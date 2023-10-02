Magnitude Digital® Launches Startup Grant Program, Offering Growth Marketing Services to Startups

Magnitude Digital, a key marketing agency partner of the prestigious 2023 Milken-Penn GSE Business Plan Competition, launches the Magnitude Digital® Startup Grant Program with a focus on growth and late-stage startups.

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnitude Digital, a full-service digital marketing agency with over a decade of expertise building performance and product marketing strategies for startups at varying stages to established publicly traded brands. The agency is launching the Magnitude Digital Startup Grant, an application-based program offered to all growth and late stage emerging businesses. The program's goal is to identify high-growth prospects and to invest our expert agency resources to achieve critical mass and long-term success for selected startups with a focus on North American and European markets.

Magnitude Digital® Startup Grant Program

The Magnitude Digital Startup Grant will launch its inaugural program at the Milken-Penn GSE Education Business Plan Competition on October 4, 2023. The service grants will be valued up to $10,000 USD in free agency marketing services to selected applicants on a rolling quarterly basis. The selected applicants will receive the digital agency's advisory and consulting program custom-tailored to the startup's needs. Such services could encompass, but are not limited to:

  • Paid Media and SEO Audits
  • Custom Product Marketing Strategies
  • Performance Marketing Guidance
  • Funnel Strategy Consultations
  • Data Feed & CRM integrations
  • Advanced Analytics
  • Mobile User Acquisition
  • Audience Development & Management
  • Media Buying Services
  • Product Marketing Advisory

Interested businesses can start their application by visiting the Startup Grant's webpage and completing the online form. For more details on the Magnitude Digital Startup Grant, visit magnitudedigital.com/startup.

Media Contact:

Tom Farrell
(212) 257-9378
[email protected]

About Magnitude Digital®

Magnitude Digital is an award-winning full-service digital marketing agency. The agency's focus lies in crafting and implementing strategies to empower brand and sales growth. Headquartered in New York, NY and with locations worldwide, Magnitude Digital and its client work have been recognized with over 25 industry awards and is a 3-time Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Business. Magnitude Digital brings together over a decade of expertise, enterprise-level technology, and premium partners to achieve success in digital acquisition marketing. Execution focuses on multiple channels including Paid Search, Paid Social, Mobile App Marketing, Programmatic Display and Connected TV, and SEO. For more information, please visit www.magnitudedigital.com.

SOURCE Magnitude Digital

