MagnaChip Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for October 23

SEOUL, South Korea and SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation ("MagnaChip") (NYSE: MX) announced today it will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 5 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2019. Participating in the call will be YJ Kim, MagnaChip's CEO and Jonathan Kim, Executive Vice President and CFO. The earnings press release will be issued after the market closes that day.

The conference call will be webcast live and also is available by dialing toll-free at 1-844-536-5472. International call-in participants can dial 1-614-999-9318. The conference ID number is 4069039. Participants are encouraged to initiate their calls at least 10 minutes in advance of the 5 p.m. ET start time to ensure a timely connection. The webcast and earnings release will be accessible at www.magnachip.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available the same day and will run for 72 hours. The replay dial-in numbers are 1-404-537-3406 or toll-free at 1-855-859-2056. The access code is 4069039.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor

MagnaChip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company's Standard Products Group and Foundry Services Groups provide a broad range of standard products and manufacturing services to customers worldwide. MagnaChip, with about 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 3,000 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise.

For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through, MagnaChip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

CONTACTS:





In the United States: In Korea: Bruce Entin Chankeun Park Investor Relations Director, Public Relations Tel. +1.408.625.1262 Tel. +82.2.6903.3195 Investor.relations@magnachip.com chankeun.park@magnachip.com

SOURCE MagnaChip Semiconductor

Related Links

http://www.magnachip.com

