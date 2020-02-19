MagnaChip Revenue of $200.0 Million At High-End of Updated Q4 2019 Guidance Range; OLED Revenue of $67.3 Million in Fourth Quarter Up Two-Fold Year-Over-Year

SEOUL, South Korea and SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 and full year.

Q4 2019 Highlights

Revenue of $200.0 million exceeded high-end of original guidance range of $181 -191 million provided on October 23, 2019 ; met high-end of updated guidance range of $198 -200 million provided on January 13, 2020 .

exceeded high-end of original guidance range of -191 million provided on ; met high-end of updated guidance range of -200 million provided on . Q4 revenue up 11.5% Year-over-Year (YoY); down 12.9% Quarter over Quarter (QoQ) due primarily to normal seasonal softness; OLED revenue significantly better-than-expected, Foundry revenue better-than-expected, and Power revenue softer-than-expected.

OLED DDIC revenue of $67.3 million sets record; up two-fold YoY and down 14.0% QoQ

sets record; up two-fold YoY and down 14.0% QoQ Power standard products revenue of $37.8 million , down 18.1% YoY; down 22.4% QoQ

, down 18.1% YoY; down 22.4% QoQ Foundry Services Group (FSG) revenue of $86.6 million , up 4.2% YoY; down 4.1% QoQ

, up 4.2% YoY; down 4.1% QoQ Total gross profit margin of 26.6% exceeded original guidance range of 24-26%; exceeded the mid-point of updated guidance range of 26-27%, driven primarily by higher-than-expected fab utilization, an improved OLED product mix and better manufacturing yields at an external foundry on latest-generation OLED display drivers.

Balance sheet: Cash and cash equivalents totaled $151.7 million , up 15.5% sequentially from $131.3 million , and highest in six years; $20.5 million net operating cash flow; third consecutive quarter of net positive operating cash flow.

2019 Summary

Revenue of $792.2 million , up 5.5% YoY from $750.9 million

, up 5.5% YoY from Record OLED revenue of $267.1 million , up 42.1% from $188.0 million in 2018

, up 42.1% from in 2018 Record Power revenue of $176.2 million , up 4.1% from $169.3 million in 2018

, up 4.1% from in 2018 Foundry revenue of $307.1 million , down 5.6% from $325.3 million in 2018

, down 5.6% from in 2018 Total gross profit margin of 22.8%, despite abnormally low gross margin in Q1 2019

CEO YJ Kim comments on Coronavirus and Q1 2020 financial guidance

On behalf of MagnaChip, let me extend our deepest thoughts and prayers to those coping with the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus in China and elsewhere. From a business perspective, we are still assessing the potential impact since the coronavirus situation is still very dynamic. MagnaChip historically has experienced typical seasonal softness and a decline in revenue in its first quarter as compared to the prior fourth quarter, but we entered 2020 with a more optimistic view. Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, our preliminary internal forecast had anticipated Q1 2020 revenue would be slighter higher than the $200 million in revenue we reported in Q4 2019.

MagnaChip's manufacturing supply chain resides largely outside China so there is negligible impact on our results. However, based on our preliminary assessments, public health measures taken in China to protect the population likely will affect customer demand in Q1. As a result, we've lowered our internal expectation and widened the typical guidance range we normally would provide for Q1 2020 to help account for lingering uncertainty around this public health crisis. While actual results may vary based upon events that are still unfolding, MagnaChip currently anticipates, based on best available current estimates, in Q1 2020:

Revenue to be in the range of $180 million to $195 million , down 6.2% at the mid-point of the projected range when compared with revenue of $200.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, and up 19.1% year-over-year when compared to revenue of $157.4 million in the first quarter of 2019.

to , down 6.2% at the mid-point of the projected range when compared with revenue of in the fourth quarter of 2019, and up 19.1% year-over-year when compared to revenue of in the first quarter of 2019. Gross profit margin to be in the range of 23% to 25%, when compared to 26.6% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 14.4% in the first quarter of 2019.

