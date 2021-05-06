Magnetic Beads Market to Reach $2.6 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 12.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Magnetic Beads Market by Magnetic Core (Ferrimagnetic and Superparamagnetic), Size (Less than 5 um, 5-20 um, 20-40 um, and 40 um & Above) and Application (Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Biomolecule Separation & Purification, Molecular & Immunodiagnostics, and Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". As per the report, the global magnetic beads industry was pegged at $1.1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $2.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in utilization in medical applications, surge in adoption in life science applications, and application in bioassays and magnetic separation techniques drive the growth of the global magnetic beads market. However, the requirement of additional accelerators and time-consuming process of protein purification hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increase in need for reduced medical cost along with improved medical care is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10740

Covid-19 scenario:

The outbreak of Covid-19 negatively affected the global economy and changed consumer spending patterns.

The rise in the number of Covid-19 patients increased the need for large-scale testing of coronavirus infection using RT-qPCR and RT-LAMP, which requires use of magnetic beads.

· In addition, the rise in use of magnetic beads for the detection of Covid-19 infection has boosted its demand.

The ferrimagnetic segment dominated the market

By magnetic core, the ferrimagnetic segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the global magnetic beads market, due to its application in biomedical assays. However, the superparamagnetic segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, owing to its extensive use in identification, isolation, and genetic analysis of cells and nucleic acids.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Magnetic Beads Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10740?reqfor=covid

The biomolecules separation & purification segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2027

By application, the biomolecules separation & purification segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 12.6% from 2020 to 2027. Moreover, the segment held the lion's share in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the global magnetic beads market, as magnetic beads offer a minimalist and reliable method for purification of various types of biomolecules.

North America to hold the lion's share

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, due to upsurge in the use of magnetic beads for the establishment of target genomic DNA capturing method. However, the global magnetic beads market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period, owing to rise in utilization of magnetic beads for DNA extraction methods from a fecal sample.

Major Market Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Promega Corporation

Advanced BioChemicals (ABC)

New England BioLabs Inc.

Zeesan Biotech Co. Ltd.

MagBio Genomics

Calbiotech

Vazyme Biotech Co. Ltd.

Teja Scientific Glass Works

Alcon Scientific Industries.

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/magnetic-beads-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Soft Magnetic Materials Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Silver Nanoparticles Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Industrial Adhesives Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2027

Recycled Glass Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2025

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United StatesToll Free: 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research