonality and inventory correction in industrial end markets.

While actual results may vary, Magnachip currently expects the following for Q4 2023:

Revenue to be in the range of $50 million to $55 million , including approximately $8 million of Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services.

to , including approximately of Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services. Gross profit margin to be in the range of 22.5% to 24.5%.

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2022 Revenues:

















Net sales – standard products business $ 51,619

$ 51,375

$ 62,771

$ 154,508

$ 248,069 Net sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services 9,626

9,604

8,428

24,721

28,599



















Total revenues 61,245

60,979

71,199

179,229

276,668 Cost of sales:

















Cost of sales – standard products business 36,829

37,867

45,497

112,008

165,197 Cost of sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services 9,935

9,574

8,477

27,108

26,305



















Total cost of sales 46,764

47,441

53,974

139,116

191,502



















Gross profit 14,481

13,538

17,225

40,113

85,166 Gross profit as a percentage of standard products business net sales 28.7 %

26.3 %

27.5 %

27.5 %

33.4 % Gross profit as a percentage of total revenues 23.6 %

22.2 %

24.2 %

22.4 %

30.8 % Operating expenses:

















Selling, general and administrative expenses 12,089

12,137

11,411

36,391

38,310 Research and development expenses 11,627

11,255

13,321

36,180

38,685 Early termination and other charges, net —

802

2,501

9,251

3,298



















Total operating expenses 23,716

24,194

27,233

81,822

80,293



















Operating income (loss) (9,235)

(10,656)

(10,008)

(41,709)

4,873 Interest income 2,382

2,692

1,784

7,916

3,560 Interest expense (189)

(200)

(278)

(645)

(888) Foreign currency gain (loss), net (2,583)

1,237

(12,809)

(4,776)

(20,511) Other income, net 87

3

174

55

603



















Loss before income tax expense (9,538)

(6,924)

(21,137)

(39,159)

(12,363) Income tax benefit (4,373)

(2,977)

(3,942)

(8,577)

(1,356)



















Net loss $ (5,165)

$ (3,947)

$ (17,195)

$ (30,582)

$ (11,007)



















Basic loss per common share— $ (0.13)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.38)

$ (0.73)

$ (0.24) Diluted loss per common share— $ (0.13)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.38)

$ (0.73)

$ (0.24) Weighted average number of shares—

















Basic 40,145,290

41,741,310

44,865,266

41,747,255

45,119,214 Diluted 40,145,290

41,741,310

44,865,266

41,747,255

45,119,214

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) (Unaudited)

















September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 166,644



$ 225,477

Accounts receivable, net

41,119



35,380

Inventories, net

30,836



39,883

Other receivables

2,799



7,847

Prepaid expenses

9,095



10,560

Hedge collateral

2,680



2,940

Other current assets

24,572



15,766

Total current assets

277,745



337,853

Property, plant and equipment, net

96,141



110,747

Operating lease right-of-use assets

4,725



5,265

Intangible assets, net

1,583



1,930

Long-term prepaid expenses

6,124



10,939

Deferred income taxes

36,358



38,324

Other non-current assets

11,622



11,587

Total assets

$ 434,298



$ 516,645

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 23,446



$ 17,998

Other accounts payable

8,025



9,702

Accrued expenses

9,668



9,688

Accrued income taxes

48



3,154

Operating lease liabilities

1,735



1,397

Other current liabilities

4,495



5,306

Total current liabilities

47,417



47,245

Accrued severance benefits, net

20,160



23,121

Non-current operating lease liabilities

3,167



4,091

Other non-current liabilities

9,862



14,035

Total liabilities

80,606



88,492

Commitments and contingencies











Stockholders' equity











Common stock, $0.01 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 56,655,377 shares issued and 39,667,995

outstanding at September 30, 2023 and 56,432,449 shares issued and 43,824,575 outstanding at

December 31, 2022

566



564

Additional paid-in capital

271,419



266,058

Retained earnings

304,924



335,506

Treasury stock, 16,987,382 shares at September 30, 2023 and 12,607,874 shares at December 31, 2022,

respectively

(204,645)



(161,422)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(18,572)



(12,553)

Total stockholders' equity

353,692



428,153

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 434,298



$ 516,645



MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months

Ended



September 30,

2023

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2022

Cash flows from operating activities











Net loss $ (5,165)

$ (30,582)

$ (11,007)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities











Depreciation and amortization 4,081

12,583

11,225

Provision for severance benefits 1,267

5,358

5,163

Loss on foreign currency, net 5,415

14,532

66,335

Provision for inventory reserves 1,914

3,035

7,730

Stock-based compensation 2,171

5,383

4,487

Other, net 230

680

631

Changes in operating assets and liabilities











Accounts receivable, net (6,067)

(6,409)

7,805

Inventories (1,276)

3,635

(13,208)

Other receivables 586

4,993

17,115

Other current assets (2,686)

(2,291)

(14,117)

Accounts payable 3,186

6,066

(14,792)

Other accounts payable (250)

(6,738)

(6,215)

Accrued expenses (485)

619

5,866

Accrued income taxes (42)

(3,014)

(11,483)

Other current liabilities (270)

(741)

(1,583)

Other non-current liabilities (65)

(279)

523

Payment of severance benefits (455)

(6,183)

(4,181)

Other, net (354)

(841)

(50)















Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,735

(194)

50,244

Cash flows from investing activities











Proceeds from settlement of hedge collateral —

3,335

2,805

Payment of hedge collateral (568)

