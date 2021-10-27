Magnesium Market Size to Grow by USD 844.74 Million| High Demand for Steel From Various End-use Industries to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Oct 27, 2021, 22:15 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Magnesium Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the magnesium market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 844.74 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The high demand for steel from various end-use industries and the use of lightweight materials in the automotive industry are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the availability of substitutes will challenge market growth.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report!
The magnesium market report is segmented by Application (Die Castings, Aluminum Alloys, Iron and Steel Desulfurization, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 57% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is the key market for magnesium in APAC.
View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities.
Some Companies Mentioned
- China Magnesium Corp.
- ICL Group Ltd
- Latrobe Magnesium Ltd.
- Magontec Ltd.
- POSCO
- To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
Related Reports:
Metal Powders Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Engineered Stone Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
|
Magnesium Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5.50%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 844.74 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.71
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 57%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Germany, Russian Federation, and Brazil
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
China Magnesium Corp., ICL Group Ltd, Latrobe Magnesium Ltd., Magontec Ltd., POSCO, Rima Group, Shaanxi Tianyu Magnesium Industry Group Co. Ltd., US Magnesium LLC, VSMPO-AVISMA Corp., and Western Magnesium Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Application
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
https://www.technavio.com/?utm_source=prenewswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=T50_week42_contact&utm_content=IRTNTR43562
Share this article