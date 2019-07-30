MagnaChip Reports Revenue of $205.1 Million in Second Quarter 2019; OLED Display Drivers, Power Standard Products Set Revenue Records

SEOUL, South Korea and SAN JOSE, Calif., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2019.

Q2 2019 Summary

Revenue of $205.1 million exceeded updated guidance of "at least" $194 million provided on June 11 ; Q2 revenue up 2.7% Year-over-Year (YoY); up 30.4% Quarter-over-Quarter (QoQ)

exceeded updated guidance of "at least" provided on ; Q2 revenue up 2.7% Year-over-Year (YoY); up 30.4% Quarter-over-Quarter (QoQ) Standard Products Group (SPG) revenue of $132 million , up 11.2% YoY; up 31.6% QoQ

, up 11.2% YoY; up 31.6% QoQ Display standard products revenue of $84.3 million , up 7% YoY; up 44.7% QoQ

, up 7% YoY; up 44.7% QoQ

OLED display driver IC revenue of $73 million up 17.4% YoY; up 50.4% QoQ

up 17.4% YoY; up 50.4% QoQ

Power standard products revenue of $47.7 million , up 19.2% YoY; up 13.5% QoQ

, up 19.2% YoY; up 13.5% QoQ Foundry Services Group (FSG) revenue of $73.1 million , down 9.7% YoY; up 28.1% QoQ

, down 9.7% YoY; up 28.1% QoQ Total gross profit margin of 21.4% compared to updated guidance of "at least" 21%" provided on June 11 .

Third Quarter 2019 Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2019, MagnaChip anticipates:

Revenue to be in the range of $220 million to $230 million , up 9.7% at the mid-point of the projected range when compared with revenue of $205.1 million in the second quarter of 2019, and up 9.2% year-on-year when compared to $206 million revenue recorded in the third quarter of 2018. Revenue guidance for the third quarter reflects a current expectation that revenue for both the Standard Products Group and Foundry Services Group will show sequential improvement as compared to Q2 2019.

to , up 9.7% at the mid-point of the projected range when compared with revenue of in the second quarter of 2019, and up 9.2% year-on-year when compared to revenue recorded in the third quarter of 2018. Revenue guidance for the third quarter reflects a current expectation that revenue for both the Standard Products Group and Foundry Services Group will show sequential improvement as compared to Q2 2019. Gross profit margin to be in the range of 22% to 24%, as compared to 21.4% in the second quarter of 2019 and 27.1% in the third quarter of 2018. Gross margin guidance for the third quarter primarily reflects the current expectation that fab utilization will show sequential improvement from the second quarter of 2019.

CEO YJ Kim comments on Q2

Revenue of $205.1 million increased 30.4% sequentially from Q1, as results in each of our three business lines surpassed expectations in Q2. Our OLED and Power businesses each achieved record revenue, driven by robust customer demand for our low-power display drivers and high-voltage Power standard products. The Foundry business showed resilience in a tough macroeconomic environment, with revenue increasing sharply from Q1.

At the end of April on our Q1 earnings call, we provided Q2 revenue guidance of $173-181 million, and a range for gross profit margin of 16-18%. When it became evident that we were on track to significantly exceed the high end of the guidance range, we provided an updated guidance on June 11 for revenue of at least $194 million and gross margin of at least 21%.

Gross profit margin of 21.4% in Q2 met the updated guidance and our total revenue of $205.1 million during the same period significantly exceeded the updated guidance. The better-than-expected revenue performance was due to stronger-than-expected customer demand across the board and throughout the quarter. OLED revenue increased 50.4% sequentially, Power increased 13.5% and Foundry increased 28.1%, all as compared to Q1 2019.

Our OLED business benefited from the launch of six new OLED smartphones in Asia. We also secured four new design wins. Our 40-nm display driver accounted for the majority of our OLED revenue in Q2 but our industry leading 28-nm display driver now has entered mass production and will be a key revenue driver going forward. The pickup in revenue from the Power business reflected healthy demand from television, industrial and smartphone markets, with our Premium products accounting for over half of Power revenue. The improvement in the Foundry business reflected increased customer demand, primarily for applications in the computer and consumer end markets, and also from smartphones.

