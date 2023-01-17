Magnet Wire Market to Perceive Prominent Growth of USD 52.94 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Segmentation and Competitive Analysis

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, "Magnet Wire Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The wide-ranging Magnet Wire market report underlines the primary and secondary drivers, market share, possible sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Other key market parameters range from industry outlook with respect to critical success factors (CSFs), industry dynamics that mainly covers drivers and restraints, market segmentation & value chain analysis, key opportunities, application and technology outlook, regional or geographical insight, country-level analysis, key company profiles, competitive landscape, to company market share analysis. Global Magnet Wire market document carries out an evaluation of the growth rate and the market value of Magnet Wire industry based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the magnet wire market is expected to reach USD 52.94 billion by 2030, which is USD 34.49 billion in 2022, registering a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030.

Market Overview:

Magnet wire is an aluminium (Al) or copper (Cu) wire which is coated with a very thin layer of insulation. It is used in the construction of transformers, hard disk head actuators, electromagnets, electric guitar pickups, inductors, motors, generators, speakers and other applications that need tight coils of insulated wire.

Magnet wire is basically used in numerous end-use industries, which is a substantial factor in the growth for the market globally. The heat resistance, uniformity and degree of insulation, good electrical characteristics such as resistance to chemicals, varnishes, insulation resistance and dielectric strength and solvents, hydrolytic degradation and resistance to moisture and water are just a few of the major advantages that magnet wires can provide. Moreover, the demand for magnet wire applications will be driven by the rapid expansion of consumer electronics industry's during the forecast period.

Opportunities for Players:

Numerous benefits associated with magnet wire

Magnet wires' benefits include heat resistance, uniformity & degree of insulation, good electrical characteristics such as resistance to chemicals, varnishes & solvents, resistance to moisture & water, insulation resistance and dielectric strength and hydrolytic degradation. A notable demand for high-end electric and electronic products for residential and industrial purposes will favor industry growth. Moreover, swift development of the consumer electronics sector will create numerous opportunities for magnet wire market over the forecast period.

Increasing penetration toward renewable energy

Growing penetration toward renewable energy among consumers and market players is expected to deliver lucrative opportunities for market growth. As per the analysis of Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), the global cumulative wind capacity is anticipated to reach 731.9 GW by 2020, a rise of 22.5% from 2018.

Some of the major players operating in the Magnet Wire market are:

Hitachi Metals Ltd. ( Japan )

) Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. ( Japan )

) Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Fujikura Ltd. ( Japan )

) Sam Dong ( South Korea )

( ) LS Cable & System Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Tongling Jingda Special Magnet Wire Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Ningbo Jintian Copper (Group) Co., Ltd. ( China )

) IRCE S.p.A ( Italy )

) Von Roll ( Switzerland )

( ) Ewwa ( Sweden )

Recent Development

In 2021, Essex Furukawa presented Sight Machine Inc. as the manufacturing productivity platform for its plants in the U.S, China and Germany . Sight Machine's manufacturing productivity platform provides real results in sustainability, efficiency and quality.

Inc. as the manufacturing productivity platform for its plants in the U.S, and . Sight Machine's manufacturing productivity platform provides real results in sustainability, efficiency and quality. In 2021, LS Cable and System is presently targeting to strengthen its presence in the global market for electric vehicle parts and components, with major focus on high-voltage and lightweight and aluminium wires. The cable manufacturing plant of LS Group accounts that the company is now exclusively supply magnet wires for Hyundai Motor's.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Magnet Wire market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Magnet Wire Market

Market Dynamics: Magnet Wire Market

Drivers

Growth and expansion of electric vehicles

The electric vehicles (EV) are highly contribute to a cleaner, safer and more energy-efficient environment. It is projected that demand for the hybrid and electric vehicles would surge considerably. The need for improved technology, more electric chargers and increasing affordability are the major causes of this surge in demand of magnet wire. The increase in electric vehicle sales is boosting the demand for the magnet wire. Magnet wire is necessary in different quantities for all types of electric cars. In addition to numerous other usages, these wires are used in charging infrastructure, electric motors and bus bars. According to a study by Copper Development Association Inc., the stator windings of a pure electric car can use approx. more than a mile of copper wiring. As a result of this, the increasing production of hybrid and electric vehicles ultimately drives the growth of the magnet wires market.

Surging usage of magnet wire in motors

Motors are widely used in several industries such as transportation, manufacturing and electronics. The motors have ability to convert electrical current into mechanical power. Furthermore, magnet wires are utilized as winding coils in the motors due to their better dielectric strength, thermal resistance and insulation resistance. Furthermore, these characteristics make them suitable for manufacturing motors for automobile applications comprising sunroof motors, wiper motors, door motors, ventilation motors, seat adjustment motors, solenoids and other automotive parts.

Key Industry Segmentation: Magnet Wire Market

By Type

Copper

Aluminium

By Product Type

Enamelled Wire

Covered Conductor Wire

By Material

Polyamide-Imide (PAI)

Polyimides (PI)

Polyetherimide (PEI)

Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)

By Shape

Round Magnet Wire

Round Bondable Magnet Wire

Rectangle Magnet Wire

Square Magnet Wire

By Application

Motor

Home Appliance

Transformer

By Distribution Channel

E-Commerce

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

B2b/Third Party Distributors

By End-User

Electrical and Electronics

Industrial

Transportation

Energy

Automotive

Residential

Infrastructure

Regional Analysis/Insights: Magnet Wire Market

The countries covered in the magnet wire market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America is expected to dominate the magnet wire market in terms of revenue growth and market share. The market growth is attributed to the high demand for power transformers and growing usage of magnet wire in the medical sector within the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest developing region during the forecast period of 2023-2030 owing to the development of the electrical and electronics and automotive industries in Japan, China, and India. China is driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific magnet wire market owing to its cutting-edge and efficient production of electronics products by using these materials at the highest calibre.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Magnet Wire Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Magnet Wire Market, By Type Global Magnet Wire Market, By Product Type Global Magnet Wire Market, By Material Global Magnet Wire Market, By Shape Global Magnet Wire Market, By Application Global Magnet Wire Market, By End User Global Magnet Wire Market, By Distribution Channel Global Magnet Wire Market, By Region Global Magnet Wire Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

