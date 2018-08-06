MagnaChip to Begin Volume Production of ABOV Semiconductor MCU Applications Using 0.13 micron eFlash Ultra-Low Leakage Process

SEOUL, South Korea and SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation ("MagnaChip") (NYSE : MX ), a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products, announced today it has begun the mass production of foundry products for ABOV Semiconductor ("ABOV") using MagnaChip's 0.13 micron eFlash process. ABOV has previously used MagnaChip's 0.18 micron eFlash process for volume production of various MCU (Microcontroller Units) products, and has begun migration to 0.13 micron eFlash process for its major products.

MagnaChip provides its internally developed eFlash cells and IP (Intellectual Property) to a broad range of customers and applications. The 0.18 micron eFlash process has been proven for its outstanding quality through the successful production of more than 500,000 wafers over the past decade, and its characteristics have been qualified under the automotive AEC-Q100 grade-0 150C standard. The 0.13 micron eFlash technology reduced the cell size by 26% and the IP size by 35% based on 32Kbytes as compared with the 0.18 micron eFlash technology, while also increasing net die per wafer and achieving better cell performance. With regard to IP performance, the 0.13 micron eFlash process produces faster access time and lower read current from the 0.18 micron eFlash process. In particular, the ultra-low leakage based 0.13 micron eFlash process reduces transistor leakage current, which makes it suitable to meet the specifications of low-power products.

ABOV is using MagnaChip's 0.13 micron eFlash process for production of its 32-bit general purpose microcontrollers, with 40 MHz operation frequency and 16KB/32KB/64KB eFlash memories. The16KB/32KB products are used primarily in drone controllers and in small home appliances such as electric toothbrushes, electric shavers, water purifiers and vacuum cleaners. The 32KB/64KB microcontrollers are more suitable for larger home appliances such as washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners and rice cookers. Additionally, ABOV is developing touch keys and grip sensors with the 0.13 micron eFlash process, and plans to develop remote controllers and next-generation 32-bit general-purpose microcontrollers, including customized MCU for IoT applications.

"I am thrilled about our new leadership in the MCU market, thanks to the ramp production of 0.13 micron eFlash products. It is another great outcome of the strategic partnership between MagnaChip and ABOV," said Won Choi, CEO of ABOV. "We hope that the continuation of our strategic partnership with MagnaChip will be a mutually beneficial one in the long-term."

"I am pleased that the continued joint collaboration of MagnaChip and ABOV has resulted in the successful launch of volume production of MCU products using MagnaChip's 0.13 micron eFlash technology," said YJ Kim, CEO of MagnaChip. "This 0.13 micron eFlash process is especially well suited for MCU products that require low-power consumption. MagnaChip intends to continue to develop high-performing and cost-efficient eFlash solutions to satisfy the increasingly diverse needs of foundry customers."

Headquartered in South Korea, ABOV Semiconductor is a leading designer and manufacturer of microcontrollers, advanced nonvolatile memory and various semiconductor solutions. Leveraging its unique IP (Intellectual Property) portfolio, ABOV provides complete solutions focused on industrial and consumer appliances markets. ABOV's technologies enable the capabilities and features integrated in thousands of popular product applications.

MagnaChip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company's Standard Products Group and Foundry Services Group provide a broad range of standard products and manufacturing services to customers worldwide. MagnaChip, with over 30 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 3,100 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through, MagnaChip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

