Magnifact® Enables Real-Time Annuity Tracking at Revol One Financial® to Accelerate Sales and Enhance Distribution Insights

This partnership leverages Magnifact's AgentVizion™ API Services platform to streamline annuity application processing and provide distribution partners with actionable, real-time insights.

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnifact, a leading insurtech company delivering DataIntelligent℠ solutions to the insurance industry, today announced the successful production launch of its real-time annuity case-tracking functionality at Revol One Financial, a forward-thinking insurance provider committed to digital innovation.

Through this integration, Insurance Agency Marketing Services, Inc. (IAMS), a well-established Omaha-based insurance marketing organization and a key distribution partner to Revol One Financial, now has instant visibility into pending annuity applications with the carrier.

This milestone marks the successful implementation of the Application Status API, built in full alignment with—and accelerated by—the Insured Retirement Institute's (IRI) industry-defining Digital First for Annuities standards. As a leading architect of the framework guiding the annuity industry's digital transformation, IRI has been instrumental in establishing the strategy, governance, and interoperability principles that made this level of connectivity possible.

Built on Magnifact's AI-driven AgentVizion™ API Services platform, this integration allows Revol One Financial's distribution partners to monitor annuity applications in real time—from submission to policy issuance. By providing actionable insights at every stage, this collaboration enables distributors and producers to quickly address issues, reduce processing times, and accelerate the sales process, improving the overall client experience.

Patrick Cahill, Chief Distribution Officer, Revol One Financial, stated:

"Partnering with Magnifact to bring real-time annuity application tracking to our distribution partners is a major step forward in our digital transformation journey. This integration allows our partners like IAMS to act quickly on pending cases, streamline workflows, and ultimately provide better service to policyholders. We are proud to deliver a solution that improves operational efficiency and accelerates the sales process across our network."

Steve Murray, President & CEO, Insurance Agency Marketing Services, commented:

"At IAMS, we are committed to giving our distribution partners the tools they need to operate efficiently and stay ahead in a competitive market. Thanks to this industry innovation, we can provide instant visibility into annuity applications, helping producers resolve issues faster and focus on growth. This partnership is a great example of how technology can create tangible value for our clients."

Christopher Conroy, Executive Vice President, Insurance Agency Marketing Services, said:

"Advisors today expect immediate information, and this solution finally delivers it. The ability to monitor annuity cases in real time allows our teams to proactively address issues and keep business moving. We're proud to partner with Revol One Financial, enabled by Magnifact's API technology, to raise the bar for efficiency and advisor productivity."

Krish V. Krishnan, Founder & CEO of Magnifact, added:

"We're excited to partner with Revol One Financial as they modernize annuity distribution. Our platform, aligned with IRI's Digital First for Annuities standards, provides distributors like IAMS with real-time visibility into every stage of the application process, helping streamline workflows and accelerate outcomes."

By enabling faster, transparent, and data-driven annuity workflows, this partnership positions distribution partners for greater productivity and stronger client engagement.

About Magnifact®

Founded in 2015, Magnifact is a leading provider of SOC 2 Type II compliant DataIntelligent℠ solutions that enhance data transparency and operational efficiency across the insurance industry.

Its patented, award-winning AgentVizion ™ suite delivers a unified 360-degree view of the business, enabling carriers and distributors to make data-driven decisions.

suite delivers a unified 360-degree view of the business, enabling carriers and distributors to make data-driven decisions. AgentVizion2GO, Magnifact's native iOS and Android mobile app, strengthens producer engagement through instant push notifications and continuous real-time insights.

The AgentVizion ™ API Services platform leverages AI and industry-standard APIs, including those aligned with the IRI Digital First for Annuities standards, to accelerate integrations and ensure seamless data connectivity across the ecosystem.

API Services platform leverages AI and industry-standard APIs, including those aligned with the IRI Digital First for Annuities standards, to accelerate integrations and ensure seamless data connectivity across the ecosystem. The Magnifact Command Center (MCC) provides centralized control with real-time reporting, alerts, and administrative oversight.

Magnifact is a member of the Insured Retirement Institute. Learn more at www.magnifact.com.

About Revol One Financial®

Revol One Financial is the marketing name for Revol One Insurance Company. Revol One Financial is a Michigan-domiciled insurance company licensed in 49 states. With its innovative approach, Revol One Financial is well-positioned to become a driving force in the insurance industry. Revol One Financial administrative offices are in Urbandale, Iowa. Learn more at www.revolonefinancial.com.

About Insurance Agency Marketing Services

Founded in 1986, IAMS is a national independent marketing organization supporting insurance agents and financial professionals across the U.S. With a focus on annuity, life insurance, and senior insurance solutions, IAMS provides agents with a full suite of back-office support, training, and marketing resources to grow their business. Learn more at www.iamsinc.com.

