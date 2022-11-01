Magnetude Consulting Named to Inc.'s Inaugural Power Partner Awards

Roundup highlights B2B partners that support startups across all business functions and empower growth

NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Business Media today recognized Magnetude Consulting, a full-service fractional marketing consultancy, with its Power Partner Award. The inaugural award, which honors business-to-business (B2B) organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow, recognizes 252 firms in marketing and advertising, health and human resources, financial planning, engineering, logistics, and security, as well as other areas of business.

"On the heels of Magnetude's 10th anniversary and its inclusion in the Inc. 5000, we appreciate this recognition as a valued marketing partner in the B2B space," Natalie Nathanson, CEO & Founder, Magnetude said. "We always strive to make our clients' goals and outcomes our own. It is gratifying to look back at so many fruitful partnerships over the years and we look forward to delivering beyond expectations for years to come."

Magnetude delivers a unique proposition in the B2B marketing space: the thinking power of a marketing consultancy, combined with the get-it-done power of a full-service marketing agency. The consultancy pioneered the fractional marketing model, offering three custom levels of engagement: the full fractional team, targeted ongoing support, and specific project-based offerings. The flexibility of this model fills the marketing gaps for a wide range of clients, from pre-revenue startups to billion-dollar giants.

Industry expertise and marketing experience are key testaments to Magnetude's efficacy as a business partner. The Magnetude team on average boasts 20 years of experience and three-quarters of the team come from prior in-house roles. The average client tenure is more than three years, with some ongoing engagements nearing 10 years. In a short period of time, Magnetude has helped over 90 clients reach their business goals, including 11 exits and 45 product launches.

All 252 companies named today as part of the Power Partners Award list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions. To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2022.

About Magnetude Consulting

Magnetude Consulting is a B2B marketing firm that pioneered the fractional marketing approach for small to medium tech-related businesses. The firm offers a wide range of strategic and execution-focused marketing services to seamlessly dovetail into client growth goals. The company specializes in growth strategy consulting and fractional marketing department services including marketing strategy, messaging, branding, websites, content development, digital marketing, demand generation, sales and channel enablement, and brand visibility.

Magnetude services clients across the globe and brings specialized expertise in areas including cybersecurity, big data/AI, SaaS products, B2B professional services, and emerging and established technology related products and services.

Media Contact

Phil LeClare

[email protected]

617-209-9406

SOURCE Magnetude Consulting LLC