CEO YJ Kim comments on business highlights

Revenue of $200.0 million was the highest level achieved in a fourth quarter since 2012, primarily due to significantly better-than-expected revenue for our OLED display drivers as well as better-than-expected revenue in our Foundry business. OLED revenue in the fourth quarter increased two-fold year-over-year, driven primarily by a sharp increase in demand for our latest generation 28-nanometer display drivers. We enter 2020 with an OLED driver lineup about twice as large as a year ago, and we're positioned for continued long-term growth with OLED drivers that meet the dual technical requirements for low power and high-resolution displays in next-generation 5G-enabled smartphones and new foldables. Power revenue declined 18.1%, more than had been expected in Q4, due to pricing pressure and weakness in the industrial and television markets. However, Power revenue in 2019 showed growth for the third consecutive year, and revenue from premium Power products increased by more than 20% in 2019 over the prior year. Our Foundry revenue in the fourth quarter increased 4.2% year-over-year and was at the highest level for 8" foundry revenue since our initial public offering in 2011.

Strategic Evaluation Process

We continue to make substantial progress in discussions with multiple interested parties toward a possible sale of the business as well as consideration of accretive business conversions and other options. We reiterate that our decisions regarding the outcome of the various options of the strategic evaluation process will be guided by what the Board and management consider to be the best available path to improve MagnaChip's profitability and to maximize shareholder value.

Fourth Quarter Financial Review

Total Revenue

Total revenue in the fourth quarter was $200.0 million, up 11.5% as compared to reported revenue of $179.4 million from the fourth quarter of 2018, and down 12.9% from $229.7 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Segment Revenue

Foundry Services Group revenue in the fourth quarter was $86.6 million, up 4.2% from the fourth quarter of 2018, and down 4.1% sequentially. Standard Products Group revenue in the fourth quarter was $113.3 million, up 17.7% from the fourth quarter of 2018, and down 18.6% sequentially.

Total Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin

Total gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $53.2 million or 26.6% as a percentage of revenue, as compared with a gross profit of $43.9 million or 24.5% as a percentage of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018, and $60.9 million or 26.5% as a percentage of revenue in the third quarter of 2019.

Segment Gross Profit Margin

Foundry Services Group gross profit margin in the fourth quarter was 26.1% as compared with 23.2% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 28.3% in the third quarter of 2019. The YoY in the Foundry Services Group's gross profit margin was primarily due to an improved product mix. The Standard Products Group gross profit margin in the fourth quarter was 26.9% as compared with 25.6% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 25.3% in the third quarter of 2019. The YoY and sequential improvement in the Standard Products Group's gross profit margin was due primarily to an improved product mix, and stabilized wafer yields from external suppliers on OLED products that entered production in the third quarter of 2019.

Operating Income, Net Income, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA

Operating income was $10.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to operating income of $7.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $25.9 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Net income, on a GAAP basis, was $23.4 million or $0.68 per basic share and $0.54 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared with net loss of $2.4 million or $0.07 per basic and diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2018 and net loss of $1.6 million or $0.05 per basic and diluted share in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP financial measure, totaled $13.2 million or $0.38 per basic share and $0.32 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to Adjusted Net Income of $3.5 million or $0.10 per basic and diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2018 and Adjusted Net Income of $20.9 million or $0.61 per basic share and $0.49 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $27.7 million or 13.8% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $17.4 million or 9.7% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018 and Adjusted EBITDA of $35.5 million or 15.4% of revenue in the third quarter of 2019.

Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results, can provide a meaningful understanding of the factors and trends affecting MagnaChip's business and operations and assist in evaluating our core operating performance. However, such non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered as a substitute for net income or as a better indicator of our operating performance than measures that are presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP results to non-GAAP results is included in this press release.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $151.7 million in the fourth quarter, up from $131.3 million in the third quarter of 2019.







































Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31, 2019



December 31, 2018



December 31, 2019



December 31, 2018

Net Sales































Foundry Services Group

$ 86,631



$ 83,114



$ 307,144



$ 325,312

Standard Products Group































Display Solutions



75,490





50,127





308,531





256,113

Power Solutions



37,802





46,131





176,245





169,284

Total Standard Products Group

$ 113,292



$ 96,258



$ 484,776



$ 425,397

All other



70





22





275





189

Total net sales

$ 199,993



$ 179,394



$ 792,195



$ 750,898









































Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended





December 31, 2019



December 31, 2018





Amount



% of Net Sales



Amount



% of Net Sales

Gross Profit































Foundry Services Group

$ 22,649





26.1 %

$ 19,286





23.2 % Standard Products Group



30,485





26.9





24,604





25.6

All other



70





100.0





22





100.0

Total gross profit

$ 53,204





26.6 %

$ 43,912





24.5 %







































Year Ended



Year Ended





December 31, 2019



December 31, 2018





Amount



% of Net Sales



Amount



% of Net Sales

Gross Profit































Foundry Services Group

$ 64,010





20.8 %

$ 82,578





25.4 % Standard Products Group



116,327





24.0





115,478





27.1

All other



274





99.6





40





21.2

Total gross profit

$ 180,611





22.8 %

$ 198,096





26.4 %

Fourth Quarter 2019 and Recent Company Highlights

MagnaChip:

Announced that CEO YJ Kim was awarded the National Industrial Service Medal by the Korean President in acknowledgement of his efforts to attract investment and encourage job development in Korea. The medal was presented at the annual 'Foreign Company Day' ceremony hosted by the Korea Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy, and the Korea Foreign Company Association (FORCA).

http://investors.magnachip.com/news-releases/news-release-details/magnachip-semiconductor-ceo-yj-kim-awarded-koreas-prestigious

Was nominated as a 2019 Finalist for the award of "Most Respected Emerging Public Semiconductor Company" by the Global Semiconductor Alliance.

https://www.gsaglobal.org/2019-global-semiconductor-alliance-award-nominees-announced/

Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

The earnings conference call will be webcast live today (February 19, 2020) at 5:00 p.m. ET, and also is available by dialing toll-free at 1-844-536-5472. International call-in participants can dial 1-614-999-9318. The conference ID number is 7994839. Participants are encouraged to initiate their calls at least 10 minutes in advance of the 5 p.m. ET start time to ensure a timely connection. The webcast and earnings release will be accessible at www.magnachip.com. A replay of the conference call will be available the same day and will run for 72 hours. The replay dial-in numbers are 1-404-537-3406 or toll-free at 1-855-859-2056. The access code is 7994839.

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of US dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)













































Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31, 2019



September 30, 2019



December 31, 2018



December 31, 2019



December 31, 2018

Net sales

$ 199,993



$ 229,677



$ 179,394



$ 792,195



$ 750,898

Cost of sales



146,789





168,811





135,482





611,584





552,802

Gross profit



53,204





60,866





43,912





180,611





198,096

Gross profit %



26.6 %



26.5 %



24.5 %



22.8 %



26.4 % Operating expenses







































Selling, general and administrative expenses



19,780





16,812





17,516





71,637





72,639

Research and development expenses



18,981





17,368





18,536





75,356





78,039

Restructuring and other charges



4,408





763





—





9,195





—

Total operating expenses



43,169





34,943





36,052





156,188





150,678

Operating income



10,035





25,923





7,860





24,423





47,418

Interest expense



(5,655)





(5,656)





(5,743)





(22,627)





(22,282)

Foreign currency gain (loss), net



19,820





(21,205)





(4,316)





(21,813)





(24,445)

Loss on early extinguishment of long-term borrowings, net



—





—





(206)





(42)





(206)

Other income, net



866





785





555





2,980





264

Income (loss) before income tax expense



25,066





(153)





(1,850)





(17,079)





749

Income tax expense



1,640





1,454





530





4,747





4,649

Net income (loss)

$ 23,426



$ (1,607)



$ (2,380)



$ (21,826)



$ (3,900)

Earnings (loss) per common share :







































- Basic

$ 0.68



$ (0.05)



$ (0.07)



$ (0.64)



$ (0.11)

- Diluted

$ 0.54



$ (0.05)



$ (0.07)



$ (0.64)



$ (0.11)

