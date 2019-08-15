Magnani, Chicago-Based Experience Design & Strategy Firm, Makes 30 Most Innovative Companies of 2019

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnani , Chicago-based experience design and strategy firm, was ranked as one of the "30 Most Innovative Companies of 2019" by CIO Bulletin . Their client list includes brands such as Marriott, Wrigley, Navistar, Penn Mutual, Fresenius Kabi, Kemper and more, and their work is consistently recognized among the best agencies across the globe because of their unique approach to design called Narrative-Based Innovation.

According to CIO Bulletin , "Creating engaging brand experiences is no easy task. It requires thorough research coupled with the technical and creative expertise to unleash a brand's true potential across various channels. Magnani, a company based in Chicago, Illinois is one of the best at this."

Magnani uncovers innovative product and market opportunities for clients by working at the intersection of human-centered design, business strategy and imagination. They dive deeply into consumers' emotional requirements, using a unique approach to design thinking, enhanced with detailed storytelling, to create a vision of consumers' ideal future interactions with their clients' innovations. The approach allows the firm to quickly evaluate current and future market opportunities through the lens of emerging cultural, technological and generational trends that are massive drivers of change.

"This was an amazing surprise. It came out of the blue. We are really honored to be recognized with the rest of the companies on the list," said Justin Daab, Magnani president, host of "Brilliant. A Podcast About Innovation, Design, and Experience" and author of the upcoming business strategy book, "Innovate. Activate. Accelerate." due to be released September of 2019.

