MagnaChip Semiconductor Provides Updated Guidance for Q2 2019 Financial Results

SEOUL, South Korea and SAN JOSE, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) today provided an update to its previous guidance for the second quarter of 2019.

Revenue in the second quarter of 2019, ending June 30, is now expected to be at least $194 million, and gross profit margin is expected to be at least 21%. This updated guidance for the second quarter compares to the Company's previous guidance of revenue to be in the range of $173-181 million and gross profit margin to be in the range of 16-18%. The previous revenue guidance provided on April 30 in conjunction with the public release of the financial results for the first quarter of 2019 reflected an expectation at that time that revenue from MagnaChip's OLED Display drivers would increase by approximately 30% and that revenue from the Foundry business would be flat, both as compared to the first quarter of 2019. However, revenue for both OLED Display drivers and 8" Foundry services is now expected to substantially exceed the Company's previously anticipated financial results for the second quarter. Revenue from Power standard products is also expected to be stronger than previously anticipated.

MagnaChip also stated today that the strategic evaluation of its Foundry business and Fab 4, the larger of the Company's two 8" manufacturing facilities, is ongoing. Fab 4 is an analog and mixed-signal fab that produces approximately 73% of the Company's total capacity, and is used primarily to meet wafer demand from Foundry customers that rely on outside suppliers. As previously announced, the strategic evaluation includes a range of possible options, including, but not limited to, joint ventures, strategic partnerships and M&A possibilities.

MagnaChip's updated revenue and gross profit margin guidance for the second quarter of 2019 is not a comprehensive statement of financial results, and actual figures may vary. The Company expects to announce full financial results for the second quarter on July 30 at 4:05 p.m. ET, and will host an investor conference call a 5 p.m. ET on the same day.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation

MagnaChip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company's Standard Products Group and Foundry Services Group provide a broad range of standard products and manufacturing services to customers worldwide. MagnaChip, with about 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 3,000 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through, MagnaChip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this release regarding MagnaChip's forecasts, business outlook, expectations and beliefs are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include statements about our future operating and financial performance, including second quarter 2019 revenue and gross profit margin expectations. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to MagnaChip as of the date of this release, which may change, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include general economic conditions, the impact of competitive products and pricing, timely design acceptance by our customers, timely introduction of new products and technologies, ability to ramp new products into volume production, industry wide shifts in supply and demand for semiconductor products, industry and/or company overcapacity, effective and cost efficient utilization of manufacturing capacity, financial stability in foreign markets and the impact of foreign exchange rates, unanticipated costs and expenses or the inability to identify expenses which can be eliminated, compliance with U.S. and international trade and export laws and regulations by us and our distributors, and other risks detailed from time to time in MagnaChip's filings with the SEC, including our Form 10-K filed on February 22, 2019 and subsequent registration statements, amendments or other reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC and/or make available on our website. MagnaChip assumes no obligation and does not intend to update the forward-looking statements provided, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

