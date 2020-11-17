Magnifi Names Broadridge Executive as Chief Product Officer

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnifi , a TIFIN Group company, and the world's first natural-language powered investment marketplace today announced the appointment of Broadridge Financial veteran, Tom Van Horn, to serve as the company's first Chief Product Officer. Tom brings deep experience from leading various technology and innovation roles within the financial services industry and will lead the evolution of Magnifi's platform through its next stage of growth.

On-trend with tenured executives departing financial services and technology incumbents to lead innovative FinTech start-ups , Tom's arrival at Magnifi coincides with high-velocity market adoption. As of November 1st, 2020, Magnifi's retail and professional users influence over $320B in Assets with over 150K users actively searching for investments on Magnifi. Founded by Dr. Vinay Nair, Chairman of The TIFIN group and a serial FinTech entrepreneur, Magnifi launched early in 2020 and has since been featured on national broadcast and financial trade media. Andrew Ross Sorkin of CNBC Squawk Box called Magnifi "The Google for Investments: The start-up changing the way investors access investment ideas."

"Magnifi is unlike anything I have seen in the wealth and asset management industry during my career in FinTech," said Van Horn. "With its foundational elements of patented natural language recognition and robust investment intelligence, the platform breaks down the opaqueness of investment products and makes them more accessible for individual and professional investors. I could not be more energized to engrain myself with such a talented group of professionals changing the investment marketplace as we know it."

Van Horn brings almost 20 years of experience across different product, technology, and executive roles to Magnifi. He was most recently Vice President of Product Management at Broadridge Financial where he led product growth, innovation, and execution for Broadridge's wealth management segment. In this role, Tom has built a track record of innovation and product execution across the largest North American wealth management firms and Broker-Dealers ranging from front to back-office wealth management solutions. Prior to his role with Broadridge Tom was Senior Vice President of Operations with leading portfolio management company FinFolio and Chief Compliance Officer/Director of Operations for a leading wealth management RIA firm in Denver, Colorado.

"We are delighted to have Tom join Magnifi's leadership team. When top industry talent like Tom decides to come on board, it is a wonderful validation of our traction and potential " said Rick Hurwitz, Chief Executive Officer of Magnifi. "With Tom's deep industry roots and track record of shaping successful products, we are well-positioned to enhance the Magnifi platform to best serve our clients."

About Magnifi

Magnifi is a financial search platform that is changing the way people shop for investments. The world's first semantic search engine for finance, the platform helps financial advisors, portfolio managers, and everyday investors find, compare, and act on investment options. In an era with thousands of ETFs, mutual funds, stocks, and model portfolios to choose from, Magnifi demystifies and simplifies investing, providing insights and information that save time and help investors make smarter decisions. Learn more at www.magnifi.com

About The TIFIN Group

The TIFIN Group is a FinTech studio that starts and operates companies focused on shaping the future of investor experience to create better outcomes for investors. TIFIN companies combine the power of modern technology, investment science, and behavioral design to advance themes of interest to investment managers, advisors, and investors.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Niharika Shah

Chief Marketing Officer

The TIFIN Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Magnifi