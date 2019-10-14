Magnetic Insight Announces the Appointment of David Panzarella as Chief Commercial Officer

ALAMEDA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnetic Insight, Inc., the leader in Magnetic Particle Imaging (MPI) solutions, announced today that David Panzarella has been appointed as the company's Chief Commercial Officer.

Mr. Panzarella was most recently at Quanterix as the Vice President of Global Sales & Technical Applications where he developed the commercial strategy, organization, and delivered significant year over year growth. Prior to his role at Quanterix, he led the commercial organization for the Imaging Business Unit at PerkinElmer, which culminated in the industry's most successful product line within the preclinical imaging space. With over 25 years of sales experience, Mr. Panzarella is a commercial leader in new technology market development and corporate growth.

"I am thrilled to have David take the helm of our commercial organization, to transition our company into the next stage of our growth, and to serve as a strategic partner within the executive team. He has a proven track record for growing companies and leading teams" said Anna Christensen, President and CEO of Magnetic Insight.

Magnetic Insight's flagship technology is Magnetic Particle Imaging (MPI), a method for imaging magnetic nanoparticles with no depth attenuation and with incredible sensitivity and specificity. MPI's key applications are in cancer immunology, functionalized nanoparticle imaging, vascular disease, and diabetes. The core technology is also growing into new applications such as multiplexed imaging, localized therapeutic hyperthermia, and targeted drug delivery. Magnetic Insight offers MPI scanners, localized hyperthermia systems, and reagents as complete solutions for preclinical model development and to accelerate cellular therapeutics development.

"I am delighted to join the Magnetic Insight team," Mr. Panzarella said. "I believe MPI represents one of the most compelling approaches to preclinical and clinical imaging. I am excited to grow the commercial reach of the technology to cover size scales from nanotechnology, cells, animals, and humans into a workflow that accelerates cell therapy development."

About Magnetic Insight

Magnetic Insight is an early stage diagnostic imaging company accelerating preclinical research with direct translation into the clinic. Magnetic Particle Imaging (MPI) is an ultrasensitive, safe, and quantitative technology built on high-contrast detection of iron-oxide nanoparticles. MPI provides faster, safer, and more accurate detection of cells, blood perfusion, and targeted biological events. www.magneticinsight.com

