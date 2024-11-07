MAGNAFLOW GROUP AND CHIP FOOSE ANNOUNCE FORMATION OF FOOSE PERFORMANCE

The Culmination of Two Decades of Partnership, Foose Performance Paves the Way for a New Era of Innovation and Performance

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The MagnaFlow Group and Chip Foose today announced the formation of Foose Performance, a new venture formed to push the boundaries of automotive design innovation. The announcement comes on the heels of SEMA Show, beginning November 6, 2024, in Las Vegas.

The partnership formalizes a 20-year relationship between MagnaFlow, the world -renowned manufacturer of performance exhaust and legendary, award-winning automotive designer and builder Chip Foose. Previously, this partnership has delivered show-stopping vehicle builds and a lifetime's worth of automotive media, with iconic shows like Overhaulin' earning the admiration of car enthusiasts and professionals alike. Foose Performance has been created to pursue new projects and influence design and performance in key product lines within the MagnaFlow brand, aligning with a commitment to quality, innovation, and style.

"Our relationship with Chip Foose has been a powerful driver of innovation, and Foose Performance represents the next step in that journey," said Dan Paolone, President of MagnaFlow Group. "As the MagnaFlow Group expands, we're excited to deliver products that reflect our commitment to quality, and this partnership will help us continue to push the boundaries of performance."

"MagnaFlow and I share a passion for quality and detail, and with Foose Performance, we're bringing that legacy to life," said Chip Foose. "I'm excited to offer enthusiasts something that embodies both creativity and the artistry that's always driven us."

Foose Performance products will offer a new era of performance enhancements while reflecting the artistry and attention to detail that have defined both brands for two decades. The collaboration represents a celebration of what is possible when engineering excellence meets creative genius. MagnaFlow and Chip Foose invite the automotive industry to experience a future of new products focused on quality, innovation, and style.

About MagnaFlow Group

The MagnaFlow Group is a family-held company based in Southern California specializing in undercar and performance automotive products. For over 40 years, the MagnaFlow Group brands have built a proven reputation for quality and innovation in the automotive industry. MagnaFlow Group serves the industry with its MagnaFlow, BRExhaust, ECT (Environmental Catalyst Technology), Camburg Engineering, and now Foose Performance brands.

About Chip Foose

The preeminent car designer of his generation, Chip Foose has created a legacy of innovative design while ushering in a new era of iconic automotive media. Known for his clean designs and sophisticated style, his customization of classic American hot rods and muscle cars include the iconic and eye-catching Impression, Hemisfear, and Grand Master. Chip formed Foose Design in 1998, Foose and his team turned clunkers into dream rides on the hit series "Overhaulin'". In addition to his television work, his designs have also appeared in hit movies such as Blade Runner, Gone in 60 Seconds and Pixar's Cars. Foose Design, Inc. headquarters, located in Huntington Beach, CA, continue to produce some of the most exquisite designs the car world has ever seen.

Media Relations Contacts

Mike Cooperman, Fortitude Research and Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Chip Foose