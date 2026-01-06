Magnesium Meets Innovation: Solaray Debuts Personalized Combos for Sleep, Stress and Peak Performance

Formulated with magnesium and complimentary ingredients, new Mag Combos deliver precise, targeted support

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solaray, a premium supplement brand with high quality formulas, today introduced new products to its category-leading magnesium portfolio. The new lineup features Magnesium Combos and an extra strength powder to ensure consumers are getting the support they need for all areas of life. Made in our Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) facility certified by NSF with ingredients that are triple-tested for quality you can trust, these formulas are made to target sleep, muscles and occasional stress.*

Solaray's Magnesium Lineup

Over half of U.S. adults don't meet the recommended magnesium intake, creating a need for supplementation to help fill the gap. Due to an increasing popularity of Magnesium across social media, consumers are seeking these supplements for a variety of benefits including muscle health, healthy teeth, and evening relaxation support. Solaray is the #1 provider of Magnesium to the market and Magnesium Glycinate is the #1 Vitamin & Mineral Supplement in the industry. ^ This is due to its proprietary chelation process that supports optimal absorption and gentle digestion, ensuring consumers receive the highest quality supplement to support their needs.

Solaray's Mag Gly products are tested at every step of the manufacturing process to ensure the formula is properly chelated for gentle digestion and optimal absorption. True chelation is the process of combining the mineral to the amino acid for the right chemical structure without any fillers. In our ISO-accredited lab, every batch of raw materials is tested, every time, including rigorous testing for micros, contaminants, and heavy metals.‡

"Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in hundreds of biochemical reactions, reinforcing overall wellness from bone strength to relaxation," says Max Willis, Chief Innovation and Science Officer at Solaray. "With the nationwide focus on improving sleep and reducing occasional stress, along with holistic wellness, Solaray aimed to expand its leading category with new expertly formulated magnesium supplements aimed at addressing the needs of today's consumer."

The new product line is designed to target key aspects of everyday life—like better sleep—by pairing magnesium with complimentary ingredients. Whether your goal is to address occasional stress, support muscle health, or enhance your workout, there's a Mag Combo tailored for you:

SleepMag : Elevate your nightly routine with magnesium and plant-based melatonin to support sleep and peaceful rest.* Combines the power of magnesium glycinate (also known as magnesium bisglycinate) with Somato® plant melatonin for potent sleep support.*

ActiveMag : Combines magnesium malate with potassium citrate for active muscle and bone support, cardiovascular health, nerve function, a healthy heart, and electrolyte balance.*

: Combines magnesium malate with potassium citrate for active muscle and bone support, cardiovascular health, nerve function, a healthy heart, and electrolyte balance.* StressMag : Calm in a capsule—Magnesium Glycinate plus Ashwagandha to support occasional stress and mood, while helping regulate the body's stress response system.* Featuresclinically-studied Shoden® Ashwagandha, providing 18 times absorption compared to a standard extract.*

Magnesium Glycinate Extra Strength: The beloved Mag Gly powder formula, now with even stronger potency. At 500 mg per serving, the easy-to-mix, unflavored powder offers the ultimate everyday support for muscles, bones, and relaxation.*

Solaray's Magnesium Combos and Extra Strength products can be found at Solaray.com, Amazon.com and locally at health food stores.

^In US Health Food stores. L52W Spins Category Totals by Brand as of 9/7/25.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

‡Contaminants, heavy metals, and microbes are tested to ensure no more than 3 ppm.

About Solaray

Since 1973, Solaray has scoured the globe for the highest-quality ingredients, connecting you with the most efficacious supplements that help you Live Brighter and embrace the moments that matter most. We pride ourselves on a more than 50-year legacy of award-winning innovation and industry-leading quality that continues today. We offer more than 700 science-backed, cutting-edge products—nearly every vitamin, mineral, and herb under the sun—each rigorously quality tested for identity, purity, and potency in our state-of-the-art cGMP and ISO Certified lab in the beautiful mountains of Utah. Solaray was built upon the belief that nature is the source of wellness, and our outlook hasn't changed. To help protect the planet that cares for us, we are committed to sustainability in all we do. For more information and to purchase products, please visit Solaray online at Solaray.com, or on Facebook and Instagram.