As for the strategic evaluation of the Foundry business and Fab 4, I'm encouraged by where we are in the ongoing process. Our decisions regarding the outcome of the strategic evaluation process will be guided by what the Board and management consider to be the best available path to improve MagnaChip's profitability and to maximize shareholder value.

CFO Jonathan Kim comments on Q2

Gross profit margin of 21.4% met our updated guidance provided in mid-June, and was significantly higher than the guidance range of 16-18% provided at the end of April. The improvement in gross profit margin was due primarily to higher fab utilization as a result of a significant increase in Foundry loading and revenue during Q2, and despite a reserve of $2.2 million related to a legacy display product. Our cash balance increased in Q2 to $123.8 million from $105.8 million in Q1, and inventories declined sequentially. We generated net operating cash flow of $28.8 million in Q2 and $17.2 million in the first half of 2019.

Second Quarter Financial Review

Total Revenue

Total revenue in the second quarter of 2019 was $205.1 million, up 2.7% as compared to reported revenue of $199.7 million from the second quarter of 2018, and up 30.4% from $157.4 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Segment Revenue

Foundry Services Group revenue in the second quarter was $73.1 million, down 9.7% from the second quarter of 2018, and up 28.1% sequentially. Standard Products Group revenue in the second quarter was $132 million, up 11.2% from the second quarter of 2018, and up 31.6% sequentially.

Total Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin

Total gross profit in the second quarter of 2019 was $43.8 million or 21.4% as a percentage of revenue, as compared with gross profit of $53.9 million or 27% in the second quarter of 2018, and $22.7 million or 14.4% in the first quarter of 2019.

Segment Gross Profit Margin

Foundry Services Group gross profit margin was 16.7% as compared with 27.4% in the second quarter of 2018 and 6.4% in the first quarter of 2019. The sequential improvement in Foundry Services Group's gross profit margin was primarily due to an increase in fab loading and Foundry revenue. The Standard Products Group gross profit margin was 23.9% in the second quarter of 2019 as compared with 26.6% in the second quarter of 2018 and 19% in the first quarter of 2019. The sequential improvement in Standard Product Group's gross profit margin was primarily due to an increase in fab loading and increase in our OLED revenues.

Operating Income, Net Income, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA

Operating income of $6.7 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to operating income of $13.9 million in the second quarter of 2018 and an operating loss of $18.3 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Net loss, on a GAAP basis, was $9.5 million or $0.28 per basic and diluted share in the second quarter of 2019 as compared with a net loss of $21.5 million or $0.62 per basic and diluted share in the second quarter of 2018 and net loss of $34.1 million or $1.00 per basic and diluted share in the first quarter of 2019.

Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP financial measure, totaled $2.9 million or $0.08 per basic and diluted share in the second quarter of 2019, as compared to Adjusted Net Income of $8.9 million or $0.26 per basic share and $0.23 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2018 and Adjusted Net Loss of $19.9 million or $0.58 per basic and diluted share in the first quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $17.0 million or 8.3% of revenue in the second quarter of 2019, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $23.5 million or 11.8% of revenue in the second quarter of 2018, and Adjusted EBITDA of negative $5.7 million or negative 3.6% of revenue in the first quarter of 2019.

Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results, can provide a meaningful understanding of the factors and trends affecting MagnaChip's business and operations and assist in evaluating our core operating performance. However, such non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered as a substitute for net income or as a better indicator of our operating performance than measures that are presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP results to non-GAAP results is included in this press release.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $123.8 million in the second quarter of 2019, up from $105.8 million in the first quarter of 2019.





