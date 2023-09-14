Magnesite Market to grow by USD 2.85 billion between 2022 to 2027, Almora Magnesite Ltd., Compagnie Financiere et de Participations Roullier, and Galaxy Enterprise among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The magnesite market size is expected to grow by USD 2.85 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growing demand for refractories from the steel industry is notably driving the magnesite market. However, factors such as Available substitutes for magnesite may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Magnesite ore, Dead burned magnesia, and Fused magnesia), Application (Refractory and Fillers and binders and others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the magnesite market including  Almora Magnesite Ltd., Compagnie Financiere et de Participations Roullier, Galaxy Enterprise, GRECIAN MAGNESITE SA, Haicheng Magnesite Group Co. Ltd, IBAR Group, Iranian Refractories Procurement and Production Co., Konoshima Chemical Co. Ltd., Korab Resources Ltd., Kumas Manyezit Sanayi A S, MGX Minerals Inc., PD Refractories GmbH, Premier Magnesia LLC, Ramakrishna Magnesite Mines, Refratechnik Holding GmbH, RHI Magnesita GmbH, SCR Sibelco NV, Sri Ponkumar Magnesite Mines, TANMAG, and Tomra Systems ASA. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Magnesite Market 2023-2027
Magnesite Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Almora Magnesite Ltd. - The company offers magnesites such as Dead Burnt magnesite, Calcined magnesite, and Light Calcined magnesite. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information.

Magnesite Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

  • The magnesite ore segment is significant during the forecast period. It is a naturally occurring mineral composed mainly of magnesium and can be found in various parts of the world and it has many uses, both commercially and industrially. Furthermore, it has been used to make cement since ancient times, and given its ability to store heat energy and not pass it on to another material, it may be made into an insulation material. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the magnesite ore segment of the magnesite market during the forecast period.
  • Other segments include application (refractory, fillers and binders, and others).

Geography 

  • APAC will contribute 59% to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Magnesite Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist magnesite market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the magnesite market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of magnesite market companies

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

