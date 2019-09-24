MagnaChip Targets Fast-Growing e-Bike Market with High-Performance MOSFET

SEOUL, South Korea and SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation ("MagnaChip" or the "Company") (NYSE: MX), a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products, announced today the release of a 100V Mid-Voltage MOSFET (Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor) with a new thermal package ("M2PAK-7P") designed for the fast-growing e-Bike market. This MOSFET with M2PAK-7P is suitable to meet the particular requirements of electric bike (e-Bike) systems.

E-Bikes, an emerging trend especially with electric scooters, have become an integral part of a new eco-friendly wave of transportation, and represent a "green personal mobility" movement in urban markets. According to market forecasters, the global e-Bike market is projected to grow at about CAGR of 9% to reach an estimated $39 billion by 2025 from an estimated $21 billion in 2018.

E-Bikes and electric scooters are powered by electric motors running on lithium-ion batteries. MagnaChip's 100V MOSFET, featuring a best-in-class thermal package, is an essential electronic device that controls the speed of the motor and supplies a stable current of electric power to the lithium-ion Battery Management System (BMS). The 100V MOSFET is a product of MagnaChip's Power Products Division which offers a wide range of products including a family of MOSFETS, IGBT devices, Battery FETS and Power ICs.

MagnaChip's 100V Mid-Voltage MOSFET is especially suitable for e-Bikes requiring high power systems. With M2PAK-7P, this new MOSFET achieves a best-in-class thermal performance and a lower Rds(on)*, as compared to other MOSFET products currently on the market. It also increases the maximum operating current to 240A. These features enable a high level of operational efficiency and a secure supply of power, both of which are necessary for high-powered e-Bikes.

MagnaChip also plans to introduce 80V and 135V Mid-Voltage MOSFET products in M2PAK-7P. With this strategy, MagnaChip plans to aggressively expand its presence within the e-Bike market and become an industry leader for all power products within it.

"The emergence of e-Bike is a highly attractive opportunity for MagnaChip," said YJ Kim, CEO of MagnaChip. "Our 100V MOSFET product in a specially-designed thermal package is designed for the particular needs of motors and lithium-ion batteries that power e-bikes like electric scooters. MagnaChip plans to launch new Mid-Voltage MOSFET products with M2PAK-7P to meet the evolving needs of this rapidly-growing consumer sector."

For product inquiries, please contact our Power Marketing Team at PowerMKTG@magnachip.com or Power Sales Team at jake.song@magnachip.com.

Editor's Note:* Rds(on): On resistance, the resistance value between the drain and source of a MOSFET during operation (ON).

About MagnaChip Semiconductor

MagnaChip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The company's Standard Products Group and Foundry Services Group provide a broad range of standard products and manufacturing services to customers worldwide. MagnaChip, with about 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 3,000 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com.

