Magnetron - Global Strategic Business Report 2023: Rise in Use of Microwave Ovens Benefits Demand for Magnetron

DUBLIN, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Magnetron - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Magnetron Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Magnetron estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Home Appliances, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.7% CAGR and reach US$4.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Other End-Uses segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR



The Magnetron market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 59 Featured)-

Dongbu Daewoo Electronics Corporation

Frigidaire

Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.

Haier Group

LG Electronics, Inc.

Midea Group Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Teledyne e2v

Toshiba Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Magnetron Market to Sustain Growth Driven by Expanding Applications and Strong Demand for Smart Home Appliances

Global Economic Update

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

COVID-19 Pandemic Proves to be an Unexpected Boon for Microwave Ovens

Note on the Widening Demand-Supply Gap in Home Appliances Market

Competition

Magnetron - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Magentron: A Prelude

Basic Arrangement & Working Principle

Types of Magnetrons

Primary Applications

Recent Market Activity

WORLD BRANDS

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Use of Microwave Ovens Benefits Demand for Magnetron

Proliferation of Smart Homes at an Accelerating Pace Drives Consumption of Smart Appliances, Hence Driving the Need for Magnetron Technology Advancements

Adoption Rate (in %) for Global Smart Homes: 2017-2025

Return to Economic Normalcy Reignites Growth in Smart Homes to Push Opportunities for Smart Home Appliances

Growing Number of Smart Homes Catalyzes the Creation of Smart Appliances: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Age of Smart Ovens Drives Magnetron Capabilities

Smart Inverter Technology Garners Attention

Solid-state Devices yet to Threaten the Status of Magnetrons in Microwave Ovens

Rise in Defense Spending Amid Rising Geopolitical Unrest to Benefit Demand for Magnetrons

World Military Expenditure in US$ Billion (2015-2022)

Robust Defense Spending Amid the Unfortunate State of Global Geo-Political Affairs Opens Opportunities for Increased Spending on Critical Communication Systems: Military Spending by Top Countries in 2022 (In US$ Billion)

Industrial Magnetrons: Notable Applications & Threat Posed by Alternatives

Why Solid State Technology is Gaining Attention

Key Advantages of Solid-State Microwave Generators Over Magnetron Generators

Magnetrons Find Added Opportunities in Marine and Coastal Surveillance

Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade Volume in Billion Tons for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035

Magnetrons in Non-Destructive Testing Of Civil Infrastructure

Sustained Demand for Linear Accelerators (LINACs) Drives Opportunities for Magnetometers

Magnetrons Find Added Opportunities in Marine and Coastal Surveillance

Select Innovations and Developments

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9mxlpd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets