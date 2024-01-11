Magnesium Oxide Sales to Total US$ 8,310.7 Million by 2033 Amid Growing Usage in Refractory and Construction Industries | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc.'s latest report projects a dynamic magnesium oxide market fueled by its unparalleled adaptability and crucial role in enhancing performance across industries. Discover deeper insights and identify lucrative stakeholder opportunities in this thriving market.

NEWARK, Del., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Magnesium Oxide Market value totaled US$ 4,363.2 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 8,310.7 million by 2033. Over the assessment period, global magnesium oxide demand is projected to surge at a CAGR of 6.6%.

Magnesium oxide DBM remains the widely used product in the market, holding a volume share of 56.9% in 2023. On the other hand, the CCM magnesium oxide segment is set to surge at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2033.

The global magnesium oxide market presents a dynamic landscape driven by its versatile applications across several industries and its fundamental role in enhancing the performance of diverse products and processes. Magnesium oxide (MgO) finds substantial traction due to its unique properties and wide-ranging uses.

Magnesium oxide's adaptability and indispensable role across diverse sectors will likely boost market growth. From reinforcing industrial processes to contributing to agricultural productivity and environmental remediation, magnesium oxide stands as a versatile and essential compound.

The construction industry is a prominent user of magnesium oxide, where it finds application in refractory cement and insulation materials. With the construction sector witnessing robust growth globally, the demand for magnesium oxide is expected to rise significantly.

The global magnesium oxide market is influenced by factors such as industrialization, infrastructure development, technological advancements, and environmental considerations. Similarly, the rising usage of magnesium oxide in the pharmaceutical sector will likely boost sales.

Key Takeaways from the Report-

The global market for magnesium oxides is projected to thrive at 6.6% CAGR through 2033.

CAGR through 2033. By product type, the magnesium oxide DBM segment is expected to total US$ 4,806.1 million by 2033.

by 2033. Based on application, the refractory segment is set to hold a market share of 58.2% in 2023.

in 2023. East Asia is expected to account for a significant share of about 54.6% in 2033.

is expected to account for a significant share of about in 2033. The United States industry value is predicted to total US$ 335.6 million by 2033.

industry value is predicted to total by 2033. China is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 4,190.6 million by 2033.

is projected to attain a valuation of by 2033. Sales in India are predicted to rise at 9.4% CAGR through 2033.

"Expanding industrial sectors like construction and refractories, coupled with escalating environmental regulations, is expected to provide the impetus for the growth of the magnesium oxide market during the forecast period," says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Magnesium Oxide Industry Research Scope

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size (2023) US$ 4,363.2 million Projected Market Size (2033) US$ 8,310.7 million Anticipated Growth Rate (2023 to 2033) 6.6 % Historical Data 2018 to 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Quantitative Units Value (US$ million) and Volume (metric tons) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis Market Segments Covered By Product Type: CCM (80% to 85%)

DBM (90% to 94%)

Fused MgO (95% to 99%) By Application: Agrochemical

Construction

Refractories

Chemical

Rubber Processing

Pharmaceutical

Others By Region: North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

Germany

Italy

France

United Kingdom

Spain BENELUX

NORDICS

Poland

Hungary

Balkan and Baltics

Russia

India

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Australia and New Zealand China

Japan

South Korea

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Other GCC Countries

Türkiye

Other African Union

South Africa

Who is Winning?

RHI Magnesita, Grecian Magnesite S.A, Martin Marietta Materials Inc., Ube Corporation, and Premier Magnesia are the leading magnesium oxide manufacturers profiled in the full version of the report.

Key companies are focusing on increasing their production capacities to meet growing end-user demand. They are establishing new manufacturing plants and integrating advanced mining and extraction technologies. Several players also employ strategies like acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to stay ahead of the competition.

Key Companies Profiled:

RHI Magnesita

Grecian Magnesite S.A

Martin Marietta Materials Inc

Ube Corporation

Premier Magnesia, LLC

Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Kumas Manyezit Sanayi A.S

Konoshima

Nedmag

Nanoshel

Recent Development:

In January 2023, RHI Magnesita announced the complete acquisition of Dalmia Bharat Refractories Limited.

More Insights into the Magnesium Oxide Market Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the global magnesium oxide market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period 2023 to 2033. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the report is segmented based on product type, application, and region.