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended









June 30, 2019



June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019



June 30, 2018

Net Sales



























Foundry Services Group

$ 73,098

$ 80,907

$ 130,173



$ 158,336

Standard Products Group



























Display Solutions



84,261



78,712



142,491





128,408

Power Solutions



47,723



40,028



89,753





78,695

Total Standard Products Group

$ 131,984

$ 118,740

$ 232,244



$ 207,103

All other



63



38



108





65

Total net sales

$ 205,145

$ 199,685

$ 362,525



$ 365,504













































Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended





June 30, 2019



June 30, 2018





Amount



% of Net Sales



Amount



% of Net Sales

Gross Profit































Foundry Services Group

$ 12,177





16.7 %

$ 22,185





27.4 % Standard Products Group



31,600





23.9





31,631





26.6

All other



63





100.0





38





100.0

Total gross profit

$ 43,840





21.4 %

$ 53,854





27.0 %





Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30, 2019



June 30, 2018





Amount



% of Net Sales



Amount



% of Net Sales

Gross Profit































Foundry Services Group

$ 15,814





12.1 %

$ 42,849





27.1 % Standard Products Group



50,620





21.8





55,670





26.9

All other



107





99.1





(84)





(129.2)

Total gross profit

$ 66,541





18.4 %

$ 98,435





26.9 %

Second Quarter 2019 and Recent Company Highlights

MagnaChip announced:

A new low-Rss (on)* LV (Low Voltage) MOSFET with reduced chip size for smartphone battery PCMs (Protection Circuit Modules). Extended life and increased protection for batteries in high-end LTE and 5G smartphones are becoming increasingly important. 5G phones, in particular, need longer-lasting batteries with higher endurance than previous smartphones to process the massive amount of data with extremely fast download and upload capabilities. Inserted in the battery PCMs in LTE or 5G phones, this newly released MOSFET prevents over-voltage and over-current of the batteries and ultimately helps extend their life and resolve the overheating issue.

http://investors.magnachip.com/news-releases/news-release-details/magnachip-introduces-new-component-enhance-5glte-smartphone

http://investors.magnachip.com/news-releases/news-release-details/magnachip-introduces-new-component-enhance-5glte-smartphone An update to its previous guidance for the second quarter of 2019. Revenue in the second quarter of 2019, ending June 30, is now expected to be at least $194 million, and gross profit margin is expected to be at least 21%. This updated guidance for the second quarter compares to the Company's previous guidance of revenue to be in the range of $173-181 million and gross profit margin to be in the range of 16-18%. The previous revenue guidance provided on April 30 in conjunction with the public release of the financial results for the first quarter of 2019 reflected an expectation at that time that revenue from MagnaChip's OLED Display drivers would increase by approximately 30% and that revenue from the Foundry business would be flat, both as compared to the first quarter of 2019. However, revenue for both OLED Display drivers and 8" Foundry services is now expected to substantially exceed the Company's previously anticipated financial results for the second quarter. Revenue from Power standard products is also expected to be stronger than previously anticipated.

MagnaChip also stated today that the strategic evaluation of its Foundry business and Fab 4, the larger of the Company's two 8" manufacturing facilities, is ongoing. Fab 4 is an analog and mixed-signal fab that produces approximately 73% of the Company's total capacity, and is used primarily to meet wafer demand from Foundry customers that rely on outside suppliers. As previously announced, the strategic evaluation includes a range of possible options, including, but not limited to, joint ventures, strategic partnerships and M&A possibilities. MagnaChip's updated revenue and gross profit margin guidance for the second quarter of 2019 is not a comprehensive statement of financial results, and actual figures may vary.

http://investors.magnachip.com/news-releases/news-release-details/magnachip-semiconductor-provides-updated-guidance-q2-2019

MagnaChip also stated today that the strategic evaluation of its Foundry business and Fab 4, the larger of the Company's two 8" manufacturing facilities, is ongoing. Fab 4 is an analog and mixed-signal fab that produces approximately 73% of the Company's total capacity, and is used primarily to meet wafer demand from Foundry customers that rely on outside suppliers. As previously announced, the strategic evaluation includes a range of possible options, including, but not limited to, joint ventures, strategic partnerships and M&A possibilities. MagnaChip's updated revenue and gross profit margin guidance for the second quarter of 2019 is not a comprehensive statement of financial results, and actual figures may vary. http://investors.magnachip.com/news-releases/news-release-details/magnachip-semiconductor-provides-updated-guidance-q2-2019 The launch of its 28-nanometer (nm) OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diodes) DDIC (Display Driver IC) for smartphone displays.

