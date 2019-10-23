MagnaChip Reports Revenue of $229.7 Million in Third Quarter 2019; OLED, Power Revenue Set Records; Foundry Revenue Hits 5-year High

SEOUL, South Korea and SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2019.

Q3 2019 Summary

Revenue of $229.7 million at high-end of guidance range of $220 -230 million; Q3 revenue up 11.5% Year-over-Year (YoY); up 12% Quarter-over-Quarter (QoQ)

at high-end of guidance range of -230 million; Q3 revenue up 11.5% Year-over-Year (YoY); up 12% Quarter-over-Quarter (QoQ) Standard Products Group (SPG) revenue of $139.2 million , up 14.1% YoY; up 5.5% QoQ

, up 14.1% YoY; up 5.5% QoQ Display standard products revenue of $90.6 million , up 16.7% YoY; up 7.5% QoQ

, up 16.7% YoY; up 7.5% QoQ

OLED display driver IC revenue of $78.3 million up 34.2% YoY; up 7.2% QoQ

up 34.2% YoY; up 7.2% QoQ

Power standard products revenue of $48.7 million , up 9.5% YoY; up 2.0% QoQ

, up 9.5% YoY; up 2.0% QoQ Foundry Services Group (FSG) revenue of $90.3 million , up 7.7% YoY; up 23.6% QoQ

, up 7.7% YoY; up 23.6% QoQ Total gross profit margin (GPM) of 26.5% exceeded the guidance range of 22-24%; GPM was 27.1% in Q3 2018; 21.4% in Q2 2019

Fourth Quarter 2019 Business Outlook

MagnaChip anticipates:

Normal seasonal softness in revenue but improvement from the fourth quarter of 2018. Revenue is expected to be in the range of $181 million to $191 million , down 19% at the mid-point of the projected range when compared with revenue of $229.7 million in the third quarter of 2019, and up 3.7% year-over-year when compared to revenue of $179.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

to , down 19% at the mid-point of the projected range when compared with revenue of in the third quarter of 2019, and up 3.7% year-over-year when compared to revenue of in the fourth quarter of 2018. Gross profit margin to be in the range of 24% to 26%, when compared to 26.5% in the third quarter of 2019 and 24.5% in the fourth quarter of 2018. Gross margin guidance for the fourth quarter reflects the current expectation that fab utilization will show an expected sequential decline from the third quarter of 2019.

CEO YJ Kim comments on Q3

Revenue of $229.7 million was the highest quarterly level achieved since we went public in 2011. Our Display and Power businesses both had record quarterly revenue, and Foundry revenue was at the highest level in five years. Demand continued to be robust for our OLED display drivers, as revenue increased over 34% year-over-year and over 7% sequentially.

We were awarded a record 11 new design wins for OLED display drivers in Asia, including three for mid-range smartphones from a major smartphone maker in Korea. Of the 11 design wins, seven were for display drivers in our 40-nanometer product family and four were for our new and lowest-power 28-nanometer display drivers. Smartphone makers in Asia launched a total of six high-end and mid-range models using our OLED display drivers. Our Power business showed sequential growth and the Foundry business showed sharp sequential growth, as customer demand was strong, particularly from the smartphone and computing segments.

Strategic Evaluation Process

"I'm pleased to report that we continue to make substantial progress on our previously announced strategic evaluation process of the Foundry business and Fab 4, including discussions with multiple interested parties toward a possible sale of the business as well as consideration of accretive business conversions, joint ventures and partnerships," said YJ Kim, CEO. "As stated previously, our decisions regarding the outcome of the various options of the strategic evaluation process will be guided by what the management and Board consider to be the best available path to improve MagnaChip's profitability and to maximize shareholder value."

