Magnetude's Growth Lands Firm on the Inc. 5000 List for the Second Consecutive Year

NEEDHAM, Mass., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnetude Consulting, a boutique full-service marketing firm, announced today that it has been named to the esteemed Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year. The Inc. 5000 list represents an elite group of the fastest-growing private companies in America, spotlighting businesses that have not only achieved exceptional growth, but have also demonstrated remarkable resilience amidst unprecedented challenges. Nowhere else will you find a list of companies with a greater impact on the U.S. economy.

From its formational years as a bootstrapped marketing firm, Magnetude has navigated a decade-long journey to become a pacesetter in the realm of advanced B2B technology sector marketing. Led by Natalie Nathanson, Founder and CEO, Magnetude has emerged as a frontrunner in addressing the intricate demands of modern marketing. Magnetude's cutting-edge approach involves the strategic utilization of fractional marketing to provide clients with a diverse spectrum of marketing expertise, ensuring they excel in their growth initiatives.

"Magnetude's inclusion in the Inc. 5000 for the second consecutive year underscores the exceptional growth trajectory we've achieved over the years," commented Natalie Nathanson. "From our inception, we've been committed to not only mastering the complexities of marketing in the digital age but also redefining how companies approach marketing strategy. Our success is a testament to our unwavering dedication to delivering results for our clients and adapting to the evolving marketing landscape."

Nathanson further emphasized, "When we started this journey, we were focused on carving out a place for marketing at the strategic decision-making table. Today, we witness a paradigm shift in how businesses perceive marketing's role in driving business and revenue growth. As the demand for top marketing talent surges, we recognize the scarcity of experienced marketers who comprehend the intricacies of diverse disciplines, technologies, and industry-specific expertise that underpin our achievements."

Magnetude's distinct approach has proven instrumental in bridging the widening gap between traditional marketing strategies and the rapidly evolving digital landscape. As marketing strategies become increasingly specialized due to the digital revolution, Magnetude's fractional model has emerged as a pivotal solution for companies seeking expert guidance across diverse marketing disciplines.

About Magnetude

Magnetude is a B2B marketing firm that pioneered the fractional marketing approach for small to medium tech-related businesses. The firm offers a wide range of strategic and execution-focused marketing services to seamlessly dovetail into client growth goals.

The company specializes in growth strategy consulting and fractional marketing department services including marketing strategy, messaging, branding, websites, content development, digital marketing, demand generation, sales and channel enablement, and brand visibility.

Magnetude services clients across the globe and brings specialized expertise in areas including cybersecurity, big data/AI, SaaS products, B2B professional services, and emerging and established technology related products and services.

CONTACT:

Lydia Manchester,

[email protected]

SOURCE Magnetude Consulting LLC