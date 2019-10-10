MAGNET Global Network Welcomes New Member Zemoga

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zemoga ( www.zemoga.com ) has joined MAGNET, the Marketing & Advertising Global Network ( www.MAGNETGlobal.org ). Comprised of 40 of the world's leading independent advertising agencies, MAGNET represents over 3,500 marketing professionals and 800 clients around the globe.

Founded in 2002, Zemoga is a leading multicultural digital services firm specializing in design, tech and engineering for media and entertainment (OTT), retail, fintech and CPG brands. The firm builds digital destinations, mobile apps, sales empowerment tools and a wide range of digital products. Clients include Sony PlayStation Vue , Walmart , Morningstar , Hulu , Brooksbrothers.com , and Bridgestone .

Zemoga's 145 employees are strategically located in the technological heart of Bogota, Colombia and New York City along with several U.S. and Colombian satellite offices. The first firm to present Colombia as a viable option for outsourcing creative web design and engineering to Fortune 500 companies, Zemoga recently created Device Lab in Latin America to test digital delivery operations for their clients in the Americas.

"Our vision is to make a positive impact on our clients' businesses and our team's lives by building amazing digital experiences," said DJ Edgerton, CEO and founder of Zemoga. "We look forward to jointly collaborating with our partners in MAGNET and offering a suite of integrated capabilities to marketers."

MAGNET Global CEO Melissa Lentz added, "We're thrilled Zemoga has joined the MAGNET network family. Members like Zemoga add a richness of experience that is critical as we champion and advocate for the advancement of independent agencies."

About Zemoga

Combining the best of design and technology, Zemoga creates digital experiences that supercharge its clients' business with top talent who love what they do and who they do it for. With 18 years of experience, the firm is the pioneer in nearshoring digital services from Colombia with a 99% local team that keeps growing, and being first in developing digital services in Colombia for Fortune 500 companies in the United States. Zemoga is a multicultural team with some of the world's best digital thinkers, designers, technologists and creative leaders, all working together to produce and create apps, interactive platforms and other digital services that fit the needs of each project. For more information, visit www.Zemoga.com

About MAGNET Global Network

Providing global experts and local expertise, MAGNET's independent marketing and communications agencies work with more than 800 consumer, retail, business-to-business and industrial clients worldwide. Members share experience, knowledge and ideas with partner agencies domestically and internationally, collaborating on business opportunities and enhancing their ability to compete, serve clients, grow their businesses and raise the standard of work in the advertising agency industry. Members must maintain a level of commitment to the Network, and new independent agencies are carefully screened before membership is granted. Currently comprised of 40 agencies and affiliations, MAGNET is always seeking to add leading independent agencies throughout the world. For more information, visit www.MAGNETGlobal.org or contact Melissa Lentz, CEO, at melissa@magnetglobal.org.

SOURCE MAGNET

Related Links

https://magnetglobal.org

