Magnetic Insight Announces Corporate Headquarters Expansion to a State-Of-The-Art 22,000 Square-Foot Facility

ALAMEDA, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnetic Insight, suppliers of research and diagnostic imaging solutions, announces the completion of their move into a new facility in Alameda, California, to support corporate growth, manufacturing, and R&D infrastructure. The 22,000 square-foot facility provides increased manufacturing capacity for magnetic particle imaging (MPI) systems while enabling new product development and operations. The facility includes a laboratory, a clean room, a demonstration experience space, a manufacturing floor, and a warehouse to support the increasing demand for MPI products.

"Our new site provides the space and environment to accommodate our growing team as we continue to develop leading edge innovation for the life science industry. The island of Alameda is an ideal setting to attract talent from nearby communities, which include Berkeley, San Francisco, and Silicon Valley," says Anna Christensen, President & CEO for Magnetic Insight. "The addition of laboratories to our internal resources will also allow us to expand areas including supporting cell therapies, nanotechnology tools, and onsite customer demonstrations."

Magnetic Insight is the leading solutions provider for magnetic particle imaging, a disruptive diagnostic imaging technology complementing PET, CT and MRI. MPI's ultrasensitive capabilities enables new diagnostic approaches for detecting vascular disease, measuring inflammation, visualizing cancer, and monitoring cell therapies. Magnetic Insight's products are commercially available for researchers working on new therapy development, and the company current has a clinical-scale system in development.

Magnetic Insight is an early stage diagnostic imaging company accelerating preclinical research with direct translation into the clinic. Magnetic Particle Imaging (MPI) is an ultrasensitive, safe, and quantitative technology built on high-contrast detection of iron-oxide nanoparticles. MPI provides faster, safer, and more accurate detection of cells, blood perfusion, and targeted biological events. www.magneticinsight.com

