Magnetic Insight Introduces MOMENTUM CT, the First Commercial Magnetic Particle Imaging (MPI) System with Integrated X-ray Computed Tomography (CT)

ALAMEDA, Calif., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnetic Insight, Inc., the leader in magnetic particle imaging (MPI) solutions, introduces the first commercially available MPI system with integrated X-ray computed tomography (CT), offering anatomical context to the newest breakthrough molecular imaging modality. The platform debuts September 3rd, 2019 at the World Molecular Imaging Congress (WMIC) in Montreal, Canada.

The MOMENTUM MPI system can now be installed as a base system or with an integrated CT module. The MPI is currently used to investigate new cell therapy treatments, immunology and cancer in preclinical research models. The technology quantitatively detects magnetic nanoparticles tracers anywhere in the body with exceptional contrast, sensitivity, and resolution to image functional events in the body. While MPI offers high contrast detection of functional events in the body such as cell trafficking to disease sites and inflammation, it does not image anatomical structures. By integrating CT, researchers will have the ability to identify precise locations of these events based on tissue and bone structures.

"Co-registration in an all-in-one format of CT and MPI simplifies and accelerates the MPI workflow offering full context in diagnostic imaging," said Anna Christensen, CEO of Magnetic Insight. "Magnetic Insight's CT platform is purposely designed for safe, low dose, high-quality images which complements MPI's groundbreaking enablement in the medical imaging field."

Magnetic Insight has a growing product offering supporting MPI that also includes HYPER, a localized hyperthermia module, VIVOTRAX, a clinically approved MPI tracer, RELAX, a particle relaxometry module, and co-registration software to support multimodal imaging.

About Magnetic Insight

Magnetic Insight is an early stage diagnostic imaging company accelerating preclinical research with direct translation into the clinic. Magnetic Particle Imaging (MPI) is an ultrasensitive, safe and quantitative technology, harnessing high contrast detection of iron oxide nanoparticles. MPI will provide faster, safer and more accurate detection of cells, blood flow measurements, and targeted biological events. www.magneticinsight.com