The 28nm process is the most advanced process used for manufacturing OLED DDICs today. The new 28nm OLED DDIC achieves a form factor reduction that is 20 percent smaller than that of the previous 40nm process and is suitable for smartphones and other mobile devices, where small size and thinness are critical factors. In addition, MagnaChip reduced the logic voltage from 1.1V, which was required for the existing 40nm products, to 1.0V, which reduces the current voltage consumption by more than 20 percent and also extends battery life.

http://investors.magnachip.com/news-releases/news-release-details/magnachip-launches-28-nanometer-oled-ddic-smartphone-displays

The 28nm process is the most advanced process used for manufacturing OLED DDICs today. The new 28nm OLED DDIC achieves a form factor reduction that is 20 percent smaller than that of the previous 40nm process and is suitable for smartphones and other mobile devices, where small size and thinness are critical factors. In addition, MagnaChip reduced the logic voltage from 1.1V, which was required for the existing 40nm products, to 1.0V, which reduces the current voltage consumption by more than 20 percent and also extends battery life. http://investors.magnachip.com/news-releases/news-release-details/magnachip-launches-28-nanometer-oled-ddic-smartphone-displays The offering of its second-generation 0.13 micron eFlash (Embedded Flash) technology with 20V and 30V high-voltage options. The technology is specifically designed to address the needs for multi-function hybrid mixed-signal products, including touch ICs, fingerprint readout ICs and wireless power charger ICs. With the growing complexity of analog and mixed-signal functions, IC designers are facing increasing challenges to integrate multiple functions in a single product.

http://investors.magnachip.com/news-releases/news-release-details/magnachip-offers-second-generation-013-micron-embedded-flash-20v

http://investors.magnachip.com/news-releases/news-release-details/magnachip-offers-second-generation-013-micron-embedded-flash-20v The launch of a 3-channel BLU (backlight unit) LED driver for UHD TVs.

For high-resolution UHD displays, this new standard display product is designed to control the local LED dimming of up to 270 LEDs through a maximum of 90 LEDs per channel. In addition, it provides a dual dimming solution with Analog and PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) for efficient and stable LED dimming, which reduces power consumption and helps achieve a high contrast ratio in UHD TVs.

http://investors.magnachip.com/news-releases/news-release-details/magnachip-launches-3-channel-blu-led-driver-uhd-tvs

For high-resolution UHD displays, this new standard display product is designed to control the local LED dimming of up to 270 LEDs through a maximum of 90 LEDs per channel. In addition, it provides a dual dimming solution with Analog and PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) for efficient and stable LED dimming, which reduces power consumption and helps achieve a high contrast ratio in UHD TVs. http://investors.magnachip.com/news-releases/news-release-details/magnachip-launches-3-channel-blu-led-driver-uhd-tvs A new initiative to partner with companies in the development of next-generation display features of smartphones and other mobile or handheld consumer electronic devices. MagnaChip intends to develop individual strategic partnerships with leading manufacturers of touch, stylus, fingerprint technologies, and associated OLED display technologies. Each company will collaborate with MagnaChip to develop and standardize innovative human-interface solutions based upon smart touch, stylus and fingerprint technologies that are suitable for MagnaChip's industry leading OLED DDICs. The goal in each instance will be to improve the functionality of OLED displays on end user devices. There also will be a specified collaboration in shared intellectual property that will extend into new applications, including the IoT and automotive sectors.

http://investors.magnachip.com/news-releases/news-release-details/magnachip-announces-initiative-develop-next-generation-display