(3,154)

(15,282)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment (762)

(2,280)

(11,812)

Payment for intellectual property registration (67)

(230)

(301)

Collection of guarantee deposits 3,539

4,984

242

Payment of guarantee deposits (369)

(7,276)

(2,075)

Other —

—

550















Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 1,773

(4,621)

(25,873)

Cash flows from financing activities











Proceeds from exercise of stock options —

27

1,786

Acquisition of treasury stock (6,247)

(43,087)

(5,065)

Repayment of financing related to water treatment facility arrangement (123)

(371)

(381)

Repayment of principal portion of finance lease liabilities (23)

(69)

(50)















Net cash used in financing activities (6,393)

(43,500)

(3,710)

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (3,425)

(10,518)

(49,377)















Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (6,310 )

(58,833)

(28,716)

Cash and cash equivalents











Beginning of the period 172,954

225,477

279,547















End of the period $ 166,644

$ 166,644

$ 250,831















































MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)













































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30,

2023



June 30,

2023



September 30,

2022



September 30,

2023



September 30,

2022

Operating income (loss)

$ (9,235)



$ (10,656)



$ (10,008)



$ (41,709)



$ 4,873

Adjustments:







































Equity-based compensation expense



2,171





2,092





861





5,383





4,487

Early termination and other charges, net



—





802





2,501





9,251





3,298











































Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$ (7,064)



$ (7,762)



$ (6,646)



$ (27,075)



$ 12,658













































































































We present Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) as a supplemental measure of our performance. We define Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) for the periods indicated as operating income (loss) adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense and (ii) Early termination and other charges, net.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, we recorded in our consolidated statement of operations $8,449 thousand of termination related charges in connection with the voluntary resignation program that we offered to certain employees during the first quarter of 2023. For the three months ended June 30, 2023 and nine months ended September 30, 2023, we recorded $802 thousand of one-time employee incentives, in each period.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, Early termination and other charges, net includes $2,821 thousand of one-time employee incentives, in each period, and professional service fees and expenses of $217 thousand and $1,014 thousand, respectively, incurred in connection with certain strategic evaluations, both of which were offset in part by a $537 thousand gain on sale of certain legacy equipment of the closed back-end line in our fabrication facility in Gumi.

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2022

Net loss $ (5,165)

$ (3,947)

$ (17,195)

$ (30,582)

$ (11,007)

Adjustments:



















Interest income (2,382)

(2,692)

(1,784)

(7,916)

(3,560)

Interest expense 189

200

278

645

888

Income tax benefit (4,373)

(2,977)

(3,942)

(8,577)

(1,356)

Depreciation and amortization 4,081

4,145

3,623

12,583

11,225























EBITDA (7,650)

(5,271)

(19,020 )

(33,847)

(3,810)

Equity-based compensation expense 2,171

2,092

861

5,383

4,487

Foreign currency loss (gain), net 2,583

(1,237)

12,809

4,776

20,511

Derivative valuation loss (gain), net 161

20

(146)

235

(201)

Early termination and other charges, net —

802

2,501

9,251

3,298























Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,735)

$ (3,594)

$ (2,995)

$ (14,202)

$ 24,285























Net loss $ (5,165)

$ (3,947)

$ (17,195)

$ (30,582)

$ (11,007)

Adjustments:



















Equity-based compensation expense 2,171

2,092

861

5,383

4,487

Foreign currency loss (gain), net 2,583

(1,237)

12,809

4,776

20,511

Derivative valuation loss (gain), net 161

20

(146)

235

(201)

Early termination and other charges, net —

802

2,501

9,251

3,298

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (1,341)

(202)

2,267

(3,493)

7,512























Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ (1,591)

$ (2,472)

$ 1,097

$ (14,430)

$ 24,600























Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per common share—



















- Basic $ (0.04)

$ (0.06)

$ 0.02

$ (0.35)

$ 0.55

- Diluted $ (0.04)

$ (0.06)

$ 0.02

$ (0.35)

$ 0.53

Weighted average number of shares – basic 40,145,290

41,741,310

44,865,266

41,747,255

45,119,214

Weighted average number of shares – diluted 40,145,290

41,741,310

45,747,255

41,747,255

46,134,231















































We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as supplemental measures of our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated as EBITDA (as defined below), adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (iii) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net and (iv) Early termination and other charges, net. EBITDA for the periods indicated is defined as net loss before interest income, interest expense, income tax benefit and depreciation and amortization.

We prepare Adjusted Net Income (Loss) by adjusting net loss to eliminate the impact of a number of non-cash expenses and other items that may be either one time or recurring that we do not consider to be indicative of our core ongoing operating performance. We believe that Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is particularly useful because it reflects the impact of our asset base and capital structure on our operating performance. We define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) for the periods as net loss, adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (iii) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net, (iv) Early termination and other charges, net and (v) Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, we recorded in our consolidated statement of operations $8,449 thousand of termination related charges in connection with the voluntary resignation program that we offered to certain employees during the first quarter of 2023. For the three months ended June 30, 2023 and nine months ended September 30, 2023, we recorded $802 thousand of one-time employee incentives, in each period.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, Early termination and other charges, net includes $2,821 thousand of one-time employee incentives, in each period, and professional service fees and expenses of $217 thousand and $1,014 thousand, respectively, incurred in connection with certain strategic evaluations, both of which were offset in part by a $537 thousand gain on sale of certain legacy equipment of the closed back-end line in our fabrication facility in Gumi.

