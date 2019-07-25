Magniflex's Premium Mattress Products Now Even Better

MIAMI, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Magniflex highly values customer feedback and continuously strives to perfect their products by focusing on applying the latest research findings to their mattresses to ensure their customers have the best sleeping experience possible. At the upcoming Summer Las Vegas Market, we are bringing the updated Cotton Caresse Dual 10 and introducing the Da Vinci collection's Leonardo Dual 14.

The New Cotton Caresse Dual 10 from the Toscana collection now features the Airyform technology, which enhances airflow and weight distribution. The Cotton Caresse Dual 10 is designed to be in harmony with nature and respectful of the environment, perfect for those who want to make an ethical choice without having to compromise comfort. The mattress features aloe vera-infused memory foam and soy-based eco-green firm support foam, topped with a 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton cover.

From the Supremo collection, the Diamante Dual 14 is now being replaced by the new Da Vinci collection's Leonardo Dual 14. The luxurious Leonardo Dual 14 is the perfect choice for those who love plush comfort, combined with the cooling Magnigel foam for a fresh and cool night's sleep. Both models feature unique Dual Core technology, designed for couples, and allow comfort customization on each side of the mattress. Have sweet dreams with premium quality products from Magniflex. If you happen to be in Vegas, visit us at the World Market Center, Showroom C-1532, from July 28- Aug. 1, to test the quality customers love.

