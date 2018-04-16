MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018

The primary purpose of the Foundry Technology Symposium is to showcase MagnaChip's latest technology offerings and provide an in-depth understanding of MagnaChip's manufacturing capabilities, its specialty technology processes, target applications and end-markets. During the symposium, MagnaChip plans to discuss current and future semiconductor foundry business trends, and also cover presentations in key markets with guest speakers.

While providing an in-depth overview of its specialty processes, MagnaChip will also highlight its technology portfolio and future roadmap, including technologies such as mixed-signal, which supports applications in the Internet of Things (IoT) and RF switch sector and Bipolar-CMOS-DMOS (BCD) for high-performance analog and power management applications. In addition, MagnaChip will also feature applications regarding Ultra-High Voltage (UHV), such as LED lighting and AC-DC chargers, and cover Non-Volatile Memory (NVM)-related technologies, such as Touch IC, Automotive MCUs and other customer-specific applications. MagnaChip will present its technologies used in applications including smartphones, tablet PCs, automotive, industrial, LED lighting and the wearables segments. MagnaChip will also review its customer-friendly design environment and an on-line customer service tool known as "iFoundry."

"We are very pleased to host MagnaChip's Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in the U.S. again this year," said YJ Kim, Chief Executive Officer of MagnaChip. "We plan to offer participants an opportunity to better understand MagnaChip's specialty process technologies and customer service offerings." MagnaChip has approximately 497 proprietary process flows to offer its foundry customers.

More than 100 fabless companies, IDMs (Integrated Device Manufacturers) and other semiconductor companies are expected to attend the event. To sign up for MagnaChip's Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara and for more details regarding the symposium, please visit www.magnachip.com or ifoundry.magnachip.com.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor

MagnaChip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company's Standard Products Group and Foundry Services Group provide a broad range of standard products and manufacturing services to customers worldwide. MagnaChip, with over 30 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 3,200 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com.

