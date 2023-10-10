Magnachip Unveils New 8th-Generation 150V MXT MV MOSFETs

News provided by

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation

10 Oct, 2023, 06:55 ET

  • The company expands its 8th-generation MXT MV MOSFET product portfolio with the addition of newly packaged 150V MXT MV MOSFETs in D2PAK-7L and PDFN56

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation ("Magnachip" or "Company") (NYSE: MX) announced today the launch of two new 150V *MXT MV Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), using its 8th-generation trench MOSFET technology.

Continue Reading
Magnachip's 8th-Generation 150V MXT MV MOSFETs
Magnachip's 8th-Generation 150V MXT MV MOSFETs

Energy efficiency is crucial in high-power devices for reducing power consumption and ensuring stability. These newly released 8th-generation 150V MXT MV MOSFETs (MDES15N056PTRH, MDU150N113PTVRH) were developed by leveraging Magnachip's cutting-edge trench MOSFET technology. In particular, the RDS(on) (the resistance value between the drain and the source of MOSFETs during on-state operation) of MDES15N056PTRH was reduced by 22% compared to the previous generation, thereby significantly enhancing energy efficiency in applications.

By improving the core cell and termination design, the Figure of Merit (FOM: RDS(on) x Qg) of MDES15N056PTRH and MDU150N113PTVRH has been improved by 23% and 39%, respectively, compared to the previous version. Furthermore, the adoption of surface-mount type packages, such as D2PAK-7L (TO-263-7L) and PDFN56, reduces MOSFET sizes, enabling flexible design of various applications, such as motor controllers, battery management systems (BMSs), residential solar inverters and industrial power supplies.

"Following the introduction of five 8th-generation 200V and 150V MOSFETs last year, we are pleased to now release two additional 150V MXT MV MOSFET product offerings in new packages," said YJ Kim, CEO of Magnachip. "Magnachip will continue to expand its high-efficiency MXT MOSFET product portfolio, including new releases based on 180nm microfabrication technology in the near future."

*MXT MV MOSFET (Magnachip eXtreme Trench Medium Voltage MOSFET): Magnachip's cutting-edge product portfolio of 40~200V trench MOSFETs 

Family of 8th-generation MXT MV MOSFETs


*Products released in September 2023

Product

BVDSS
[V]

RDS(on)

Package

Application

MDT15N054PTRH

150V

5.4mΩ

TOLL

motor controller, BMS

*MDES15N056PTRH

150V

5.6mΩ

D2PAK-7L

motor controller, BMS

*MDU150N113PTVRH

150V

11.3mΩ

PDFN56

residential solar inverter, industrial power supply

MDT20N109PTRH

200V

10.9mΩ

TOLL

industrial power supply, BMS

MDY20N113PTRH

200V

11.3mΩ

M2PAK-7P

motor controller

MDP20N116PTTH

200V

11.6mΩ

TO220

motor controller, industrial power supply

MDQ20N116PTTH

200V

11.6mΩ

TO247

residential solar inverter, energy storage system

About Magnachip Semiconductor
Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, computing, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,100 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

CONTACTS:

United States (Investor Relations):

Yujia Zhai

The Blueshirt Group

Tel. +1-860-214-0809

[email protected]

USA media / industry analysts:

Mike Newsom

LouVan Communications, Inc.

Tel. +1-617-803-5385

[email protected]

Korea / Asia media:

Min A KIM

Senior manager of Public Relations

Tel. +82-2-6903-3211

[email protected]

SOURCE Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation

Also from this source

Magnachip Targets Electric Vehicle Market with New 1200V and 650V IGBTs Featuring Advanced Field Stop Trench Technology

Magnachip Targets Electric Vehicle Market with New 1200V and 650V IGBTs Featuring Advanced Field Stop Trench Technology

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation ("Magnachip" or "Company") (NYSE: MX) announced today the launch of its 1200V and 650V Insulated Gate Bipolar...
MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF MEL KEATING AS A MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF MEL KEATING AS A MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) ("Magnachip" or the "Company") received a letter of resignation, dated September 5, 2023, from Mr. Mel ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Electronic Components

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Semiconductors

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.