A partnership with ELAN Microelectronics Corp. to expand the capabilities for OLED displays for a wide variety of next-generation consumer, communication, computing and industrial products, as well as for automotive displays. The partnership seeks to build upon the recent growth and market penetration of OLED displays in areas such as smartphones, mobile devices, tablets and automotive applications, ranging from navigation and infotainment screens to brake light and interior lighting systems.

http://investors.magnachip.com/news-releases/news-release-details/magnachip-and-elan-microelectronics-announce-partnership-expand

A partnership with HiDeep to develop advanced OLED display capabilities for smartphone makers and other handheld consumer electronics devices. MagnaChip will cooperate with HiDeep to develop enhanced HMI solutions optimized for the growing OLED display market. Specifically, MagnaChip and HiDeep will collaborate and create useful and cost effective new HMI solutions for flexible OLED displays for top-tier panel makers and smartphone OEMs. This collaboration also will extend into a variety of other applications and end markets. http://investors.magnachip.com/news-releases/news-release-details/magnachip-and-hideep-inc-announce-partnership-develop-enhanced

A partnership with Melfas Inc. to develop advanced OLED display capabilities for the automotive and consumer electronics sectors. Currently, OLED technology is deployed primarily in televisions and mobile products such as smartphones and smartwatches, but MagnaChip and Melfas are working towards developing automotive display-related solutions in an effort to respond to this fast-growing market. With their current solutions, the two companies will initially address opportunities in consumer electronics and, going forward, will work together to develop solutions for OLED displays in automotive applications.

http://investors.magnachip.com/news-releases/news-release-details/magnachip-and-melfas-inc-announce-partnership-collaborate-oled

Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

The earnings conference call will be webcast live today (July 30, 2019) at 5:00 p.m. EDT, and also is available by dialing toll-free at 1-844-536-5472. International call-in participants can dial 1-614-999-9318. The conference ID number is 8938259. Participants are encouraged to initiate their calls at least 10 minutes in advance of the 5 p.m. ET start time to ensure a timely connection. The webcast and earnings release will be accessible at www.magnachip.com. A replay of the conference call will be available the same day and will run for 72 hours. The replay dial-in numbers are 1-404-537-3406 or toll-free at 1-855-859-2056. The access code is 8938259.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation

MagnaChip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company's Standard Products Group and Foundry Services Group provide a broad range of standard products and manufacturing services to customers worldwide. MagnaChip, with about 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 3,000 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through, MagnaChip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this release regarding MagnaChip's forecasts, business outlook, expectations and beliefs are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include statements about our future operating and financial performance, including but not limited to third quarter 2019 revenue and gross profit margin expectations. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to MagnaChip as of the date of this release, which may change, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include general economic conditions, the impact of competitive products and pricing, timely design acceptance by our customers, timely introduction of new products and technologies, ability to ramp new products into volume production, industry wide shifts in supply and demand for semiconductor products, industry and/or company overcapacity, effective and cost efficient utilization of manufacturing capacity, financial stability in foreign markets and the impact of foreign exchange rates, unanticipated costs and expenses or the inability to identify expenses which can be eliminated, compliance with U.S. and international trade and export laws and regulations by us and our distributors, and other risks detailed from time to time in MagnaChip's filings with the SEC, including our Form 10-K filed on February 22, 2019 and subsequent registration statements, amendments or other reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC and/or make available on our website. MagnaChip assumes no obligation and does not intend to update the forward-looking statements provided, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS:

In the United States: Bruce Entin Investor Relations Tel. +1-408-625-1262 Investor.relations@magnachip.com In Korea: Chankeun Park Director, Public Relations Tel. +82-2-6903-5223 chankeun.park@magnachip.com

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of US dollars, except share data) (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended







June 30, 2019



March 31, 2019



June 30, 2018

Net sales

$ 205,145



$ 157,380



$ 199,685

Cost of sales



161,305





134,679





145,831

Gross profit



43,840





22,701





53,854

Gross profit %



21.4 %



14.4 %



27.0 % Operating expenses























Selling, general and administrative expenses



16,975





18,070





18,935

Research and development expenses



18,989





20,018





21,005

Restructuring and other charges



1,130





2,894





—

Total operating expenses



37,094





40,982





39,940

Operating income (loss)



