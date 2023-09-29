Magnitude Digital®, Sponsor of the Milken-Penn GSE Education Business Plan Competition, to Present $10,000 Award to Winner in New York

The award-winning digital marketing agency, a key sponsor of the prestigious 2023 Milken-Penn GSE Education Business Plan Competition, will award a selected contestant with the Magnitude Digital Prize of $10,000.
NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milken-Penn GSE Education Business Plan Competition, one of the most prestigious and well-funded live competitions of education business ventures, has selected Magnitude Digital, a full-service digital marketing agency that specializes in performance strategies for scale-stage startups, as a key sponsor in this year's event. As a sponsoring agency, Magnitude Digital will award a $10,000 prize to a selected competition winner.
This Milken-Penn GSE Education Business Plan Competition is judged by a panel of industry experts and an audience of investors, researchers, and practitioners. The competition's seven shortlisted participants are entrepreneurs with innovative ideas in education from around the world, often building ventures that help address a wide range of educational issues from early childhood to higher education to corporate and adult training contexts.
Hosted at this year's EdTech Week at the Times Center in New York City on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, the event brings together seven finalist ventures who will pitch and compete for four top prizes. Founder and CEO Mike Kujanek at Magnitude Digital will participate as a judge at this year's event. The 7 finalists are:
Magnitude Digital's sponsorship recognizes and supports the hard work and potential of these purpose-driven entrepreneurial ventures on education and the global business community.
About the Milken-Penn GSE Education Business Plan Competition (EBPC)
Launched in 2010 as a partnership between the Penn Graduate School of Education and the foundations of the Milken families, the Milken-Penn GSE Education Business Plan Competition (EBPC) culminates with a live competition of education business ventures, judged by a panel of industry experts. The Milken-Penn GSE Education Business Plan Competition is considered the most prestigious and well-funded education business plan competition, attracting innovative ideas from around the world. Since 2010, the competition has awarded more than $1.8 million in cash prizes. Winners and finalists have gone on to secure more than $180 million in funding. For more information, visit www.educationcompetition.org.
About Magnitude Digital®
Magnitude Digital is an award-winning full-service digital marketing agency. Headquartered in New York, NY with staff located worldwide. Founded in 2012, Magnitude Digital brings together its expertise, enterprise-level technology, and premium partners to achieve success in digital acquisition marketing. For more information, visit www.magnitudedigital.com.
SOURCE Magnitude Digital
Modal title
PRN Top Stories Newsletters
Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!
Thank you for subscribing!
By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.
Share this article