Magnachip Unveils LDO Linear Regulator Featuring Ultra-Fast Transient Response for UFS-Based Multi-Chip Packages

UFS is an advanced version of an Embedded Multi-Media Controller (eMMC), which was developed for concurrent read and write performance at higher speeds. UFS-based MCP is a memory module that integrates UFS controller and memory ICs, such as DRAM or NAND flash. It is mainly used for the storage function in smartphones.

Magnachip's LDO linear regulator is designed for the power supply of NAND flash in UFS-based MCP with an input voltage of up to 500mA. It reduces input noise with its power supply rejection ratio function, while providing a low-leakage current of 75uA in deep sleep mode, which will enhance battery life and power efficiency.

A key feature of this new product is ultra-fast transient response, minimizing output-voltage fluctuations. Frequent changes in voltage normally occur in UFS-based MCPs due to varying levels of read and write performance. However, ultra-fast transient response regulates these fluctuations to a steady state within 100 nanoseconds.

The line regulation and load regulation in UFS-based MCP is maintained at 0.2% and 0.5% respectively, which will guarantee stable power supply. In addition, the dropout voltage is as low as 0.3V, which makes the linear regulator perfect for low-power domain operations of batteries.

This linear regulator also ensures robust circuit protection, such as overcurrent protection, thermal shutdown and the power good signal, which indicates that all of the output voltages are within specification.

"The demand for advanced power ICs is growing as electronic devices become more sophisticated and have increasingly stringent requirements for stable and efficient power supply," said YJ Kim, CEO of Magnachip. "We will continuously expand our Power IC portfolio by delivering premium products for a wide range of data storage applications."

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,200 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

