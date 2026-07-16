Magnificent Vermont Mountain Estate- Once Listed at $16M- Selling at No Reserve Auction to the Highest Bidder Regardless of Price

One of New England's most extraordinary 11.6-acre compounds—featuring an underground tunnel, four secret rooms, and a private sports arena—will go to absolute auction on July 22nd with no minimum bid.

STOWE, Vt., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a luxury real estate market where many premier properties remain listed for months or even years, one of Vermont's most extraordinary private estates is taking a dramatically different approach.

On Wednesday, July 22, at 11:00 a.m. (EDT), The Preserve at Wade Pasture, located at 1084 Wade Pasture Road in Stowe, Vermont, will be sold at a 100% Absolute Auction—Without Reserve. There is no list price, no minimum bid, and no reserve. When the auction begins, the property will sell to the highest bidder regardless of price.

Perched on 11.6 ultra-private acres in Stowe, Vermont, this magnificent contemporary mountain masterpiece goes to the highest bidder on July 22nd.

For buyers, it represents an opportunity that rarely exists in today's luxury marketplace. For the industry, it reflects a growing trend toward transparent, market-driven sales of exceptional real estate.

Hidden behind the gates of Robinson Springs, one of Stowe's most exclusive mountain enclaves, The Preserve at Wade Pasture was designed as a private family sanctuary where craftsmanship, engineering, recreation, and nature exist in remarkable harmony.

The estate encompasses approximately 11 private acres with unobstructed views toward Mount Mansfield and includes nearly 10,000 square feet of primary living space, an approximately 1,300-square-foot guest apartment, and a 7,000+ square-foot standalone indoor multi-sport arena featuring heated athletic turf for year-round tennis, pickleball, golf training, fitness, and recreation.

Among the property's most remarkable features is a climate-controlled reinforced concrete underground tunnel that allows owners to walk comfortably from the residence directly to the sports complex—even during Vermont's harshest winter storms. The home also features extensive commercial-grade Douglas fir timber construction, thick concrete subfloors with silent hydronic radiant heating, Crestron smart-home automation, a secure concrete vault, executive office spaces, and a private Nordic-inspired wellness wing complete with an infrared sauna.

"This is not simply another luxury home," said Stacey Torrey, Vice President of Integrity Luxury Real Estate Auctions. "The Preserve at Wade Pasture was built to become a legacy property—one designed for generations of family gatherings, recreation, and unforgettable experiences. It offers a level of craftsmanship, privacy, and lifestyle that is exceptionally difficult to replicate today."

While professional photography captures the estate's beauty, visitors consistently say the property's true scale and character can only be appreciated in person.

"There is something unforgettable about standing on the property," Torrey added. "The mountain views, the craftsmanship, the peaceful setting, and even the walk through the underground tunnel create an experience that simply cannot be conveyed on a screen."

Private previews are available by appointment. Tours will be held every Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. through auction day, with a final preview scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Because access is limited and gated, advance registration is required.

Whether envisioned as a multigenerational family retreat, executive mountain sanctuary, luxury vacation residence, or legacy investment, The Preserve at Wade Pasture represents one of the most distinctive residential offerings to become available in New England in recent years.

Auction Details

Property: The Preserve at Wade Pasture

Location: 1084 Wade Pasture Road, Stowe, Vermont

Auction: Wednesday, July 22, 11:00 a.m. (EDT)

Format: Live On-Site Absolute Auction—Without Reserve

Buyers may register for a private tour, review due diligence documents, and access complete auction information at https://stowelegacyestate.com/.

Auctioneer: John Torrey, Vermont Auctioneer License No. 057.0133932

Cooperating Brokerage: Owner is a licensed agent. Keller Williams Vermont

Sarah Hergenrother, REALTOR® License No. 0810004464

Equal Housing Opportunity

About Integrity Luxury Real Estate Auctions

Integrity Luxury Real Estate Auctions specializes in the marketing and sale of exceptional luxury properties through transparent, competitive auction events. By combining targeted global marketing with a proven auction platform, the firm connects extraordinary estates with qualified buyers while creating certainty for sellers and a unique purchasing opportunity for bidders.

SOURCE Integrity Luxury Real Estate Auctions, LLC