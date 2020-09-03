Magnifying Prevalence of Malnutrition and Other Disorders to Add Extra Stars of Growth, Global Medical Foods Market to Reach Valuation of ~US$ 33.3 bn by 2030

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical foods prove to be therapeutic for a plethora of disorders. Chronic diseases are expanding on a large scale across the globe. Therefore, the use of medical foods for treating numerous diseases and disorders may bring exponential growth opportunities for the medical foods market.

Based on the exhaustive research conducted by the analysts at Transparency Market Research, the global medical foods market is expected to record a CAGR of ~6 percent during the forecast period of 2020-2030. The global medical foods market was valued at US$ 18 bn in 2018 and may reach a valuation of ~US$ 33.3 bn by 2030.

Diabetes and other disorders are at an all-time high and are spread across a large populace. This aspect may prove to be a boon for the growth of the medical foods market. Furthermore, overwhelming demand from the geriatric population may serve as a robust pillar of growth for the medical foods market.

Medical Foods Market: From Analysts' Lens

The analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) predict positive growth for the medical foods market in the coming months as the impact of COVID-19 may subside after a certain period. The analysts further shed light on the growing number of mergers and acquisitions among the players in the medical foods market to expand their global outreach.

The analysts advise the manufacturers in the medical foods market to conduct randomized and placebo-controlled clinical trials using medical foods to gain approval from regulatory authorities.

Medical Foods Market: Key Revelations

The powder segment may acquire a significant position during the assessment period of 2020-2030

Diabetes may clench the top position across the application segment between 2020 and 2030

On the basis of the distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment may display dominance through the assessment period

North America contributed largely to the growth of the medical foods market in 2018

contributed largely to the growth of the medical foods market in 2018 The U.S. holds the largest market share in North America

Medical Foods Market: Growth Boosters

The launch of novel products and the rising influence of varied diseases and disorders may invite tremendous growth prospects for the medical foods market.

The presence of metabolic disorders among a substantial populace may serve as a great growth multiplier for the medical foods market

Increasing investments by various conglomerates and investors are providing expansive growth prospects for the medical foods market

Infant and baby formula products are attracting a lot of demand from densely populated regions like China , thus increasing the growth rate of the medical foods market

Medical Foods Market: S.W.O.T (Strengths. Weaknesses. Opportunities. Threats) Analysis

Strengths: Heightening popularity of medical foods as a means of nutrition for curing diverse diseases and disorders is the strength of the medical foods market.

Weaknesses: Health claims made by various players for the commercialization of products forms the crux of growth. However, the pressure of truthful and non-misleading health claims can weaken the growth rate of the medical foods market to a great extent.

Opportunities: The rising awareness about clinical nutrition through various government and non-government campaigns and initiatives may serve as a prominent growth opportunity for the medical foods market.

Threats: The absence of systematic guidelines and regulations for medical foods enables easy entry of players but the authenticity of the product can be questionable, eventually proving a threat to the growth of the medical foods market.

Global Medical Foods Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Pills

Powder

Liquid

Others

By Application

Diabetes

Cancer

Neurological & Psychological Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Pain Management

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Ophthalmology

Others

By Distribution Channel

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Online Channels

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