Weighted average number of shares—Basic



34,542,415





34,357,745





34,627,292





34,321,888





34,469,921

Weighted average number of shares—Diluted



46,078,768





34,357,745





34,627,292





34,321,888





34,469,921















































MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME

(In thousands of US dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)













































Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31, 2019



September 30, 2019



December 31, 2018



December 31, 2019



December 31, 2018

Net income (loss)

$ 23,426



$ (1,607)



$ (2,380)



$ (21,826)



$ (3,900)

Adjustments:







































Interest expense, net



4,788





4,982





5,180





19,921





20,417

Income tax expense



1,640





1,454





530





4,747





4,649

Depreciation and amortization



8,068





8,156





8,165





32,729





32,048

EBITDA



37,922





12,985





11,495





35,571





53,214

Restructuring and other charges



4,408





763





—





9,195





—

Equity-based compensation expense



5,032





479





1,320





6,952





4,409

Foreign currency loss (gain), net



(19,820)





21,205





4,315





21,813





24,445

Derivative valuation loss, net



149





33





144





318





2,369

Restatement related gain



—





—





—





—





(765)

Loss on early extinguishment of long-term borrowings, net



—





—





206





42





206

Others



—





—





(89)





585





384

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 27,691



$ 35,465



$ 17,391



$ 74,476



$ 84,262

Net income (loss)

$ 23,426



$ (1,607)



$ (2,380)



$ (21,826)



$ (3,900)

Adjustments:







































Restructuring and other charges



4,408





763





—





9,195





—

Equity-based compensation expense



5,032





479





1,320





6,952





4,409

Foreign currency loss (gain), net



(19,820)





21,205





4,315





21,813





24,445

Derivative valuation loss, net



149





33





144





318





2,369

Restatement related gain



—





—





—





—





(765)

Loss on early extinguishment of long-term borrowings, net



—





—





206





42





206

Others











—





(89)





585





384

Adjusted Net Income

$ 13,195



$ 20,873



$ 3,516



$ 17,079



$ 27,148

Adjusted Net Income per common share:







































- Basic

$ 0.38



$ 0.61



$ 0.10



$ 0.50



$ 0.79

- Diluted

$ 0.32



$ 0.49



$ 0.10



$ 0.48



$ 0.71

Weighted average number of shares – Basic



34,542,415





34,357,745





34,627,292





34,321,888





34,469,921

Weighted average number of shares – Diluted



46,078,768





45,516,245





35,128,341





35,405,077





45,941,853



We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income as supplemental measures of our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated as EBITDA (as defined below), adjusted to exclude (i) Restructuring and other charges, (ii) Equity-based compensation expense, (iii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (iv) Derivative valuation loss, net, (v) Restatement related gain, (vi) Loss on early extinguishment of long-term borrowings, net and (vii) Others. EBITDA for the periods indicated is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, net, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. We prepare Adjusted Net Income by adjusting net income (loss) to eliminate the impact of a number of non-cash expenses and other items that may be either one time or recurring that we do not consider to be indicative of our core ongoing operating performance. We believe that Adjusted Net Income is particularly useful because it reflects the impact of our asset base and capital structure on our operating performance. We define Adjusted Net Income for the periods as net income, adjusted to exclude (i) Restructuring and other charges, (ii) Equity-based compensation expense, (iii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (iv) Derivative valuation loss, net, (v) Restatement related gain, (vi) Loss on early extinguishment of long-term borrowings, net and (vii) Others. Other charges within the adjustment line item of the Restructuring and other charges included in the above table represent professional and other fees incurred in connection with our strategic evaluation. Others adjustment in the table above primarily represents legal expense related to the indemnification of a former employee.