CFO Jonathan Kim comments on Q3

Total revenue came in at the high-end of our guidance range, as Display, Power and Foundry all showed year-over-year and sequential revenue growth. Gross profit margin of 26.5% in Q3 exceeded our guidance range due primarily to higher-than-expected fab utilization, mainly as a result of a significant increase in Foundry revenue.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $131.3 million, up sequentially from $123.8 million, and net operating cash flow was $12.9 million, marking the second consecutive quarter of net positive operating cash flow.

Third Quarter Financial Review

Total Revenue

Total revenue in the third quarter was $229.7 million, up 11.5% as compared to reported revenue of $206 million from the third quarter of 2018, and up 12.0% from $205.1 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Segment Revenue

Foundry Services Group revenue in the third quarter was $90.3 million, up 7.7% from the third quarter of 2018, and up 23.6% sequentially. Standard Products Group revenue in the third quarter was $139.2 million, up 14.1% from the third quarter of 2018, and up 5.5% sequentially.

Total Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin

Total gross profit in the third quarter of 2019 was $60.9 million or 26.5% as a percentage of revenue, as compared with gross profit of $55.7 million or 27.1% as a percentage of revenue in the third quarter of 2018, and $43.8 million or 21.4% as a percentage of revenue in the second quarter of 2019.

Segment Gross Profit Margin

Foundry Services Group gross profit margin was 28.3% as compared with 24.4% in the third quarter of 2018 and 16.7% in the second quarter of 2019. The YoY and sequential improvement in the Foundry Services Group's gross profit margin was primarily due to an increase in Foundry revenue, an improved product mix and also higher fab utilization. The Standard Products Group gross profit margin was 25.3% as compared with 28.8% in the third quarter of 2018 and 23.9% in the second quarter of 2019. The sequential improvement in the Standard Products Group's gross profit margin was due primarily to an increase in fab utilization. The sequential improvement as well as a YoY decline in the Standard Product Group's gross profit margin was due to an increase in fab utilization that benefited Power and non-OLED products manufactured in-house, but the gain was offset by temporarily lower wafer yields from external suppliers on OLED products that recently entered production.

Operating Income, Net Income, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA

Operating income was of $25.9 million for the third quarter of 2019, as compared to operating income of $18.3 million in the third quarter of 2018 and operating income of $6.7 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Net loss, on a GAAP basis, was $1.6 million or $0.05 cents per basic and diluted share in the third quarter of 2019 as compared with a net income of $17.2 million or $0.50 per basic share and $0.41 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2018 and net loss of $9.5 million or $0.28 per basic and diluted share in the second quarter of 2019.

Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP financial measure, totaled $20.9 million or $0.61 per basic share and $0.49 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2019, as compared to Adjusted Net Income of $13.3 million or $0.38 per basic share and $0.32 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2018 and Adjusted Net Income of $2.9 million or $0.08 per basic and diluted share in the second quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $35.5 million or 15.4% of revenue in the third quarter of 2019 as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $27.9 million or 13.5% of revenue in the third quarter of 2018 and Adjusted EBITDA of $17.0 million or 8.3% of revenue in the second quarter of 2019.

Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results, can provide a meaningful understanding of the factors and trends affecting MagnaChip's business and operations and assist in evaluating our core operating performance. However, such non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered as a substitute for net income or as a better indicator of our operating performance than measures that are presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP results to non-GAAP results is included in this press release.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $131.3 million in the third quarter, up from $123.8 million in the second quarter of 2019.







































