Magnify Your Purpose Helps Introverted People Turn Their Passion Into a Business

NEW YORK, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan James' new business book release, Magnify Your Purpose: An Introvert's Guide to Creating a Coaching Business that Reflects Who You Are by Stacey Weckstein, is a guide that helps creative people transform their passions into a successful career. It was written primarily for introverted professionals that want to create a purposeful business that reflects who they are.

Everyone is constantly told by others what they "should" do with their life, but true success and happiness comes from following one's own passion. However, for introverted people, breaking free of the traditional business paths can be difficult and frightening. Magnify Your Purpose helps these people find and overcome the things that are holding them back from doing what they love.

As a business coach that faced the same challenges herself, Weckstein understands the pitfalls that cause many creative professionals to remain stuck. She shows readers not only how to identify which places they have been trapped, but how to use their passion to build a fulfilling career. Magnify Your Purpose gives people the confidence to step out from what they are expected to do and create a business that truly reflects themselves.

About the Author:

Stacey Weckstein is a coach, chef, health counselor, businesswoman, and author. She is the founder of Radiant Mind and Body LLC, which gives entrepreneurs and coaches the confidence to pursue their passions. Stacey received training from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition in New York as well as Boston University and Johnson & Wales University. She is also a reiki master, human design teacher and iRest facilitator. She currently resides in Brooklyn, New York.

More About This Title:

Magnify Your Purpose: An Introvert's Guide to Creating a Coaching Business that Reflects Who You Are by Stacey Weckstein will be released by Morgan James Publishing on May 22, 2018. Magnify Your Purpose—ISBN 9781683506652—has 134 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $12.95

About Morgan James Publishing:

Morgan James publishes trade quality titles designed to educate, encourage, inspire, or entertain readers with current, consistent, relevant topics that are available everywhere books are sold. (www.MorganJamesPublishing.com)

