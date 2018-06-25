MagnaChip Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call on July 30, 2018

The conference call will be webcast live and also is available by dialing toll-free at 1-844 536-5472. International call-in participants can dial toll-free at 1-614-999-9318. The conference ID number is 8082947. Participants are encouraged to initiate their calls at least 10 minutes in advance of the 5 p.m. EST start time to ensure a timely connection. The webcast and earnings release will be accessible at www.magnachip.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available the same day and will run for 72 hours. The replay dial-in numbers are 1-404-537-3406 or toll-free at 1-855-859-2056. The access code is 8082947.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor

MagnaChip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company's Standard Products Group and Foundry Services Groups provide a broad range of standard products and manufacturing services to customers worldwide. MagnaChip, with over 30 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 3,200 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through, MagnaChip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