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,

2019



September 30,

2018



September 30,

2019



September 30,

2018

Net Sales































Foundry Services Group

$ 90,340



$ 83,862



$ 220,513



$ 242,198

Standard Products Group































Display Solutions



90,550





77,578





233,041





205,986

Power Solutions



48,690





44,458





138,443





123,153

Total Standard Products Group

$ 139,240



$ 122,036



$ 371,484



$ 329,139

All other



97





102





205





167

Total net sales

$ 229,677



$ 206,000



$ 592,202



$ 571,504









































Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended





September 30, 2019



September 30, 2018





Amount



% of

Net Sales



Amount



% of

Net Sales

Gross Profit































Foundry Services Group

$ 25,547





28.3 %

$ 20,443





24.4 % Standard Products Group



35,222





25.3





35,204





28.8

All other



97





100.0





102





100.0

Total gross profit

$ 60,866





26.5 %

$ 55,749





27.1 %











































Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30, 2019



September 30, 2018





Amount



% of Net Sales



Amount



% of Net Sales

Gross Profit































Foundry Services Group

$ 41,361





18.8 %

$ 63,292





26.1 % Standard Products Group



85,842





23.1





90,874





27.6

All other



204





99.5





18





10.8

Total gross profit

$ 127,407





21.5 %

$ 154,184





27.0 %

Third Quarter 2019 and Recent Company Highlights

MagnaChip announced:

Its cumulative shipments of OLED DDICs (Display Driver ICs) surpassing the 500 million milestone. OLED display drivers are low-power devices that offer excellent screen resolution with deep and bright colors for mobile screens that do not require a backlight, They also enable full-screen, rounded edges and thinner and lighter smartphones. MagnaChip first introduced the OLED DD IC in 2003 and began mass production in 2007.

http://investors.magnachip.com/news-releases/news-release-details/magnachip-surpasses-500-million-milestone-cumulative-shipments Offering of 0.35 micron 700V Ultra-High Voltage process technologies (UHV) suitable for different system requirements for AC-DC converter ICs and LED driver ICs. Currently the market demand is increasing dramatically for AC-powered products, including LED lighting drivers, AC-DC converter ICs and AC-DC chargers commonly found in home appliances. Due to increased competition, the cost competitiveness of these products, manufactured using UHV technologies, is becoming a critical consideration for IC providers.

http://investors.magnachip.com/news-releases/news-release-details/magnachip-offers-035-micron-700v-ultra-high-voltage-process-1 The release of a 100V Mid-Voltage MOSFET (Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor) with a new thermal package ("M2PAK-7P") designed for the fast-growing e-Bike market. This MOSFET with the M2PAK-7P package is suitable to meet the particular requirements of electric bike (e-Bike) systems. E-Bikes, an emerging trend along with electric scooters, have become an integral part of new eco-friendly wave of transportation and represents a "green personal mobility" movement in large urban markets.

Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

About MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation

MagnaChip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company's Standard Products Group and Foundry Services Group provide a broad range of standard products and manufacturing services to customers worldwide. MagnaChip, with about 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 3,000 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through, MagnaChip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this release regarding MagnaChip's forecasts, business outlook, expectations and beliefs are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include statements about our future operating and financial performance, including but not limited to fourth quarter 2019 revenue and gross profit margin expectations. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to MagnaChip as of the date of this release, which may change, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include general economic conditions, the impact of competitive products and pricing, timely design acceptance by our customers, timely introduction of new products and technologies, ability to ramp new products into volume production, industry wide shifts in supply and demand for semiconductor products, industry and/or company overcapacity, effective and cost efficient utilization of manufacturing capacity, financial stability in foreign markets and the impact of foreign exchange rates, unanticipated costs and expenses or the inability to identify expenses which can be eliminated, compliance with U.S. and international trade and export laws and regulations by us and our distributors, the risk that the strategic evaluation and the initiatives related thereto described above are not successful, and other risks detailed from time to time in MagnaChip's filings with the SEC, including our Form 10-K filed on February 22, 2019 and subsequent registration statements, amendments or other reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC and/or make available on our website. MagnaChip assumes no obligation and does not intend to update the forward-looking statements provided, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of US dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





September 30,

2019



June 30,

2019



September 30,

2018

Net sales

$ 229,677





205,145





206,000

Cost of sales



168,811





161,305





150,251

Gross profit



60,866





43,840





55,749

Gross profit %



26.5 %



21.4 %



27.1 % Operating expenses























Selling, general and administrative expenses



16,812





16,975





18,566

Research and development expenses



17,368





18,989





18,918

Restructuring and other charges



763





1,130





—

Total operating expenses



34,943





37,094





37,484

Operating income



25,923





6,746





18,265

Interest expense



(5,656)





