Magnachip Unveils New 8th-Generation 150V MXT MV MOSFETs

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation ("Magnachip" or "Company") (NYSE: MX) announced today the launch of two new 150V *MXT MV Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), using its 8th-generation trench MOSFET technology.

Energy efficiency is crucial in high-power devices for reducing power consumption and ensuring stability. These newly released 8th-generation 150V MXT MV MOSFETs (MDES15N056PTRH, MDU150N113PTVRH) were developed by leveraging Magnachip's cutting-edge trench MOSFET technology. In particular, the R DS(on) (the resistance value between the drain and the source of MOSFETs during on-state operation) of MDES15N056PTRH was reduced by 22% compared to the previous generation, thereby significantly enhancing energy efficiency in applications.

By improving the core cell and termination design, the Figure of Merit (FOM: R DS(on) x Qg) of MDES15N056PTRH and MDU150N113PTVRH has been improved by 23% and 39%, respectively, compared to the previous version. Furthermore, the adoption of surface-mount type packages, such as D2PAK-7L (TO-263-7L) and PDFN56, reduces MOSFET sizes, enabling flexible design of various applications, such as motor controllers, battery management systems (BMSs), residential solar inverters and industrial power supplies.

"Following the introduction of five 8th-generation 200V and 150V MOSFETs last year, we are pleased to now release two additional 150V MXT MV MOSFET product offerings in new packages," said YJ Kim, CEO of Magnachip. "Magnachip will continue to expand its high-efficiency MXT MOSFET product portfolio, including new releases based on 180nm microfabrication technology in the near future."

*MXT MV MOSFET (Magnachip eXtreme Trench Medium Voltage MOSFET): Magnachip's cutting-edge product portfolio of 40~200V trench MOSFETs

[V] R DS(on) Package Application MDT15N054PTRH 150V 5.4mΩ TOLL motor controller, BMS *MDES15N056PTRH 150V 5.6mΩ D2PAK-7L motor controller, BMS *MDU150N113PTVRH 150V 11.3mΩ PDFN56 residential solar inverter, industrial power supply MDT20N109PTRH 200V 10.9mΩ TOLL industrial power supply, BMS MDY20N113PTRH 200V 11.3mΩ M2PAK-7P motor controller MDP20N116PTTH 200V 11.6mΩ TO220 motor controller, industrial power supply MDQ20N116PTTH 200V 11.6mΩ TO247 residential solar inverter, energy storage system

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, computing, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,100 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

