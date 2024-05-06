Magnate Worldwide Becomes Imperative Logistics Group, Launching Next Phase in Growth of its Portfolio of Services

PORTLAND, Ore., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnate Worldwide, a leading logistics solutions provider known for its dedication to service excellence, unveils a new brand strategy marking a pivotal moment in the company's evolution. The rebranding reflects a comprehensive strategy to better define its offerings, enhance customer understanding, and position itself for sustained growth and success.

Imperative Logistics Group

"After extensive research and collaboration with our employees and customers, we are thrilled to introduce Imperative Logistics Group," said Dante Fornari, CEO, "Our new name speaks to our relentless commitment to being indispensable partners in our customers' supply chains, offering a portfolio of domestic and international services, focusing on specialized, high-value and mission-critical logistics solutions. We are a trusted partner, helping customers navigate a changing landscape with technology, speed, reliability, and expertise."

"We are excited to embark on this journey of transformation and will continue our commitment of delivering unparalleled value to our customers," said Kristi McFarland Chief People and Sustainability Officer at Imperative Logistics Group." Our team of dedicated logistics professionals are your go-to experts when the stakes are highest."

About Imperative Logistics Group

Imperative Logistics Group is a diversified supply chain management company, comprised of a unique portfolio of complementary, premium logistics services focused on Mission Critical Domestic, Fine Arts, and Global Forwarding. For more information on Imperative Logistic Group's business segments and acquisition criteria, please visit www.imperativelogisticsgroup.com.