(5,679)





(5,587)

Foreign currency gain (loss), net



(21,205)





(10,431)





6,002

Other income, net



785





656





150

Income (loss) before income tax expense



(153)





(8,708)





18,830

Income tax expense



1,454





812





1,608

Net income (loss)

$ (1,607)



$ (9,520)



$ 17,222

Earnings (loss) per common share—























Basic

$ (0.05)



$ (0.28)



$ 0.50

Diluted

$ (0.05)



$ (0.28)



$ 0.41

Weighted average number of shares—Basic



34,357,745





34,245,127





34,573,377

Weighted average number of shares—Diluted



34,357,745





34,245,127





46,021,610



MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME

(In thousands of US dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





September 30,

2019



June 30,

2019



September 30,

2018

Net income (loss)

$ (1,607)



$ (9,520)



$ 17,222

Adjustments:























Interest expense, net



4,982





5,092





5,055

Income tax expense



1,454





812





1,608

Depreciation and amortization



8,156





8,202





7,913

EBITDA



12,985





4,586





31,798

Restructuring and other charges



763





1,130





—

Equity-based compensation expense



479





772





1,083

Foreign currency loss (gain), net



21,205





10,431





(6,001)

Derivative valuation loss, net



33





80





518

Other



—





—





473

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 35,465



$ 16,999



$ 27,871

Net income (loss)

$ (1,607)



$ (9,520)



$ 17,222

Adjustments:























Restructuring and other charges



763





1,130





—

Equity-based compensation expense



479





772





1,083

Foreign currency loss (gain), net



21,205





10,431





(6,001)

Derivative valuation loss, net



33





80





518

Other



—





—





473

Adjusted Net Income

$ 20,873



$ 2,893



$ 13,295

Adjusted Net Income per common share:























- Basic

$ 0.61



$ 0.08



$ 0.38

- Diluted

$ 0.49



$ 0.08



$ 0.32

Weighted average number of shares – Basic



34,357,745





34,245,127





34,573,377

Weighted average number of shares – Diluted



45,516,245





34,965,562





46,021,610



We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income as supplemental measures of our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated as EBITDA (as defined below), adjusted to exclude (i) Restructuring and other charges, (ii) Equity-based compensation expense, (iii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (iv) Derivative valuation loss, net and (v) Other. EBITDA for the periods indicated is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, net, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. We prepare Adjusted Net Income by adjusting net income (loss) to eliminate the impact of a number of non-cash expenses and other items that may be either one time or recurring that we do not consider to be indicative of our core ongoing operating performance. We believe that Adjusted Net Income is particularly useful because it reflects the impact of our asset base and capital structure on our operating performance. We define Adjusted Net Income for the periods as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude (i) Restructuring and other charges, (ii) Equity-based compensation expense, (iii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (iv) Derivative valuation loss, net and (v) Other. Other charges within the adjustment line item of the Restructuring and other charges included in the above table are primarily related to legal and consulting service fees incurred in connection with our strategic evaluation. Other adjustment in the table above primarily represents legal expense related to the indemnification of a former employee.

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of US dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)





