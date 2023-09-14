Magnesite Market to grow by USD 2.85 billion between 2022 to 2027, Almora Magnesite Ltd., Compagnie Financiere et de Participations Roullier, and Galaxy Enterprise among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The magnesite market size is expected to grow by USD 2.85 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growing demand for refractories from the steel industry is notably driving the magnesite market. However, factors such as Available substitutes for magnesite may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Magnesite ore, Dead burned magnesia, and Fused magnesia), Application (Refractory and Fillers and binders and others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the magnesite market including Almora Magnesite Ltd., Compagnie Financiere et de Participations Roullier, Galaxy Enterprise, GRECIAN MAGNESITE SA, Haicheng Magnesite Group Co. Ltd, IBAR Group, Iranian Refractories Procurement and Production Co., Konoshima Chemical Co. Ltd., Korab Resources Ltd., Kumas Manyezit Sanayi A S, MGX Minerals Inc., PD Refractories GmbH, Premier Magnesia LLC, Ramakrishna Magnesite Mines, Refratechnik Holding GmbH, RHI Magnesita GmbH, SCR Sibelco NV, Sri Ponkumar Magnesite Mines, TANMAG, and Tomra Systems ASA. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Almora Magnesite Ltd. - The company offers magnesites such as Dead Burnt magnesite, Calcined magnesite, and Light Calcined magnesite. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information.

The magnesite ore segment is significant during the forecast period. It is a naturally occurring mineral composed mainly of magnesium and can be found in various parts of the world and it has many uses, both commercially and industrially. Furthermore, it has been used to make cement since ancient times, and given its ability to store heat energy and not pass it on to another material, it may be made into an insulation material. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the magnesite ore segment of the magnesite market during the forecast period.

is significant during the forecast period. It is a naturally occurring mineral composed mainly of magnesium and can be found in various parts of the world and it has many uses, both commercially and industrially. Furthermore, it has been used to make cement since ancient times, and given its ability to store heat energy and not pass it on to another material, it may be made into an insulation material. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the magnesite ore segment of the magnesite market during the forecast period. Other segments include application (refractory, fillers and binders, and others).

APAC will contribute 59% to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