6,746





(18,281)





13,914

Interest expense



(5,679)





(5,637)





(5,489)

Foreign currency loss, net



(10,431)





(9,997)





(27,449)

Loss on early extinguishment of long-term borrowings, net



—





(42)





—

Other income (expense), net



656





673





(960)

Loss before income tax expense



(8,708)





(33,284)





(19,984)

Income tax expense



812





841





1,521

Net loss

$ (9,520)



$ (34,125)



$ (21,505)

Loss per common share :























- Basic / Diluted

$ (0.28)



$ (1.00)



$ (0.62)

Weighted average number of shares—Basic / Diluted



34,245,127





34,194,878





34,420,654



































MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (In thousands of US dollars, except share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





June 30, 2019



March 31, 2019



June 30, 2018

Net loss

$ (9,520)



$ (34,125)



$ (21,505)

Adjustments:























Interest expense, net



5,092





5,059





5,059

Income tax expense



812





841





1,521

Depreciation and amortization



8,202





8,303





8,012

EBITDA



4,586





(19,922)





(6,913)

Restructuring and other charges



1,130





2,894





—

Equity-based compensation expense



772





669





1,341

Foreign currency loss, net



10,431





9,997





27,449

Derivative valuation loss, net



80





56





1,632

Loss on early extinguishment of long-term borrowings, net



—





42





—

Others



—





585





—

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 16,999



$ (5,679)



$ 23,509

Net loss

$ (9,520)



$ (34,125)



$ (21,505)

Adjustments:























Restructuring and other charges



1,130





2,894





—

Equity-based compensation expense



772





669





1,341

Foreign currency loss, net



10,431





9,997





27,449

Derivative valuation loss, net



80





56





1,632

Loss on early extinguishment of long-term borrowings, net



—





42





—

Others



—





585





—

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

$ 2,893



$ (19,882)



$ 8,917

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per common share:























- Basic

$ 0.08



$ (0.58)



$ 0.26

- Diluted

$ 0.08



$ (0.58)



$ 0.23

Weighted average number of shares – Basic



34,245,127





34,194,878





34,420,654

Weighted average number of shares – Diluted



34,965,562





34,194,878





45,735,521



We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as supplemental measures of our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated as EBITDA (as defined below), adjusted to exclude (i) Restructuring and other charges, (ii) Equity-based compensation expense, (iii) Foreign currency loss, net, (iv) Derivative valuation loss, net, (v) Loss on early extinguishment of long-term borrowings, net and (vi) Others. EBITDA for the periods indicated is defined as net loss before interest expense, net, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. We prepare Adjusted Net Income (Loss) by adjusting net loss to eliminate the impact of a number of non-cash expenses and other items that may be either one time or recurring that we do not consider to be indicative of our core ongoing operating performance. We believe that Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is particularly useful because it reflects the impact of our asset base and capital structure on our operating performance. We define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) for the periods as net loss, adjusted to exclude (i) Restructuring and other charges, (ii) Equity-based compensation expense, (iii) Foreign currency loss, net, (iv) Derivative valuation loss, net, (v) Loss on early extinguishment of long-term borrowings, net and (vi) Others.



MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of US dollars, except share data) (Unaudited)



June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 123,753

$ 132,438 Accounts receivable, net 96,766

80,003 Unbilled accounts receivable, net 30,689

38,181 Inventories, net 67,192

71,611 Other receivables 6,606

3,702 Prepaid expenses 13,110

11,133 Hedge collateral 9,510

5,810 Other current assets 8,026

9,867







Total current assets 355,652

352,745







Property, plant and equipment, net 192,314

202,171 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,518

— Intangible assets, net 4,023

3,953 Long-term prepaid expenses 14,076

15,598 Other non-current assets 9,233

8,729







Total assets $ 587,816

$ 583,196







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 86,003

$ 55,631 Other accounts payable 12,628

15,168 Accrued expenses 49,146

46,250 Deferred revenue 5,312

6,477 Operating lease liabilities 2,151

— Other current liabilities 3,056

9,133







Total current liabilities 158,296

132,659







Long-term borrowings, net 303,577

303,577 Non-current operating lease liabilities 10,367

— Accrued severance benefits, net 142,436

146,031 Other non-current liabilities 21,056

18,239







Total liabilities 635,732

600,506







Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Common stock, $0.01 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 43,247,509 shares issued and

34,240,181 outstanding at June 30, 2019 and 43,054,458 shares issued and 34,441,232 outstanding at

December 31, 2018 433

431 Additional paid-in capital 144,188

142,600 Accumulated deficit (79,950 )

(36,305 ) Treasury stock, 9,007,328 shares at June 30, 2019 and 8,613,226 shares at December 31, 2018, respectively (106,514 )

(103,926 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,073 )

(20,110 )







Total stockholders' deficit (47,916 )

(17,310 )







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 587,816

$ 583,196









MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of US dollars) (Unaudited)



Three month Ended Six month Ended



June 30,

2019

June 30,

2019



June 30,

2018

Cash flows from operating activities



















Net loss $ (9,520)

$ (43,645)



$ (18,742)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities



















Depreciation and amortization

8,202



16,505





15,970

Provision for severance benefits

3,289



6,406





9,165

Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount

563



1,134





1,073

Loss on foreign currency, net

12,889



24,609





32,369

Restructuring and other charges

732



732





—

Stock-based compensation

772



1,441





2,810

Loss on early extinguishment of long-term borrowings, net

—



42





—

Other

(590)



(494)





1,053

Changes in operating assets and liabilities



















Accounts receivable, net

(8,130)



(20,974)





5,305

Unbilled accounts receivable, net

(3,525)



6,201





887

Inventories, net

12,174



1,589





(16,797)

Other receivables

1,236



(2,969)





(4,508)

Other current assets

4,093



5,929





2,253

Accounts payable

11,263



32,137





(4,473)

Other accounts payable

(6,756)



(3,960)





(5,229)

Accrued expenses

5,422



2,880





(1,435)

Deferred revenue

(1,484)



(929)





5,413

Other current liabilities

286



(6,562)





760

Other non-current liabilities

631



1,716





1,116

Payment of severance benefits

(2,316)



(4,579)





(5,754)

Other

(401)



(54)





516

Net cash provided by operating activities

28,830



17,155





21,752

Cash flows from investing activities



















Proceeds from settlement of hedge collateral

2,385



4,627





4,863

Payment of hedge collateral

(8,394)



(8,395)





(7,490)

Proceeds from disposal of plant, property and equipment

202



202





13

Purchase of plant, property and equipment

(3,793)



(15,000)





(11,432)

Payment for property related to water treatment facility arrangement

—



—





(4,283)

Payment for intellectual property registration

(410)



(642)





(574)

Collection of guarantee deposits

90



388





659

Payment of guarantee deposits

(438)



(1,330)





—

Other

—



(9)





(38)

Net cash used in investing activities

(10,358)



(20,159)





(18,282)

Cash flows from financing activities



















Repurchase of long-term borrowings

—



(1,175)





—

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

101



149





435

Acquisition of treasury stock

(235)



(2,588)





—

Proceeds from property related to water treatment facility arrangement

—



—





4,283

Repayment of financing related to water treatment facility arrangement

(138)



(281)





—

Repayment of principal portion of lease liabilities

(59)



(118)





—

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(331)



(4,013)





4,718

Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(200)



(1,668)





(5,081)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

17,941



(8,685)





3,107

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



















Beginning of the period

105,812



132,438





128,575

End of the period $ 123,753

$ 123,753



$ 131,682



SOURCE MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation

Related Links

http://www.magnachip.com