September 30,

2019



December 31,

2018

Assets















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 131,341



$ 132,438

Accounts receivable, net



106,289





80,003

Unbilled accounts receivable, net



21,356





38,181

Inventories, net



72,703





71,611

Other receivables



10,015





3,702

Prepaid expenses



15,112





11,133

Hedge collateral



9,990





5,810

Other current assets



7,437





9,867

Total current assets



374,243





352,745

Property, plant and equipment, net



178,823





202,171

Operating lease right-of-use assets



11,517





—

Intangible assets, net



3,913





3,953

Long-term prepaid expenses



10,926





15,598

Other non-current assets



8,715





8,729

Total assets

$ 588,137



$ 583,196



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 79,908



$ 55,631

Other accounts payable



10,843





15,168

Accrued expenses



48,944





46,250

Deferred revenue



5,822





6,477

Operating lease liabilities



2,023





—

Other current liabilities



4,563





9,133

Total current liabilities



152,103





132,659

Long-term borrowings, net



304,155





303,577

Non-current operating lease liabilities



9,494





—

Accrued severance benefits, net



138,794





146,031

Other non-current liabilities



17,018





18,239

Total liabilities



621,564





600,506



















Commitments and contingencies















Stockholders' equity















Common stock, $0.01 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 43,378,017 shares

issued and 34,370,689 outstanding at September 30, 2019 and 43,054,458 shares issued and

34,441,232 outstanding at December 31, 2018



434





431

Additional paid-in capital



145,555





142,600

Accumulated deficit



(81,557)





(36,305)

Treasury stock, 9,007,328 shares at September 30, 2019 and 8,613,226 shares at

December 31, 2018, respectively



(106,514)





(103,926)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



8,655





(20,110)

Total stockholders' deficit



(33,427)





(17,310)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 588,137



$ 583,196





















MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of US dollars)

(Unaudited)





Three month Ended



Nine month Ended





September 30,

2019



September 30,

2019



September 30,

2018

Cash flows from operating activities























Net loss

$ (1,607)



$ (45,252)



$ (1,520)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating

activities























Depreciation and amortization



8,156





24,661





23,883

Provision for severance benefits



4,085





10,491





14,686

Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount



578





1,712





1,623

Loss on foreign currency, net



25,903





50,512





26,931

Restructuring and other charges



(262)





470





—

Stock-based compensation



479





1,920





3,893

Loss on early extinguishment of long-term borrowings, net



—





42





—

Other



555





61





(964)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities























Accounts receivable, net



(11,838)





(32,812)





(14,282)

Unbilled accounts receivable, net



8,007





14,208





1,187

Inventories, net



(7,910)





(6,321)





(30,296)

Other receivables



(1,845)





(4,814)





(2,669)

Other current assets



427





6,356





2,514

Accounts payable



(4,552)





27,585





17,414

Other accounts payable



(6,114)





(10,074)





(8,811)

Accrued expenses



951





3,831





(5,370)

Deferred revenue



739





(190)





3,560

Other current liabilities



403





(6,159)





1,533

Other non-current liabilities



(908)





808





1,035

Payment of severance benefits



(1,616)





(6,195)





(9,004)

Other



(767)





(821)





(329)

Net cash provided by operating activities



12,864





30,019





25,014

Cash flows from investing activities























Proceeds from settlement of hedge collateral



7,998





12,625





11,290

Payment of hedge collateral



(8,629)





(17,024)





(10,965)

Proceeds from disposal of plant, property and equipment



—





202





1,685

Purchase of plant, property and equipment



(1,693)





(16,693)





(18,875)

Payment for property related to water treatment facility

arrangement



—





—





(4,283)

Payment for intellectual property registration



(265)





(907)





(776)

Collection of guarantee deposits



151





539





794

Payment of guarantee deposits



—





(1,330)





(89)

Other



32





23





(38)

Net cash used in investing activities



(2,406)





(22,565)





(21,257)

Cash flows from financing activities























Repurchase of long-term borrowings



—





(1,175)





—

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



889





1,038





1,113

Acquisition of treasury stock



—





(2,588)





(199)

Proceeds from property related to water treatment facility

arrangement



—





—





4,283

Repayment of financing related to water treatment facility

arrangement



(134)





(415)





(73)

Repayment of principal portion of lease liabilities



(56)





(174)





—

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



699





(3,314)





5,124

Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(3,569)





(5,237)





(3,974)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash



7,588





(1,097)





4,907

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash























Beginning of the period



123,753





132,438





128,575

End of the period

$ 131,341



$ 131,341



$ 133,482



