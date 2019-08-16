MagnaChip Semiconductor to Present at the 2019 Citi Technology Conference on September 4, 2019 in New York City
Aug 16, 2019, 08:15 ET
SEOUL, South Korea and SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation ("MagnaChip" or the "Company") (NYSE: MX), a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications, today announced that members of the executive management team will present to the investment community at the 2019 Citi Global Technology Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 4 at 10:15 am EDT. The management team, including CEO YJ Kim and CFO Jonathan Kim, also will host 1:1 investor meetings with institutional investors.
An audio webcast of the presentation can be heard live on the MagnaChip website at (www.magnachip.com). The webcast link will appear in the "Investor Events" section (http://investors.magnachip.com/) under the Investors tab.
A replay of the webcast will be available one hour after the conclusion of the presentation and will be accessible on the MagnaChip website until December 4, 2019.
About MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation
MagnaChip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company's Standard Products Group and Foundry Services Group provide a broad range of standard products and manufacturing services to customers worldwide. MagnaChip, with about 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 3,000 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through, MagnaChip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.
|
CONTACTS:
|
In the United States:
Bruce Entin
Investor Relations
Tel. +1-408-625-1262
Investor.relations@magnachip.com
|
In Korea:
Chankeun Park
Director, Public Relations
Tel. +82-2-6903-3195
SOURCE MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation
Share this article