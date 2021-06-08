Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Provides Certain Advantages Compared to Computed Tomography (CT) Technology

SARASOTA, Fla., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Solodko, CEO of A1 Medical Imaging with Open MRI centers in Florida and Georgia, explains the advantages of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compared to computed tomography (CT) when it comes to obtaining detailed images of the inside of the human body.

MRI and CT scanners are based on two very different technologies.

"Computerized tomography uses computers and rotating X-ray emissions to create cross-sectional images of the internal anatomy," Solodko said. "CT images can show the blood vessels and soft tissues. It also shows the bones throughout the body."

Fundamentally, a CT patient lies inside a tube. The scanner rotates on the inside and takes a series of X-rays from various angles. A computer then combines the resulting images to create cross-sectional views. This minimally invasive approach provides more detail than typical X-ray images. The X-ray dose is minimal for a single scan, but the radiation can build up over time if multiple scans are required. CT scans should generally not be used on women who are pregnant.

"Magnetic resonance imaging is a non-invasive technology that uses magnets, radio waves, and computers to obtain more detailed pictures of a patient's anatomy than CT," Peter Solodko stated. "Also, unlike CT scans, MRI technology develops cross-sectional images that allow abnormalities in tissues and organs to be examined without bones obstructing the view."

MRI is considered to be a safer alternative to CT scans because it does not use radiation. An MRI scanner can be used to take images of any part of the body and in any imaging direction. MRI provides better soft tissue contrast than CT and can differentiate better between fat, water, muscle, and other soft tissue than CT.

"As with a CT machine, patients typically lie down for an MRI exam, and some machine designs are a closed, confining configuration," Solodko added. "All of our A1 Medical Imaging centers utilize an open MRI design to reduce the sense of confinement and claustrophobia."

MRI and CT scans both require a doctor's order, also known as a prescription or script. Without that, the procedure cannot occur. Consult with your physician to determine which of these two scanning technologies is right for you.

