Magnetic Sensors Market Report 2022: Featuring Infineon, Honeywell, ST Microelectronics, Baumer & More

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets

The "Magnetic Sensors Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing Adoption of Magnetic Sensors Globally To Ensure Rapid Growth for Magnetic Sensors Market



Globally, the magnetic sensors market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030, starting from US$ 2.6 Bn in 2021.



Increasing adoption of new and advanced technologies in the automotive sector is expected to fuel the market, as magnetic sensors are used for measuring speed detection, proximity switching, positioning, and current sensing applications.



Presently navigation systems are using magnetic sensors for different applications. The increasing utilization of navigation systems in vehicles is also driving the magnetic sensor market. Another factor that is expected to increase the adoption of the magnetic sensor in the near future for of autonomous driving. Similarly, these sensors are also having its applications in consumer electronics and other devices due to their property to withstand harsh environment.



Magnetic sensors with Automotive Industry in Its Application Segment Continue Dominating the Market



In 2020, the overall magnetic sensors market is led by the automotive industry in its application segment contributing to over 48% of the total revenue generated globally. The continuous development in the automobile sector and electrification in vehicles are some of the major factors for the growth of the segment. Additionally, the growing focus of vendors on automobile safety is also fueling the growth of the market, moreover, the gradually declining prices of sensors has supported product demand in the market. Further, based on technology, the Hall Effect segment holds the largest market share due to their ability of proximity sensing, positioning, speed detection, and current sensing applications.



North America Dominates the Market by Region



Magnetic sensors market is led by North America due to the presence of various key players present in the region such as Analog Devices Inc., Crocus Technology, Allegro MicroSystems, LLC, Honeywell International Inc., and others. Additionally, presence of various automobile manufacturing companies also fuels the growth of the market in the region.

The increasing demand for sensing devices and components in the electronic devices, healthcare instrument, and in industries is another factor which is contributing to driving the market. The US is holding the largest market share in the North America region followed by Canada and Mexico. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market due to increasing demand for consumer electronics in the region.

Market Segmentation

Technology

Hall Effect

Anisotropic Magneto Resistance

Giant Magneto Resistance

Tunneling Magneto Resistance

Others

End-User

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Healthcare

Others

Application

Speed-sensing

Flow rate sensing

Detection/NDT

Position sensing

Navigation and electronic compass

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Magnetic Sensors market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Magnetic Sensors market?

Which is the largest regional market for Magnetic Sensors market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa ?

, , and & ? Which are the key trends driving Magnetic Sensors market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Magnetic Sensors market worldwide?

Companies Mentioned

Infineon Technologies AG

Analog Devices

Honeywell International Inc.

Allegro Microsystems Inc.

Magnetic Sensors Corporation

Alps Electric Co.

Ltd

AMS AG

Baumer Ltd.

Elmos Semiconductor AG

ST Microelectronics

Texas Instruments Inc.

NVE Corporation

Sensoronix Inc.

Asahi Kasei Microsystems

Micoronas Semiconductors

Bosh Sensortec

NXP Semiconductors.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ktylq5-sensors?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets