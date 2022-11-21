Magnetic Materials Market Size to Grow by USD 10.99 Trillion, Vendors to Deploy Growth Strategies such as Attractive Discount Offers - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The magnetic materials market size is expected to grow by USD 10.99 trillion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.98% during the forecast period. Technavio's reports are compiled based on a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models. This report comprises a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of different market segments to help organizations plan business strategies. Download a Free Sample Report Right Away!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Magnetic Materials Market 2022-2026

Vendor Landscape

The magnetic materials market is fragmented. The growing competition in the market has a direct impact on its growth potential. Hence, vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on differentiating themselves from other competitors based on a wide variety of offerings, quality, price points, and attractive discount offers to compete in the market They are also investing heavily in building their brand image and technology.

Market Segmentation

Magnetic Materials Market Split by Application

Automotive and transportation: The automotive and transportation segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The demand for unique automotive solutions has fueled the development of advanced automotive magnets. Magnetic materials are increasingly used in vehicles such as electric vehicles (EVs), which use less fuel, produce fewer emissions, and are more advanced.



Electronics and instrumentation



Industrial



Others

Magnetic Materials Market Split by Product

Hard magnetic materials



Soft magnetic materials

Magnetic Materials Market Split by Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

Top Key players of the Magnetic Materials Market

Alliance LLC

Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp.

Bunting Magnetics Co.

Carpenter Technology Corp.

Daido Steel Co. Ltd.

DEXTER MAGNETIC TECHNOLOGIES

Dura Magnetics Inc.

Electron Energy Corp.

Grundfos Holding AS

Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Integrated Technologies Group

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd.

Magna Tronix Pvt. Ltd.

Magnaworks Technology Inc.

Magnet Expert Ltd

Master Magnetics Inc.

TDK Corp.

Toshiba Corp.

Tytek Industries Inc.

Imperative Insights on the Following Aspects

What was the size of the global magnetic materials industry by value in 2021?

What will be the size of the global magnetic materials industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global magnetic materials industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global magnetic materials market?

The magnetic materials market report presents critical information and factual data about the magnetic materials industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the magnetic materials market study. The product range of the magnetic materials industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in the magnetic materials market report, and the production volume and efficacy across the world are discussed.

The magnetic materials market report gives an overview of the magnetic materials industry by analyzing various key segments of this magnetic materials market based on the application, product, and geography. The regional distribution of the magnetic materials market across the globe is considered for the magnetic materials industry analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the magnetic materials market from 2022 to the forecasted year.

Related Reports

Soft Magnetic Material Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The soft magnetic material market share is expected to increase by USD 4.22 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.94%. This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (electronics, automotive, energy, industrial, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market by Materials and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The semiconductor packaging materials market share is expected to increase by USD 14.414 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.5%. This report extensively covers segmentation by material (organic substrate, lead frames, bonding wires, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Magnetic Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.98% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.99 trillion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alliance LLC, Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp., Bunting Magnetics Co., Carpenter Technology Corp., Daido Steel Co. Ltd., DEXTER MAGNETIC TECHNOLOGIES, Dura Magnetics Inc., Electron Energy Corp., Grundfos Holding AS, Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Integrated Technologies Group, Lynas Rare Earths Ltd., Magna Tronix Pvt. Ltd., Magnaworks Technology Inc., Magnet Expert Ltd, Master Magnetics Inc., TDK Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Tytek Industries Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Automotive and transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Automotive and transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Electronics and instrumentation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Electronics and instrumentation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Electronics and instrumentation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Electronics and instrumentation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Electronics and instrumentation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 46: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Hard magnetic materials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Hard magnetic materials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Hard magnetic materials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Hard magnetic materials - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Hard magnetic materials - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Soft magnetic materials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Soft magnetic materials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Soft magnetic materials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Soft magnetic materials - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Soft magnetic materials - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 69: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 77: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 101: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 104: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 111: Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp. - Key offerings

11.4 Carpenter Technology Corp.

Exhibit 114: Carpenter Technology Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Carpenter Technology Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Carpenter Technology Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Carpenter Technology Corp. - Segment focus

11.5 Daido Steel Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Daido Steel Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Daido Steel Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Daido Steel Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Daido Steel Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.6 DEXTER MAGNETIC TECHNOLOGIES

Exhibit 122: DEXTER MAGNETIC TECHNOLOGIES - Overview



Exhibit 123: DEXTER MAGNETIC TECHNOLOGIES - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: DEXTER MAGNETIC TECHNOLOGIES - Key offerings

11.7 Dura Magnetics Inc.

Exhibit 125: Dura Magnetics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Dura Magnetics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Dura Magnetics Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 Electron Energy Corp.

Exhibit 128: Electron Energy Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Electron Energy Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Electron Energy Corp. - Key offerings

11.9 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

11.10 Lynas Rare Earths Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. - Key offerings

11.11 TDK Corp.

Exhibit 139: TDK Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 140: TDK Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: TDK Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 142: TDK Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: TDK Corp. - Segment focus

11.12 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 144: Toshiba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Toshiba Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 147: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 149: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 150: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 151: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 152: Research methodology



Exhibit 153: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 154: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 155: List of abbreviations



