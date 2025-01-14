Magnet-Accredited Health System Study Shows Wireless Fall Prevention Systems Provide Superior Patient Protection

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant advancement for patient safety and quality care, a large Magnet-accredited health system in Illinois has successfully transitioned from a traditional wired fall prevention system to an innovative wireless solution. This new Parasol Medical system sets a new standard in reducing fall risks and improving the overall patient experience.

Mitigating Human Error

The wireless fall prevention system has proven highly effective in reducing human errors common with wired setups. Previously, staff often developed workarounds, leading to incomplete or incorrect chair alarm settings. The new wireless system greatly reduces these errors, ensuring each setup is accurate and effective.

Simplified Setup for Greater Reliability

Designed for ease, the wireless system requires minimal interaction from staff after initial setup. Once paired, the device remains reliably in place, reducing chances for setup errors and contributing to a safer patient environment. "Staff could interact with wired devices ten times a day," noted a veteran nurse involved in the study. "Now you've got a one-and-done."

Real-Time Alerts for Faster Response

The wireless system's real-time alerts enable prompt responses to patient movements that indicate fall risks. Unlike the wired system, which required manual connection and disconnection of wired pressure pads, the wireless system eliminates this extra step, allowing for consistent monitoring and faster response times.

Enhanced Patient Satisfaction and Comfort

With the wireless system, healthcare staff have the flexibility to arrange the room to suit each patient's comfort needs. Patients enjoy a less restrictive, more comfortable space without being tethered by wires, enhancing their overall experience and satisfaction with care.

Data-Driven Decisions for Continuous Improvement

A recent trial comparing the wired and wireless systems yielded valuable insights, revealing a notable reduction in potential harm incidents with the wireless setup. This evidence-based approach allows the health system to refine fall prevention strategies, ensuring that patient safety remains a top priority.

Ongoing Quality Monitoring by Expert Teams

Healthcare teams within this Magnet-accredited health system regularly monitor fall data and analyze trends to maintain the effectiveness of fall prevention measures. The wireless system's reliability supports streamlined workflows and higher standards of patient care.

Trial Data Summary: Demonstrated Success in Fall Prevention

The trial data underscores the positive impact of the wireless system on fall prevention:

Reduced Error Rates : A pretrial audit found that as many as 18% of patients monitored with a wired system were not properly connected. In the trial unit using the wireless system, only two potential alarm failures were reported out of nearly 1,000 uses, compared to over 166 improper chair alarm setups in the control unit, reducing disconnection-related setups by 98.8%.

: A pretrial audit found that as many as 18% of patients monitored with a wired system were not properly connected. In the trial unit using the wireless system, only two potential alarm failures were reported out of nearly 1,000 uses, compared to over 166 improper chair alarm setups in the control unit, reducing disconnection-related setups by 98.8%. Lower Potential Harm Incidents: The wireless system significantly reduced potential harm events by providing real-time alerts and a simplified setup that minimizes the chance of human error.

A Model for Patient Safety

This Illinois-based health system's adoption of a wireless fall prevention system highlights the benefits of innovation in patient safety. With measurable improvements in setup reliability, patient satisfaction, and response times, this wireless solution serves as a powerful tool for reducing fall risks.

From the Vice President of Sales

"We are thrilled to see the positive impact our wireless fall prevention system is having on patient safety and satisfaction," said James Kilcran, Vice President of Sales at Parasol Medical. "This innovation not only enhances the quality of care but also supports healthcare staff in delivering more efficient and reliable services."

About Parasol Medical

Parasol Medical is a leading developer, manufacturer, and distributor of high-quality medical devices and services designed to serve the growing and ever-changing needs of the healthcare industry. Parasol products include innovative and cost-effective solutions for patient safety (falls prevention), infection control, and more.

For additional information about Parasol Medical, please visit parasolmed.com.

SOURCE Parasol Medical, LLC