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of US dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)





















December 31, 2019



December 31, 2018

Assets















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 151,657



$ 132,438

Accounts receivable, net



95,641





80,003

Unbilled accounts receivable, net



17,094





38,181

Inventories, net



73,267





71,611

Other receivables



10,254





3,702

Prepaid expenses



12,250





11,133

Hedge collateral



9,820





5,810

Other current assets



9,382





9,867

Total current assets



379,365





352,745

Property, plant and equipment, net



182,574





202,171

Operating lease right-of-use assets



11,482





—

Intangible assets, net



4,014





3,953

Long-term prepaid expenses



8,834





15,598

Other non-current assets



9,059





8,729

Total assets

$ 595,328



$ 583,196

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 60,879



$ 55,631

Other accounts payable



10,293





15,168

Accrued expenses



55,076





46,250

Deferred revenue



1,422





6,477

Operating lease liabilities



2,036





—

Other current liabilities



4,127





9,133

Total current liabilities



133,833





132,659

Long-term borrowings, net



304,743





303,577

Non-current operating lease liabilities



9,446





—

Accrued severance benefits, net



146,728





146,031

Other non-current liabilities



15,559





18,239

Total liabilities



610,309





600,506

Commitments and contingencies















Stockholders' equity















Common stock, $0.01 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 43,851,991 shares issued and 34,800,312 outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 43,054,458 shares issued and 34,441,232 outstanding at December 31, 2018



439





431

Additional paid-in capital



152,404





142,600

Accumulated deficit



(58,131)





(36,305)

Treasury stock, 9,051,679 shares at December 31, 2019 and 8,613,226 shares at December 31, 2018, respectively



(107,033)





(103,926)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(2,660)





(20,110)

Total stockholders' deficit



(14,981)





(17,310)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 595,328



$ 583,196



MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of US dollars)

(Unaudited)





























Three Months

Ended



Year Ended





December 31,

2019



December 31,

2019



December 31,

2018

Cash flows from operating activities























Net income (loss)

$ 23,426



$ (21,826)



$ (3,900)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating

activities























Depreciation and amortization



8,068





32,729





32,048

Provision for severance benefits



6,648





17,139





17,644

Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount



587





2,299





2,183

Loss (gain) on foreign currency, net



(25,820)





24,692





30,215

Restructuring gain and other



3,128





3,598





—

Stock-based compensation



5,032





6,952





4,409

Loss on early extinguishment of long-term borrowings, net



—





42





206

Other



186





247





(1,235)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities























Accounts receivable, net



12,988





(19,824)





8,294

Unbilled accounts receivable, net



5,066





19,274





(1,284)

Inventories, net



2,111





(4,210)





(30,675)

Other receivables



(1,386)





(6,200)





1,260

Other current assets



5,628





11,984





9,942

Accounts payable



(20,210)





7,375





(8,389)

Other accounts payable



1,556





(8,518)





(11,183)

Accrued expenses



1,448





5,279





(3,926)

Deferred revenue



(4,578)





(4,768)





2,891

Other current liabilities



1,699





(4,460)





2,123

Other non-current liabilities



(1,114)





(306)





2,346

Payment of severance benefits



(3,093)





(9,288)





(11,688)

Other



(892)





(1,713)





(2,045)

Net cash provided by operating activities



20,478





50,497





39,236

Cash flows from investing activities























Proceeds from settlement of hedge collateral



958





13,583





14,342

Payment of hedge collateral



(809)





(17,833)





(12,907)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment



—





202





1,685

Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(6,262)





(22,955)





(28,948)

Payment for property related to water treatment facility arrangement



—





—





(4,283)

Payment for intellectual property registration



(196)





(1,103)





(961)

Collection of guarantee deposits



10





549





801

Payment of guarantee deposits



(19)





(1,349)





(3,016)

Other



(14)





9





(19)

Net cash used in investing activities



(6,332)





(28,897)





(33,306)

Cash flows from financing activities























Repurchase of long-term borrowings



—





(1,175)





(2,228)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



1,822





2,860





1,132

Acquisition of treasury stock



(114)





(2,702)





(1,607)

Proceeds from property related to water treatment facility arrangement



—





—





4,283

Repayment of financing related to water treatment facility arrangement



(137)





(552)





(286)

Repayment of principal portion of lease liabilities



(59)





(233)





—

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



1,512





(1,802)





1,294

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents



4,658





(579)





(3,361)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



20,316





19,219





3,863

Cash and cash equivalents























Beginning of the period



131,341





132,438





128,575

End of the period

$ 151,657



$ 151,657



$ 132,438



