Magneto Resistive Ram (MRAM) Market size is set to grow by USD 1.62 billion from 2024-2028, Low-power consumption boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global magneto resistive ram (MRAM) market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.62 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 32.16% during the forecast period. Low-power consumption is driving market growth, with a trend towards integration of mram in the smartphone. However, memory density issue poses a challenge. Key market players include ARCO INC., Avalanche Technology Inc., Crocus Nano Electronic LLC, Everspin Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IMEC Inc., KLA Corp., MEMTECH, Numem Inc., NVE Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK hynix Co. Ltd., SPIN MEMORY INC., SRAM and MRAM Group, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Yole Developpement SA.

Global magneto resistive RAM (MRAM) market 2024-2028

Magneto Resistive Ram (MRAM) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 32.16% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1625.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 24.43 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and Japan Key companies profiled ARCO INC., Avalanche Technology Inc., Crocus Nano Electronic LLC, Everspin Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IMEC Inc., KLA Corp., MEMTECH, Numem Inc., NVE Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK hynix Co. Ltd., SPIN MEMORY INC., SRAM and MRAM Group, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Yole Developpement SA

Market Driver

MRAM technology, which retains data without power and offers faster read-write speeds than Flash and EEPROM, is poised to enter the smartphone market during the forecast period. Companies like Apple are expected to adopt MRAM chips due to its data stability and low power consumption. MRAM's significance lies in its potential to support real-time vision processing and 3D mapping in next-generation devices. With approximately 2 billion smartphone users worldwide in 2023, the integration of MRAM in smartphones is anticipated to drive the global MRAM market's growth. Key players such as Avalanche Technology Inc., Everspin Technologies Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Honeywell International Inc., and Teledyne Technologies Inc. Are conducting research on MRAM technology, with Freescale Semiconductor (now NXP Semiconductors NV) leading the way for consumer applications.

Market Challenges

MRAM, or Magneto Resistive Random Access Memory, faces challenges in the global market due to its lower memory density compared to DRAM and Flash Memory. The technology uses magnetic fields to store data, necessitating more space and increasing manufacturing costs. Additionally, MRAM cells are larger than competitors', limiting the number of cells that can be packed into a given area. This memory density issue is particularly problematic for high-density applications, such as servers and data centers, hindering MRAM's growth during the forecast period.

Segment Overview

This magneto resistive ram (mram) market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Automotive and aerospace and defense

1.2 Enterprise storage

1.3 Consumer electronics

1.4 Robotics Type 2.1 STT MRAM

2.2 T MRAM Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Automotive and aerospace and defense- The Magneto Resistive Ram (MRM) market is experiencing significant growth due to its applications in various industries. In the aerospace sector, MRM is utilized in avionics systems for flight control, navigation, and communication, providing high reliability and endurance. In the defense industry, MRM is employed in missile guidance, radar, and communication systems, ensuring high reliability, speed, and endurance. Simultaneously, in the automotive industry, MRM is integrated into advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and infotainment systems, enabling quick and reliable data storage. The increasing demand for air travel and defense equipment, coupled with the rise of electric vehicles, further boosts the MRM market expansion.

Research Analysis

The Magneto Resistive Random Access Memory (MRAM) market encompasses various applications in the consumer electronics, robotics, enterprise storage, aerospace and defense, computing technologies, Internet of Things, and automobiles industries. MRAM, specifically Spin-transfer Torque MRAM and Magnetic Tunnel Junction MRAM, offers advantages such as high-speed data access, non-volatility, and enduring data retention. These features make MRAM a viable alternative to traditional RAM, Flash, EEPROM, NAND, and other storage technologies. MRAM is also gaining traction in high-temperature data storage and low-power MRAM variants. The market for MRAM is expanding in the commercial and industrial sectors, including 5G technologies and workstations, as well as in the aerospace and defense industries.

Market Research Overview

