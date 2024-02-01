Magnate Worldwide Appoints Matt Hamilton as President

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnate Worldwide announced the appointment of Matt Hamilton as President of their growing global forwarding services segment. Matt has an extensive history in global logistics and supply management, with over 27 years in the industry. Before joining Magnate, Matt worked in various commercial and operational leadership roles within Kuehne+Nagel, and most recently worked as Chief Operations Officer at Pilot, now a part of Maersk.

"Matt is ambitious and shares our drive to make our organization the best it can be. His history in complex operations environments fits the uniqueness of our business, and his investment in building teams and relationships aligns with Magnate's culture," said Dante Fornari, CEO of Magnate Worldwide. "I am very confident in his ability to accelerate our growth trajectory for this very important business segment," he added.

"Matt is ambitious and shares our drive to make our organization the best it can be." Post this

As President, Matt will oversee the next phase of growth and development within the global forwarding segment of Magnate, leading expansion efforts for the company's mission-critical and high-value service offerings.

"I am looking forward to the next phase of my career," said Matt. "I have a taste of different global business environments and appreciate the uniqueness of Magnate's strategy. I am very excited to join this leadership team and have an impact."

About Magnate Worldwide

Magnate Worldwide is a diversified supply chain management company, comprised of a unique portfolio of complementary, premium logistics services focused on Mission Critical Domestic, Fine Arts, and Global Freight Forwarding. For more information on Magnate's business segments and acquisition criteria, please visit www.magnateworldwide.com.

SOURCE Magnate Worldwide